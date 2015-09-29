Google Nexus event September 29
Join CNET live from Google's press event in San Francisco, where the search giant is expected to announce new Nexus smartphones and Chromecast devices.
James Martin 9/29/2015 4:24:01 PM
Lynn La 9/29/2015 4:24:10 PMThe fact that Now On Tap gathers context from currently opened apps to find the answers to your inquiries definitely makes the OS experience feel more intuitive and natural
James Martin 9/29/2015 4:24:24 PM
Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:24:28 PM"Like many of Google's services, it's based on a learning system that gets better over time."
Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:24:49 PMNow Burke is talking about voice interactions with Marshmallow
James Martin 9/29/2015 4:24:55 PM
Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:25:01 PMHe's demoing with the NPR app
Lynn La 9/29/2015 4:25:09 PMVoice Interactions can now be featured in other third-party apps and you can interact with apps (NPR is being used in this demo)
James Martin 9/29/2015 4:25:32 PM
Lynn La 9/29/2015 4:25:42 PMI'd ask the NPR app if it's excited for the next season of Serial, TBH
Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:26:05 PM"Any app can implement voice interaction capabilities" he says
James Martin 9/29/2015 4:26:29 PM
James Martin 9/29/2015 4:26:49 PM
James Martin 9/29/2015 4:27:13 PM
Lynn La 9/29/2015 4:27:15 PMDoze is Google's attempt to improve battery life efficiency and the company claims it helps the NExus 5 and 6 last 30 percent longer
Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:27:17 PMAndroid Marshmallow will start rolling out next week
James Martin 9/29/2015 4:27:42 PM
Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:27:44 PMIt will come to devices including the Nexus 5, 6 and Nexus Player
Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:28:03 PMYou can buy the new Nexus devices in Google's online store
James Martin 9/29/2015 4:28:18 PM
Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:28:34 PMStarting today, the Nexus 5X and 6P will be available for preorder
James Martin 9/29/2015 4:28:36 PM
Lynn La 9/29/2015 4:29:06 PMOutside the US, Google is partnering with retailers and carriers -- but it looks like only the Google Store will sell it in the US
Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:29:08 PMNexus 5x starts at $380, 6P at $500
James Martin 9/29/2015 4:29:19 PM
James Martin 9/29/2015 4:29:42 PM
Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:29:48 PMBoth phones will come with a 90 day free subscription to Google Play Music
Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:30:34 PMNexus Protect is a new warranty program. It covers 2 years of coverage for mechanical breakdown, accidental damage
Lynn La 9/29/2015 4:30:44 PMNexus Protect has 2-years of coverage from accidental damage. If anyone remembers the Nexus 4, that glass panel was quite fragile. Mine completely shattered when it just fell a few inches off the floor =/
James Martin 9/29/2015 4:31:03 PM
Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:31:08 PMBoth phones will be compatible with Project Fi, Google's experimental Wi-Fi service
James Martin 9/29/2015 4:31:21 PM
James Martin 9/29/2015 4:32:09 PM
Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:32:12 PMNow to an update on Android Wear, Google's software that powers smartwatches
Lynn La 9/29/2015 4:32:12 PMProject Fi's payment structure is transparent and user-friendly. Good to see Google is increasing its number of compatible devices
James Martin 9/29/2015 4:32:53 PM
Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:32:55 PM(When I say "update," I mean they are talking about its progress. Not that they are showing off a software update)
Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:33:00 PMNow onto Google Play
James Martin 9/29/2015 4:33:41 PM
Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:33:52 PMSpecifically, we're talking about Google Play Music
James Martin 9/29/2015 4:34:06 PM
James Martin 9/29/2015 4:34:33 PM
Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:34:49 PMGoogle announces the Google Play music Family Plan
Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:35:01 PMIt's $14.99 per month for six people.
Lynn La 9/29/2015 4:35:31 PMAh yes, emo music. I'll admit I was an emo kid -- bangs over the eyes and everything. Don't judge me!