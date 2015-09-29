He's announcing a newly designed Chromecast

Google Nexus event September 29
Join CNET live from Google's press event in San Francisco, where the search giant is expected to announce new Nexus smartphones and Chromecast devices.
James Martin 9/29/2015 4:49:49 PM
Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:50:05 PMHe's announcing a newly designed Chromecast
Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:50:25 PMIt's available in black, lemonade and coral
Lynn La 9/29/2015 4:50:30 PM20 million -- that's a lot of Chromecasts indeed. But I'm not surprised, it was basically the most popular White Elephant Christmas gift of 2014.
James Martin 9/29/2015 4:50:51 PM
Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:50:59 PMIt's got a circular design and a short cable so it hangs from your TV
James Martin 9/29/2015 4:51:18 PM
Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:51:41 PMIt's got 3 antennas and uses an algorithm that makes sure it's using the strongest signal for streaming
Lynn La 9/29/2015 4:52:01 PMThe new Chromecast designs looks like a flashy Bluetooth tag, I sort of like it!
Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:52:03 PM"The new Chromecast can sustain the flow of more data"
Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:52:12 PMGoogle announces Chromecast Audio
James Martin 9/29/2015 4:52:12 PM
James Martin 9/29/2015 4:52:32 PM
Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:52:37 PMIt's a streaming device for speakers. It plugs in through a headphone jack
Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:53:02 PMThe grooves of the design are a "salute" to the vinyl record
James Martin 9/29/2015 4:53:11 PM
James Martin 9/29/2015 4:53:28 PM
Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:53:33 PMNow we're getting a demo
James Martin 9/29/2015 4:53:52 PM
James Martin 9/29/2015 4:54:09 PM
Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:54:16 PMRishi Chandra, product lead for Chromecast, announces a newly designed Chromecast app
Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:54:36 PMA feature called "What's On" is a new discovery feature
James Martin 9/29/2015 4:54:48 PM
Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:54:52 PMYou can see what's popular on YouTube, or what's live streaming at the moment from apps like ESPN
James Martin 9/29/2015 4:55:08 PM
Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:55:29 PMYou also get a clear view of what apps on your phone are compatible with Chromecast
James Martin 9/29/2015 4:55:32 PM
James Martin 9/29/2015 4:55:49 PM
James Martin 9/29/2015 4:56:27 PM
Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:56:40 PMThere's a new "devices" tab in the app that lets many different people use their own phones as remotes for the Chromecast
James Martin 9/29/2015 4:56:57 PM
Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:57:16 PMHe's now demoing voice search for Chromecast
James Martin 9/29/2015 4:57:35 PM
James Martin 9/29/2015 4:58:03 PM
Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:58:07 PMThe new app will roll out over the "next few weeks" on Android and iOS
James Martin 9/29/2015 4:58:23 PM
James Martin 9/29/2015 4:58:42 PM
Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:59:00 PMA new feature called "Fast Play" makes sure Chromecast starts up faster
James Martin 9/29/2015 4:59:39 PM
James Martin 9/29/2015 4:59:59 PM
Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 5:00:09 PMHow it works: When you're nearing the end of an episode on Netflix, the app automatically starts to load the next episode so it's ready to play when the first episode is over
James Martin 9/29/2015 5:00:24 PM
Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 5:00:28 PMNow we're moving onto gaming on Chromecast
James Martin 9/29/2015 5:00:47 PM
Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 5:01:09 PM"It turns out, the phone is just the best game controller."