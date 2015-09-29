Google Nexus event September 29
Join CNET live from Google's press event in San Francisco, where the search giant is expected to announce new Nexus smartphones and Chromecast devices.
James Martin 9/29/2015 4:35:36 PM
Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:35:38 PM"We'll keep getting music that's personalized for each of us."
Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:36:00 PMYou can expect the family plan later this year
Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:36:13 PMNow we're moving onto Google Photos
James Martin 9/29/2015 4:36:17 PM
James Martin 9/29/2015 4:36:46 PM
Lynn La 9/29/2015 4:36:47 PMSince its launch, over 50 billion photos have been uploaded on Google Photos
James Martin 9/29/2015 4:37:08 PM
Lynn La 9/29/2015 4:37:27 PM80 percent of those photos are latte art and sunsets* (* = not real fact, but probably is)
James Martin 9/29/2015 4:37:32 PM
Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:38:25 PM"How do you easily pull new photos and videos into a single album?" asks Anil Sabharwal, lead product manager for Google Photos
Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:38:47 PMA new Photos feature will let you do that.
Lynn La 9/29/2015 4:39:11 PMGoogle Photos supports multiple users uploading their own photos to specific shared albums
James Martin 9/29/2015 4:39:15 PM
James Martin 9/29/2015 4:39:47 PM
Lynn La 9/29/2015 4:39:52 PMThere are services similar to this -- Facebook has a Moments app that lets users upload and share photos from their own devices as well
Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:39:54 PMNow different people can add photos to the same album, and you'll get notifications when someone adds new images. It's a bit like Facebook's Moments app
James Martin 9/29/2015 4:40:51 PM
Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:40:55 PMIf someone else wants to join the album, they can hit a "join" button at the bottom of the album screen
Lynn La 9/29/2015 4:41:37 PMGood to know Sabharwal lets his mother collaborate with his shared albums. My mother, on the other hand, may contribute several photos of her finger on the lens.
Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:41:45 PMThe feature, called Shared Albums, will be available later this year
James Martin 9/29/2015 4:42:09 PM
Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:42:12 PM"With Google photos, we didn't just want to build any photo app," he says, but harness "Google's key strengths"
Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:42:32 PMHe's talking about searching within Photos now
James Martin 9/29/2015 4:42:38 PM
Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:43:14 PMNow, you can label photos of people, and it will help in searches, thanks to image recognition software
Lynn La 9/29/2015 4:43:19 PM"What happens if you have 150 photos of your mom?" says Sabharwal.... more like 150 photos of my dog and other people's dogs.
James Martin 9/29/2015 4:43:37 PM
Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:43:40 PM"It's now that much easier to find the photo you're looking for," he says
Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:44:18 PMHe announces Chromecast support for Google Photos
Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:45:00 PM"You can even cast an animated GIF" to your TV screen from your phone.
Lynn La 9/29/2015 4:45:07 PMChromecast now supports photos so you can project your photos onto your big-screen TV. Now your constantly vacationing friend will be a tiny bit more insufferable.
James Martin 9/29/2015 4:45:10 PM
James Martin 9/29/2015 4:45:43 PM
Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:45:45 PMChromecast support is rolling out to Android this week, and later to Apple's iOS
Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:46:02 PMNow onto more Chromecast news
James Martin 9/29/2015 4:46:31 PM
James Martin 9/29/2015 4:47:00 PM
Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:47:35 PMShowtime is bringing all of its content to Chromecast, Google announces
James Martin 9/29/2015 4:47:57 PM
James Martin 9/29/2015 4:48:18 PM
Lynn La 9/29/2015 4:48:31 PMGlad to hear beIN sports is coming to Chromecast -- I gotta watch those La Liga games!
James Martin 9/29/2015 4:48:52 PM
James Martin 9/29/2015 4:49:06 PM
Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:49:38 PMGoogle says the've sold more than 20 million Chromecasts globally