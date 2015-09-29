Google Nexus event September 29 | CNET
Google Nexus event September 29

Join CNET live from Google's press event in San Francisco, where the search giant is expected to announce new Nexus smartphones and Chromecast devices.

  • James Martin 9/29/2015 4:35:36 PM
  • Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:35:38 PM
    "We'll keep getting music that's personalized for each of us."
  • Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:36:00 PM
    You can expect the family plan later this year
  • Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:36:13 PM
    Now we're moving onto Google Photos
  • James Martin 9/29/2015 4:36:17 PM
  • James Martin 9/29/2015 4:36:46 PM
  • Lynn La 9/29/2015 4:36:47 PM
    Since its launch, over 50 billion photos have been uploaded on Google Photos
  • James Martin 9/29/2015 4:37:08 PM
  • Lynn La 9/29/2015 4:37:27 PM
    80 percent of those photos are latte art and sunsets* (* = not real fact, but probably is)
  • James Martin 9/29/2015 4:37:32 PM
  • Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:38:25 PM
    "How do you easily pull new photos and videos into a single album?" asks Anil Sabharwal, lead product manager for Google Photos
  • Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:38:47 PM
    A new Photos feature will let you do that.
  • Lynn La 9/29/2015 4:39:11 PM
    Google Photos supports multiple users uploading their own photos to specific shared albums
  • James Martin 9/29/2015 4:39:15 PM
  • James Martin 9/29/2015 4:39:47 PM
  • Lynn La 9/29/2015 4:39:52 PM
    There are services similar to this -- Facebook has a Moments app that lets users upload and share photos from their own devices as well
  • Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:39:54 PM
    Now different people can add photos to the same album, and you'll get notifications when someone adds new images. It's a bit like Facebook's Moments app
  • James Martin 9/29/2015 4:40:51 PM
  • Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:40:55 PM
    If someone else wants to join the album, they can hit a "join" button at the bottom of the album screen
  • Lynn La 9/29/2015 4:41:37 PM
    Good to know Sabharwal lets his mother collaborate with his shared albums. My mother, on the other hand, may contribute several photos of her finger on the lens.
  • Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:41:45 PM
    The feature, called Shared Albums, will be available later this year
  • James Martin 9/29/2015 4:42:09 PM
  • Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:42:12 PM
    "With Google photos, we didn't just want to build any photo app," he says, but harness "Google's key strengths"
  • Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:42:32 PM
    He's talking about searching within Photos now
  • James Martin 9/29/2015 4:42:38 PM
  • Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:43:14 PM
    Now, you can label photos of people, and it will help in searches, thanks to image recognition software
  • Lynn La 9/29/2015 4:43:19 PM
    "What happens if you have 150 photos of your mom?" says Sabharwal.... more like 150 photos of my dog and other people's dogs.
  • James Martin 9/29/2015 4:43:37 PM
  • Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:43:40 PM
    "It's now that much easier to find the photo you're looking for," he says
  • Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:44:18 PM
    He announces Chromecast support for Google Photos
  • Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:45:00 PM
    "You can even cast an animated GIF" to your TV screen from your phone.
  • Lynn La 9/29/2015 4:45:07 PM
    Chromecast now supports photos so you can project your photos onto your big-screen TV. Now your constantly vacationing friend will be a tiny bit more insufferable.
  • James Martin 9/29/2015 4:45:10 PM
  • James Martin 9/29/2015 4:45:43 PM
  • Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:45:45 PM
    Chromecast support is rolling out to Android this week, and later to Apple's iOS
  • Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:46:02 PM
    Now onto more Chromecast news
  • James Martin 9/29/2015 4:46:31 PM
  • James Martin 9/29/2015 4:47:00 PM
  • Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:47:35 PM
    Showtime is bringing all of its content to Chromecast, Google announces
  • James Martin 9/29/2015 4:47:57 PM
  • James Martin 9/29/2015 4:48:18 PM
  • Lynn La 9/29/2015 4:48:31 PM
    Glad to hear beIN sports is coming to Chromecast -- I gotta watch those La Liga games!
  • James Martin 9/29/2015 4:48:52 PM
  • James Martin 9/29/2015 4:49:06 PM
  • Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:49:38 PM
    Google says the've sold more than 20 million Chromecasts globally
