Google Nexus event September 29

Join CNET live from Google's press event in San Francisco, where the search giant is expected to announce new Nexus smartphones and Chromecast devices.

  • Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 5:01:43 PM
    He announces new games, like Angry Birds Go, a racing game
  • James Martin 9/29/2015 5:01:58 PM
  • Lynn La 9/29/2015 5:02:23 PM
    Chromecast will be available in 17 countries for $35
  • Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 5:02:33 PM
    The Chromecast app will also support Facebook and Flickr photos, as well as Google Photos
  • Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 5:02:49 PM
    Now we're getting a demo of Chromecast Audio
  • James Martin 9/29/2015 5:03:02 PM
  • Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 5:03:05 PM
    "We can take your existing speakers, and make them smart," Chandra says
  • James Martin 9/29/2015 5:03:18 PM
  • Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 5:03:42 PM
    The Google Play Music app automatically detects the Chromecast Audio
  • James Martin 9/29/2015 5:03:46 PM
  • Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 5:04:00 PM
    "We're streaming the highest quality audio through Wi-Fi," he says
  • James Martin 9/29/2015 5:04:11 PM
  • Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 5:04:46 PM
    Since it doesn't connect through Bluetooth, you don't hear annoying phone notifications over the speakers while you're listening to music
  • Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 5:05:13 PM
    Google announces Spotify support for both Chromecast devices
  • James Martin 9/29/2015 5:05:37 PM
  • Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 5:05:42 PM
    That Spotify support starts today
  • James Martin 9/29/2015 5:06:05 PM
  • Lynn La 9/29/2015 5:07:16 PM
    The struggle of "doing battle" about which song to play next among several devices is real -- my friends play the "Chromecast game" all the time and entails whose song can please the room the most
  • James Martin 9/29/2015 5:07:25 PM
  • Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 5:07:44 PM
    Chromecast Audio will also support multi-room synchronization, meaning you can play the same song in many rooms if they are connected to a Chromecast Audio as well
  • Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 5:07:52 PM
    It will also cost $35
  • James Martin 9/29/2015 5:07:58 PM
  • Lynn La 9/29/2015 5:08:03 PM
    If your track choice is bad, everyone boos, the song is quickly changed by someone else by their device, and you shrink away in embarrassment. Fun times!
  • James Martin 9/29/2015 5:08:13 PM
  • Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 5:08:25 PM
    Now we're going to get a sneak peek of the rumored Pixel tablet
  • Lynn La 9/29/2015 5:09:00 PM
    This is interesting -- as a Pixel tablet, Google is not partnering with any manufacturer to build the device, unlike a Nexus tablet
  • James Martin 9/29/2015 5:09:05 PM
  • Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 5:09:21 PM
    For tablets, we "wanted to take a step back and rethink" the devices
  • James Martin 9/29/2015 5:09:28 PM
  • James Martin 9/29/2015 5:09:59 PM
  • Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 5:10:12 PM
    Google announces the Pixel C
  • Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 5:10:24 PM
    It's a tablet that runs Android software
  • Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 5:10:40 PM
    the C stands for convertible
  • James Martin 9/29/2015 5:10:41 PM
  • Lynn La 9/29/2015 5:10:57 PM
    From here, the Pixel C looks thin and ultra-portable
  • Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 5:11:12 PM
    The tablet attaches to a special keyboard case, and connects via bluetooth
  • Lynn La 9/29/2015 5:11:24 PM
    Magnet attachment is strong enough that you can hold it upside down
  • James Martin 9/29/2015 5:11:26 PM
  • James Martin 9/29/2015 5:11:28 PM
  • Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 5:11:29 PM
    The screen size is 10.2 inches
  • James Martin 9/29/2015 5:12:20 PM
  • Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 5:12:39 PM
    To condense the keyboard, Google moved a few less-used keys from the physical keyboard to the on-screen display
  • James Martin 9/29/2015 5:12:44 PM
  • James Martin 9/29/2015 5:13:20 PM
  • Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 5:13:34 PM
    When the tablet is closed over the keyboard case, it automatically charges the keyboard
  • James Martin 9/29/2015 5:13:58 PM
  • Lynn La 9/29/2015 5:14:03 PM
    Inside the Pixel C has a NVIDIA X1 quad-core processor and Maxwell GPU
  • James Martin 9/29/2015 5:14:32 PM
  • Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 5:14:45 PM
    The computer has four microphones to strengthen voice command features
  • James Martin 9/29/2015 5:15:01 PM
  • Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 5:15:20 PM
    It will start at $499 for tablet and $149 for keyboard
  • James Martin 9/29/2015 5:15:22 PM
  • Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 5:15:32 PM
    It will be available for the holidays
  • James Martin 9/29/2015 5:15:50 PM
  • Lynn La 9/29/2015 5:15:52 PM
    One drawback from the Google Chromebook from earlier this year was its steep $999 launch price
  • Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 5:16:16 PM
    We'll be heading to a demo area in a bit to try out everything you've seen here
  • Lynn La 9/29/2015 5:16:23 PM
    The new Pixel C is a few hundred dollars cheaper at $648 and $748 together with the keyboard
  • Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 5:16:24 PM
    And that's it, we're done!
  • Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 5:16:50 PM
    Thanks for joining is. We'll have more coverage later!
  • Lynn La 9/29/2015 5:16:54 PM
    Bye everyone, thanks for joining us!
  • Carrie Mihalcik 9/29/2015 5:54:32 PM
    Thanks for joining everyone. Check out all of today's Google news here.
