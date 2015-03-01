Bamford: Also new and improved photo editor. Can do double exposure.

HTC's MWC 2015 press conference
HTC is expected to unveil the latest version of its flagship smartphone -- and possibly more.
3rd & 7 37yd
Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:16:19 PMBamford: Also new and improved photo editor. Can do double exposure.
Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:16:37 PMBamford: Super wide angle lens for front camera for great selfies.
Andrew Hoyle 3/1/2015 3:16:38 PM
Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:16:51 PMBamford: Best camera for selfies and video calls on the go.
Andrew Hoyle 3/1/2015 3:17:17 PM
Meow!
Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:17:28 PMBamford: Said Sense 7 -- HTC's Android skin -- will personalize the phone to you.
Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:17:38 PMBamford: Can set personal sense of style.
Andrew Hoyle 3/1/2015 3:18:01 PM
Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:18:01 PMBamford: You can create special themes for the phone and share them with social media.
Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:18:14 PMBamford: Sense can recommend restaurants in new neighborhoods.
Andrew Hoyle 3/1/2015 3:18:16 PM
Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:18:46 PMBamford: First-class audio experience with its "BoomSound."
Andrew Hoyle 3/1/2015 3:19:05 PM
By putting the speakers on the front, the sound is directed towards you -- no more muffling when you lay your phone down flat.
Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:19:38 PMBamford: Can listen to music and videos with a quick swipe to TV.
Andrew Hoyle 3/1/2015 3:19:39 PM
Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:20:04 PMBamford now discussing HTC's special cases.
Andrew Hoyle 3/1/2015 3:20:08 PM
Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:20:27 PMOffering second generation of these cases by customizing them.
Andrew Hoyle 3/1/2015 3:20:34 PM
Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:20:44 PMBamford: M9 makes the world's best smartphone even better.
Andrew Hoyle 3/1/2015 3:20:46 PM
Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:20:55 PMBamford: M9 makes a statement.
Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:21:14 PMBamford: Available in mid-March in silver, gunmetal grey, pink and gold.
Andrew Hoyle 3/1/2015 3:21:22 PM
Andrew Hoyle 3/1/2015 3:21:35 PM
Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:21:50 PMChou back on stage, says "We really take the experience, the premium to the next level."
Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:22:23 PMChou: As we go into future behind the smartphone, keep seeking new partners.
Andrew Hoyle 3/1/2015 3:22:23 PM
Chou, with some of the partners HTC works with.
Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:22:34 PMChou: Partnering with Under Armour.
Andrew Hoyle 3/1/2015 3:22:55 PM
Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:23:01 PMChou: Combining hottest fitness brand with HTC's design style.
Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:23:16 PMChou: Intro first product of many to come.
Andrew Hoyle 3/1/2015 3:23:24 PM
Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:23:27 PMChou intros the HTC Grip fitness band.
Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:23:39 PMWe go right into a workout video.
Andrew Hoyle 3/1/2015 3:23:47 PM
Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:23:55 PMMore applause.
Andrew Hoyle 3/1/2015 3:24:02 PM
Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:24:16 PMChou: It's a smart fitness tracker, includes GPS. For those of you who are serious about your fitness goals.
Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:24:35 PMChou: Can track walking, running, cycling, or a gym session.
Andrew Hoyle 3/1/2015 3:24:39 PM
Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:25:05 PMChou: Can connect it to your smartphone so you don't miss calls or notifications.
Andrew Hoyle 3/1/2015 3:25:11 PM
Andrew Hoyle 3/1/2015 3:25:56 PM
It'll work with iOS and Android. Hooray!
Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:26:01 PMChou: It is very fun. Offers a team of fitness trainers on your wrist.