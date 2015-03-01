Blair: What's showing is our own "pursuit of brilliance."

HTC's MWC 2015 press conference
HTC is expected to unveil the latest version of its flagship smartphone -- and possibly more.
Andrew Hoyle 3/1/2015 3:06:37 PM
Andrew Hoyle 3/1/2015 3:07:05 PM
Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:07:09 PMBlair: What's showing is our own "pursuit of brilliance."
Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:07:33 PMBlair starts discussing the HTC One M8 smartphone and all its awards.
Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:07:45 PMHTC CEO Peter Chou now on stage.
Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:08:16 PMChou: We work hard to redefine the edge of possibilities for technology.
Andrew Hoyle 3/1/2015 3:08:22 PM
Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:08:53 PMChou: Design of our smartphones, we want our products to be loved.
Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:08:59 PMAnd, another video.
Andrew Hoyle 3/1/2015 3:09:30 PM
Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:09:44 PMHTC certainly gets positive nods from reviewers on the M8, but it still didn't help it much against Samsung and Apple.
Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:09:51 PMAnd the One M9 is announced.
Andrew Hoyle 3/1/2015 3:09:52 PM
Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:10:03 PM"Simple, elegant curves."
Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:10:28 PMPhone made almost entirely out of metal. A new industry standard of luxury.
Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:10:41 PMChou: Are you ready? This is the all new HTC One M9.
Andrew Hoyle 3/1/2015 3:10:46 PM
Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:10:56 PMAnother video introducing the M9.
Andrew Hoyle 3/1/2015 3:11:13 PM
Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:11:18 PMThumping music, sweeping camera shot closeups of the phone.
Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:11:38 PMWe're getting applause from the crowd.
Andrew Hoyle 3/1/2015 3:11:39 PM
Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:11:52 PMChou: This is M9 -- holding up the phone.
Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:12:07 PMChou: This is our third generation of our iconic design.
Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:12:32 PMChou: People say M8 the most beautiful smartphone on the market, but we wanted to strive higher.
Andrew Hoyle 3/1/2015 3:12:35 PM
Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:12:46 PMChou: Created a polished silver and gold finished that hasn't been seen before.
Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:13:04 PMChou: First time in industry created two tones on single metal body design.
Andrew Hoyle 3/1/2015 3:13:13 PM
Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:13:16 PMChou: We don't want to compromise to give you the premium.
Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:13:31 PMDrew Bamford, Creative Labs VP, takes the stage.
Andrew Hoyle 3/1/2015 3:13:41 PM
Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:13:51 PMBamford: Elegant unibody, combines some features of M7 and M8.
Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:14:12 PMBamford: Machined phone from a solid block of aluminum.
Andrew Hoyle 3/1/2015 3:14:13 PM
Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:14:22 PMBamford: Inside is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 810.
Andrew Hoyle 3/1/2015 3:14:29 PM
Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:14:38 PMThe 810 is Qualcomm's newest high-end processor.
Andrew Hoyle 3/1/2015 3:14:43 PM
Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:14:50 PMThat new processor could give the new phone a little more computing power. The 810 is also used in the LG G Flex 2 and Xiaomi’s new Mi Note Pro phablet.
Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:15:11 PMBamford: 20 megapixel camera on the back.
Andrew Hoyle 3/1/2015 3:15:19 PM
Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:15:29 PMBamford: You'll think it was shot with an SLR.
Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:16:03 PMBamford: HTC One gallery brings together photos in Facebook, Google, etc. all in one place.
Andrew Hoyle 3/1/2015 3:16:10 PMPrevious One phones used 4-Ultrapixel cameras -- these apparently used larger pixels which let in more light. Looking forward to seeing how a regular megapixel camera compares.