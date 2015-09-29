Google Nexus event September 29 | CNET
Google Nexus event September 29

Join CNET live from Google's press event in San Francisco, where the search giant is expected to announce new Nexus smartphones and Chromecast devices.

  • James Martin 9/29/2015 4:49:49 PM
  • Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:50:05 PM
    He's announcing a newly designed Chromecast
  • Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:50:25 PM
    It's available in black, lemonade and coral
  • Lynn La 9/29/2015 4:50:30 PM
    20 million -- that's a lot of Chromecasts indeed. But I'm not surprised, it was basically the most popular White Elephant Christmas gift of 2014.
  • James Martin 9/29/2015 4:50:51 PM
  • Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:50:59 PM
    It's got a circular design and a short cable so it hangs from your TV
  • James Martin 9/29/2015 4:51:18 PM
  • Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:51:41 PM
    It's got 3 antennas and uses an algorithm that makes sure it's using the strongest signal for streaming
  • Lynn La 9/29/2015 4:52:01 PM
    The new Chromecast designs looks like a flashy Bluetooth tag, I sort of like it!
  • Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:52:03 PM
    "The new Chromecast can sustain the flow of more data"
  • Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:52:12 PM
    Google announces Chromecast Audio
  • James Martin 9/29/2015 4:52:12 PM
  • James Martin 9/29/2015 4:52:32 PM
  • Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:52:37 PM
    It's a streaming device for speakers. It plugs in through a headphone jack
  • Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:53:02 PM
    The grooves of the design are a "salute" to the vinyl record
  • James Martin 9/29/2015 4:53:11 PM
  • James Martin 9/29/2015 4:53:28 PM
  • Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:53:33 PM
    Now we're getting a demo
  • James Martin 9/29/2015 4:53:52 PM
  • James Martin 9/29/2015 4:54:09 PM
  • Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:54:16 PM
    Rishi Chandra, product lead for Chromecast, announces a newly designed Chromecast app
  • Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:54:36 PM
    A feature called "What's On" is a new discovery feature
  • James Martin 9/29/2015 4:54:48 PM
  • Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:54:52 PM
    You can see what's popular on YouTube, or what's live streaming at the moment from apps like ESPN
  • James Martin 9/29/2015 4:55:08 PM
  • Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:55:29 PM
    You also get a clear view of what apps on your phone are compatible with Chromecast
  • James Martin 9/29/2015 4:55:32 PM
  • James Martin 9/29/2015 4:55:49 PM
  • James Martin 9/29/2015 4:56:27 PM
  • Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:56:40 PM
    There's a new "devices" tab in the app that lets many different people use their own phones as remotes for the Chromecast
  • James Martin 9/29/2015 4:56:57 PM
  • Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:57:16 PM
    He's now demoing voice search for Chromecast
  • James Martin 9/29/2015 4:57:35 PM
  • James Martin 9/29/2015 4:58:03 PM
  • Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:58:07 PM
    The new app will roll out over the "next few weeks" on Android and iOS
  • James Martin 9/29/2015 4:58:23 PM
  • James Martin 9/29/2015 4:58:42 PM
  • Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:59:00 PM
    A new feature called "Fast Play" makes sure Chromecast starts up faster
  • James Martin 9/29/2015 4:59:39 PM
  • James Martin 9/29/2015 4:59:59 PM
  • Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 5:00:09 PM
    How it works: When you're nearing the end of an episode on Netflix, the app automatically starts to load the next episode so it's ready to play when the first episode is over
  • James Martin 9/29/2015 5:00:24 PM
  • Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 5:00:28 PM
    Now we're moving onto gaming on Chromecast
  • James Martin 9/29/2015 5:00:47 PM
  • Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 5:01:09 PM
    "It turns out, the phone is just the best game controller."
