Hello, everybody! This is Ben Fox Rubin, here with Andrew Hoyle at HTC's event in Barcelona.

HTC's MWC 2015 press conference
HTC is expected to unveil the latest version of its flagship smartphone -- and possibly more.
Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 2:46:57 PMHello, everybody! This is Ben Fox Rubin, here with Andrew Hoyle at HTC's event in Barcelona.
-
Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 2:47:47 PMThe Taiwanese smartphone manufacturer is helping unofficially kick off this year’s Mobile World Congress trade show with its press event this afternoon (local time), happening just before a Samsung event here, too.
-
Andrew Hoyle 3/1/2015 2:48:12 PM
We're at the Palau Sant Jordi in Barcelona, and it's a beautiful day for a phone launch!
-
Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 2:48:59 PMThe company is widely expected to reveal its new flagship smartphone, the HTC One M9. Details about the device have been leaked several times leading up to the show, including a video review just yesterday of the phone.
-
Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 2:49:23 PMHere's our story on that:
-
Andrew Hoyle 3/1/2015 2:49:56 PMYou can follow Ben on Twitter with @benfoxrubin and myself with @batteryhq. We're both great fun.
-
Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 2:49:57 PMAs shown in that video, the phone looks very similar to its predecessors, with a metal body and similar sized screen.
-
Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 2:50:37 PMWe’ll see, though, if HTC has more in store for us tonight beyond the phone.
-
Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 2:51:11 PMHTC in recent years has had a rough time trying to get noticed in the smartphone world, where Apple and Samsung have dominated the high-end of the market and several Chinese handset makers have taken over the low-end.
-
Andrew Hoyle 3/1/2015 2:51:11 PMHave you seen the leaks of the new phone? What do you think? What are you hoping for? Let us know in the comments!
-
Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 2:51:55 PMHTC’s been known for making high-quality smartphones, but it hasn’t made itself different enough to steal customers away from Samsung and Apple, the two biggest smartphone makers. Unfortunately, it will likely lose the spotlight to Samsung tonight, too, after Samsung kicks off its event in a couple hours.
-
Andrew Hoyle 3/1/2015 2:52:04 PM
We're inside the conference room, and we've been given these awesome spherical water bottles.
-
Jamie 3/1/2015 2:52:39 PMI really hope that the video leak from yesterday is just a prototype and HTC are going to wow us with something similar to the evleaks render.
-
Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 2:53:01 PMHTC is now hoping to reintroduce itself to consumers with a new identity as a broader personal technology company. It now wants to expand beyond smartphones by offering new gadgets in the areas of fitness, cameras and, potentially, gaming.
-
Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 2:53:12 PMIt started to move into this area by introducing the Re portable camera in October. We may get more details on the company keeping up that mission tonight.
-
Andrew Hoyle 3/1/2015 2:53:45 PM
The world's press have gathered to see what HTC has to offer.
-
Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 2:54:43 PMCNET's Roger Cheng had a chance to visit HTC in Seattle recently and learn more about their future plans. Here's that story from late last month:
-
Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 2:55:40 PMAs Roger mentioned in the piece, HTC is targeting four areas: the "connected life," which includes imaging and its Re portable camera, the "connected self," which includes health and wearable devices like a fitness band, "connected entertainment," which suggests gaming in part, and the "connected home."
-
Andrew Hoyle 3/1/2015 2:56:33 PM
Your intrepid reporters, ready for action!
-
Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 2:56:47 PMNice shot, Andy!
-
Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 2:57:42 PMA little more background on HTC's mobile efforts: In 2012, HTC, which generates nearly all of its revenue from smartphones, was the No. 4 smartphone maker in the world, according to researcher IDC. In 2014, it had dropped below Samsung, Apple, Xiaomi, Lenovo and LG, pushed down into the "other" category of companies that don't merit mention.
-
Andrew Hoyle 3/1/2015 2:57:58 PMThere's still a lot of chatter in the room. We're eagerly awaiting the hush...
-
Andrew Hoyle 3/1/2015 2:59:07 PMOkay, if HTC made a plastic, rather than metal flagship phone, how would you feel?
-
Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 2:59:18 PMAbout two more minutes to start. Room filled up -- hundreds of people here -- still listening to some kind of electronica music business.
-
Edge Surre 3/1/2015 2:59:49 PMHope they turn out better products than last year's RE and disappointing Nexus 9
-
sam 3/1/2015 2:59:54 PMYou guys look ready for anything
-
flow163 3/1/2015 2:59:59 PMCan't wait!!!
-
ممد 3/1/2015 3:00:39 PMNo matter if htc one m9 go out of plastic
-
Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:01:04 PMCall to take seats, presentation starting shortly.
-
sam 3/1/2015 3:02:22 PMI will feel betrayed if htc makes the m9 out of plastic
-
Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:02:47 PMSo, pretty sure it ain't plastic!
-
Andrew Hoyle 3/1/2015 3:03:13 PM
Purple is apparently the 'in' colour this year.
-
Tamheed Hashmi 3/1/2015 3:03:34 PMThe one leaked yesturday was quite ugly.Just don't be that one.
-
Binbasi 3/1/2015 3:03:46 PMWhen will it begin? Countdown ended.
-
Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:03:55 PMLooks like they are running a few minutes behind. Should start any minute now.
-
thedaz 3/1/2015 3:04:38 PMI find it humorous that so many are patiently waiting to be shown what we all know everything about and have already seen online.
-
Michael Linn 3/1/2015 3:04:44 PMThat was a rather anti-climactic end to a countdown.
-
Sam Thornton 3/1/2015 3:04:53 PM@AndrewHoyle but yet the video looks blue... #whiteandgold or #blueandblack
-
bgraham 3/1/2015 3:04:55 PMI hope there's more to this than more megapixels.
-
Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:05:00 PMOK, music getting louder. Here we go?
-
Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:05:11 PMAnd, it's video time!
-
Andrew Hoyle 3/1/2015 3:05:14 PM
We begin.
-
Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:05:49 PMWe're starting off a little...utopian. Talking about how people are all the same.
-
Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:06:07 PM"Remember that deeper connection"..."We're all one."
-
Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:06:34 PMHTC President of EMEA Phil Blair takes the stage.