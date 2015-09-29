He announces new games, like Angry Birds Go, a racing game

Google Nexus event September 29
Join CNET live from Google's press event in San Francisco, where the search giant is expected to announce new Nexus smartphones and Chromecast devices.
Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 5:01:43 PMHe announces new games, like Angry Birds Go, a racing game
James Martin 9/29/2015 5:01:58 PM
Lynn La 9/29/2015 5:02:23 PMChromecast will be available in 17 countries for $35
Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 5:02:33 PMThe Chromecast app will also support Facebook and Flickr photos, as well as Google Photos
Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 5:02:49 PMNow we're getting a demo of Chromecast Audio
James Martin 9/29/2015 5:03:02 PM
Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 5:03:05 PM"We can take your existing speakers, and make them smart," Chandra says
James Martin 9/29/2015 5:03:18 PM
Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 5:03:42 PMThe Google Play Music app automatically detects the Chromecast Audio
James Martin 9/29/2015 5:03:46 PM
Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 5:04:00 PM"We're streaming the highest quality audio through Wi-Fi," he says
James Martin 9/29/2015 5:04:11 PM
Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 5:04:46 PMSince it doesn't connect through Bluetooth, you don't hear annoying phone notifications over the speakers while you're listening to music
Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 5:05:13 PMGoogle announces Spotify support for both Chromecast devices
James Martin 9/29/2015 5:05:37 PM
Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 5:05:42 PMThat Spotify support starts today
James Martin 9/29/2015 5:06:05 PM
Lynn La 9/29/2015 5:07:16 PMThe struggle of "doing battle" about which song to play next among several devices is real -- my friends play the "Chromecast game" all the time and entails whose song can please the room the most
James Martin 9/29/2015 5:07:25 PM
Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 5:07:44 PMChromecast Audio will also support multi-room synchronization, meaning you can play the same song in many rooms if they are connected to a Chromecast Audio as well
Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 5:07:52 PMIt will also cost $35
James Martin 9/29/2015 5:07:58 PM
Lynn La 9/29/2015 5:08:03 PMIf your track choice is bad, everyone boos, the song is quickly changed by someone else by their device, and you shrink away in embarrassment. Fun times!
James Martin 9/29/2015 5:08:13 PM
Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 5:08:25 PMNow we're going to get a sneak peek of the rumored Pixel tablet
Lynn La 9/29/2015 5:09:00 PMThis is interesting -- as a Pixel tablet, Google is not partnering with any manufacturer to build the device, unlike a Nexus tablet
James Martin 9/29/2015 5:09:05 PM
Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 5:09:21 PMFor tablets, we "wanted to take a step back and rethink" the devices
James Martin 9/29/2015 5:09:28 PM
James Martin 9/29/2015 5:09:59 PM
Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 5:10:12 PMGoogle announces the Pixel C
Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 5:10:24 PMIt's a tablet that runs Android software
Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 5:10:40 PMthe C stands for convertible
James Martin 9/29/2015 5:10:41 PM
Lynn La 9/29/2015 5:10:57 PMFrom here, the Pixel C looks thin and ultra-portable
Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 5:11:12 PMThe tablet attaches to a special keyboard case, and connects via bluetooth
Lynn La 9/29/2015 5:11:24 PMMagnet attachment is strong enough that you can hold it upside down
James Martin 9/29/2015 5:11:26 PM
James Martin 9/29/2015 5:11:28 PM
Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 5:11:29 PMThe screen size is 10.2 inches
James Martin 9/29/2015 5:12:20 PM
Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 5:12:39 PMTo condense the keyboard, Google moved a few less-used keys from the physical keyboard to the on-screen display
James Martin 9/29/2015 5:12:44 PM
James Martin 9/29/2015 5:13:20 PM
Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 5:13:34 PMWhen the tablet is closed over the keyboard case, it automatically charges the keyboard
James Martin 9/29/2015 5:13:58 PM
Lynn La 9/29/2015 5:14:03 PMInside the Pixel C has a NVIDIA X1 quad-core processor and Maxwell GPU
James Martin 9/29/2015 5:14:32 PM
Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 5:14:45 PMThe computer has four microphones to strengthen voice command features
James Martin 9/29/2015 5:15:01 PM
Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 5:15:20 PMIt will start at $499 for tablet and $149 for keyboard
James Martin 9/29/2015 5:15:22 PM
Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 5:15:32 PMIt will be available for the holidays
James Martin 9/29/2015 5:15:50 PM
Lynn La 9/29/2015 5:15:52 PMOne drawback from the Google Chromebook from earlier this year was its steep $999 launch price
Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 5:16:16 PMWe'll be heading to a demo area in a bit to try out everything you've seen here
Lynn La 9/29/2015 5:16:23 PMThe new Pixel C is a few hundred dollars cheaper at $648 and $748 together with the keyboard
Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 5:16:24 PMAnd that's it, we're done!
Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 5:16:50 PMThanks for joining is. We'll have more coverage later!
Lynn La 9/29/2015 5:16:54 PMBye everyone, thanks for joining us!
Carrie Mihalcik 9/29/2015 5:54:32 PMThanks for joining everyone. Check out all of today's Google news here.