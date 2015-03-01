HTC's MWC 2015 press conference | CNET
The Latest New Products Must-See

HTC's MWC 2015 press conference

HTC is expected to unveil the latest version of its flagship smartphone -- and possibly more.

  • Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:16:19 PM
    Bamford: Also new and improved photo editor. Can do double exposure.
  • Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:16:37 PM
    Bamford: Super wide angle lens for front camera for great selfies.
  • Andrew Hoyle 3/1/2015 3:16:38 PM
  • Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:16:51 PM
    Bamford: Best camera for selfies and video calls on the go.
  • Andrew Hoyle 3/1/2015 3:17:17 PM

    Meow!

  • Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:17:28 PM
    Bamford: Said Sense 7 -- HTC's Android skin -- will personalize the phone to you.
  • Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:17:38 PM
    Bamford: Can set personal sense of style.
  • Andrew Hoyle 3/1/2015 3:18:01 PM
  • Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:18:01 PM
    Bamford: You can create special themes for the phone and share them with social media.
  • Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:18:14 PM
    Bamford: Sense can recommend restaurants in new neighborhoods.
  • Andrew Hoyle 3/1/2015 3:18:16 PM
  • Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:18:46 PM
    Bamford: First-class audio experience with its "BoomSound."
  • Andrew Hoyle 3/1/2015 3:19:05 PM

    By putting the speakers on the front, the sound is directed towards you -- no more muffling when you lay your phone down flat.

  • Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:19:38 PM
    Bamford: Can listen to music and videos with a quick swipe to TV.
  • Andrew Hoyle 3/1/2015 3:19:39 PM
  • Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:20:04 PM
    Bamford now discussing HTC's special cases.
  • Andrew Hoyle 3/1/2015 3:20:08 PM
  • Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:20:27 PM
    Offering second generation of these cases by customizing them.
  • Andrew Hoyle 3/1/2015 3:20:34 PM
  • Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:20:44 PM
    Bamford: M9 makes the world's best smartphone even better.
  • Andrew Hoyle 3/1/2015 3:20:46 PM
  • Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:20:55 PM
    Bamford: M9 makes a statement.
  • Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:21:14 PM
    Bamford: Available in mid-March in silver, gunmetal grey, pink and gold.
  • Andrew Hoyle 3/1/2015 3:21:22 PM
  • Andrew Hoyle 3/1/2015 3:21:35 PM
  • Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:21:50 PM
    Chou back on stage, says "We really take the experience, the premium to the next level."
  • Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:22:23 PM
    Chou: As we go into future behind the smartphone, keep seeking new partners.
  • Andrew Hoyle 3/1/2015 3:22:23 PM

    Chou, with some of the partners HTC works with.

  • Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:22:34 PM
    Chou: Partnering with Under Armour.
  • Andrew Hoyle 3/1/2015 3:22:55 PM
  • Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:23:01 PM
    Chou: Combining hottest fitness brand with HTC's design style.
  • Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:23:16 PM
    Chou: Intro first product of many to come.
  • Andrew Hoyle 3/1/2015 3:23:24 PM
  • Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:23:27 PM
    Chou intros the HTC Grip fitness band.
  • Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:23:39 PM
    We go right into a workout video.
  • Andrew Hoyle 3/1/2015 3:23:47 PM
  • Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:23:55 PM
    More applause.
  • Andrew Hoyle 3/1/2015 3:24:02 PM
  • Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:24:16 PM
    Chou: It's a smart fitness tracker, includes GPS. For those of you who are serious about your fitness goals.
  • Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:24:35 PM
    Chou: Can track walking, running, cycling, or a gym session.
  • Andrew Hoyle 3/1/2015 3:24:39 PM
  • Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:25:05 PM
    Chou: Can connect it to your smartphone so you don't miss calls or notifications.
  • Andrew Hoyle 3/1/2015 3:25:11 PM
  • Andrew Hoyle 3/1/2015 3:25:56 PM

    It'll work with iOS and Android. Hooray!

  • Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:26:01 PM
    Chou: It is very fun. Offers a team of fitness trainers on your wrist.
