Google Nexus event September 29 | CNET
The Latest New Products Must-See

Google Nexus event September 29

Join CNET live from Google's press event in San Francisco, where the search giant is expected to announce new Nexus smartphones and Chromecast devices.

  • James Martin 9/29/2015 4:24:01 PM
  • Lynn La 9/29/2015 4:24:10 PM
    The fact that Now On Tap gathers context from currently opened apps to find the answers to your inquiries definitely makes the OS experience feel more intuitive and natural
  • James Martin 9/29/2015 4:24:24 PM
  • Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:24:28 PM
    "Like many of Google's services, it's based on a learning system that gets better over time."
  • Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:24:49 PM
    Now Burke is talking about voice interactions with Marshmallow
  • James Martin 9/29/2015 4:24:55 PM
  • Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:25:01 PM
    He's demoing with the NPR app
  • Lynn La 9/29/2015 4:25:09 PM
    Voice Interactions can now be featured in other third-party apps and you can interact with apps (NPR is being used in this demo)
  • James Martin 9/29/2015 4:25:32 PM
  • Lynn La 9/29/2015 4:25:42 PM
    I'd ask the NPR app if it's excited for the next season of Serial, TBH
  • Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:26:05 PM
    "Any app can implement voice interaction capabilities" he says
  • James Martin 9/29/2015 4:26:29 PM
  • James Martin 9/29/2015 4:26:49 PM
  • James Martin 9/29/2015 4:27:13 PM
  • Lynn La 9/29/2015 4:27:15 PM
    Doze is Google's attempt to improve battery life efficiency and the company claims it helps the NExus 5 and 6 last 30 percent longer
  • Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:27:17 PM
    Android Marshmallow will start rolling out next week
  • James Martin 9/29/2015 4:27:42 PM
  • Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:27:44 PM
    It will come to devices including the Nexus 5, 6 and Nexus Player
  • Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:28:03 PM
    You can buy the new Nexus devices in Google's online store
  • James Martin 9/29/2015 4:28:18 PM
  • Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:28:34 PM
    Starting today, the Nexus 5X and 6P will be available for preorder
  • James Martin 9/29/2015 4:28:36 PM
  • Lynn La 9/29/2015 4:29:06 PM
    Outside the US, Google is partnering with retailers and carriers -- but it looks like only the Google Store will sell it in the US
  • Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:29:08 PM
    Nexus 5x starts at $380, 6P at $500
  • James Martin 9/29/2015 4:29:19 PM
  • James Martin 9/29/2015 4:29:42 PM
  • Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:29:48 PM
    Both phones will come with a 90 day free subscription to Google Play Music
  • Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:30:34 PM
    Nexus Protect is a new warranty program. It covers 2 years of coverage for mechanical breakdown, accidental damage
  • Lynn La 9/29/2015 4:30:44 PM
    Nexus Protect has 2-years of coverage from accidental damage. If anyone remembers the Nexus 4, that glass panel was quite fragile. Mine completely shattered when it just fell a few inches off the floor =/
  • James Martin 9/29/2015 4:31:03 PM
  • Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:31:08 PM
    Both phones will be compatible with Project Fi, Google's experimental Wi-Fi service
  • James Martin 9/29/2015 4:31:21 PM
  • James Martin 9/29/2015 4:32:09 PM
  • Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:32:12 PM
    Now to an update on Android Wear, Google's software that powers smartwatches
  • Lynn La 9/29/2015 4:32:12 PM
    Project Fi's payment structure is transparent and user-friendly. Good to see Google is increasing its number of compatible devices
  • James Martin 9/29/2015 4:32:53 PM
  • Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:32:55 PM
    (When I say "update," I mean they are talking about its progress. Not that they are showing off a software update)
  • Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:33:00 PM
    Now onto Google Play
  • James Martin 9/29/2015 4:33:41 PM
  • Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:33:52 PM
    Specifically, we're talking about Google Play Music
  • James Martin 9/29/2015 4:34:06 PM
  • James Martin 9/29/2015 4:34:33 PM
  • Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:34:49 PM
    Google announces the Google Play music Family Plan
  • Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:35:01 PM
    It's $14.99 per month for six people.
  • Lynn La 9/29/2015 4:35:31 PM
    Ah yes, emo music. I'll admit I was an emo kid -- bangs over the eyes and everything. Don't judge me!
Powered by ScribbleLive Content Marketing Software Platform
This week on CNET News
See all

Source of weird space signals turns out to be weird, too

 Sci-Tech

Robots, laptops and a giant flash drive: All that matters from CES so far

 Gadgets

​Intel: We'll be your net-connected, self-driving car's brains

 Auto Tech

BlackBerry is back! Will anyone care?

 Mobile

Mobile app spending topped $500M over Christmas weekend

 Mobile