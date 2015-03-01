HTC's MWC 2015 press conference | CNET
HTC's MWC 2015 press conference

HTC is expected to unveil the latest version of its flagship smartphone -- and possibly more.

  • Andrew Hoyle 3/1/2015 3:06:37 PM
  • Andrew Hoyle 3/1/2015 3:07:05 PM
  • Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:07:09 PM
    Blair: What's showing is our own "pursuit of brilliance."
  • Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:07:33 PM
    Blair starts discussing the HTC One M8 smartphone and all its awards.
  • Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:07:45 PM
    HTC CEO Peter Chou now on stage.
  • Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:08:16 PM
    Chou: We work hard to redefine the edge of possibilities for technology.
  • Andrew Hoyle 3/1/2015 3:08:22 PM
  • Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:08:53 PM
    Chou: Design of our smartphones, we want our products to be loved.
  • Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:08:59 PM
    And, another video.
  • Andrew Hoyle 3/1/2015 3:09:30 PM
  • Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:09:44 PM
    HTC certainly gets positive nods from reviewers on the M8, but it still didn't help it much against Samsung and Apple.
  • Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:09:51 PM
    And the One M9 is announced.
  • Andrew Hoyle 3/1/2015 3:09:52 PM
  • Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:10:03 PM
    "Simple, elegant curves."
  • Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:10:28 PM
    Phone made almost entirely out of metal. A new industry standard of luxury.
  • Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:10:41 PM
    Chou: Are you ready? This is the all new HTC One M9.
  • Andrew Hoyle 3/1/2015 3:10:46 PM
  • Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:10:56 PM
    Another video introducing the M9.
  • Andrew Hoyle 3/1/2015 3:11:13 PM
  • Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:11:18 PM
    Thumping music, sweeping camera shot closeups of the phone.
  • Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:11:38 PM
    We're getting applause from the crowd.
  • Andrew Hoyle 3/1/2015 3:11:39 PM
  • Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:11:52 PM
    Chou: This is M9 -- holding up the phone.
  • Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:12:07 PM
    Chou: This is our third generation of our iconic design.
  • Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:12:32 PM
    Chou: People say M8 the most beautiful smartphone on the market, but we wanted to strive higher.
  • Andrew Hoyle 3/1/2015 3:12:35 PM
  • Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:12:46 PM
    Chou: Created a polished silver and gold finished that hasn't been seen before.
  • Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:13:04 PM
    Chou: First time in industry created two tones on single metal body design.
  • Andrew Hoyle 3/1/2015 3:13:13 PM
  • Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:13:16 PM
    Chou: We don't want to compromise to give you the premium.
  • Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:13:31 PM
    Drew Bamford, Creative Labs VP, takes the stage.
  • Andrew Hoyle 3/1/2015 3:13:41 PM
  • Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:13:51 PM
    Bamford: Elegant unibody, combines some features of M7 and M8.
  • Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:14:12 PM
    Bamford: Machined phone from a solid block of aluminum.
  • Andrew Hoyle 3/1/2015 3:14:13 PM
  • Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:14:22 PM
    Bamford: Inside is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 810.
  • Andrew Hoyle 3/1/2015 3:14:29 PM
  • Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:14:38 PM
    The 810 is Qualcomm's newest high-end processor.
  • Andrew Hoyle 3/1/2015 3:14:43 PM
  • Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:14:50 PM
    That new processor could give the new phone a little more computing power. The 810 is also used in the LG G Flex 2 and Xiaomi’s new Mi Note Pro phablet.
  • Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:15:11 PM
    Bamford: 20 megapixel camera on the back.
  • Andrew Hoyle 3/1/2015 3:15:19 PM
  • Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:15:29 PM
    Bamford: You'll think it was shot with an SLR.
  • Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:16:03 PM
    Bamford: HTC One gallery brings together photos in Facebook, Google, etc. all in one place.
  • Andrew Hoyle 3/1/2015 3:16:10 PM
    Previous One phones used 4-Ultrapixel cameras -- these apparently used larger pixels which let in more light. Looking forward to seeing how a regular megapixel camera compares.
