Chou moving onto another announcement...

HTC's MWC 2015 press conference
HTC is expected to unveil the latest version of its flagship smartphone -- and possibly more.
Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:26:17 PMChou moving onto another announcement...
Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:26:35 PMChou: Today we are ready to commence the next chapter -- mentions virtual reality.
Andrew Hoyle 3/1/2015 3:26:36 PM
Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:26:47 PMThere’s been a growing list of virtual-reality and augmented-reality products being created -- including devices from Facebook's Oculus, Samsung, Google, Sony and Microsoft -- as tech firms work to add new technologies into those previously unrealized markets.
Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:27:07 PMChou: Today we are ready to take you into a fully immersed world.
Andrew Hoyle 3/1/2015 3:27:25 PM
yes, THAT Valve
Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:27:29 PMChou said teaming up with video-game developer Valve on this VR tech.
Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:28:03 PMChou: We believe that VR will totally transform the way we interact with the world. It will become a mainstream experience.
Andrew Hoyle 3/1/2015 3:28:08 PM
Valve made the Half Life series of games, by the way. They're brilliant.
Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:28:26 PMChou: Can learn history, watch a movie, relive memories through photos, 3D chatting, attend a concert.
Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:28:39 PMChou: Presenting the VR headset that's about to define the game.
Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:28:46 PMVideo time.
Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:29:10 PMNarrator discusses places that weren't reachable before.
Andrew Hoyle 3/1/2015 3:29:12 PM
Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:29:32 PMWelcome to a new reality.
Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:29:38 PMHTC Vive announced.
Andrew Hoyle 3/1/2015 3:29:46 PM
Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:30:03 PMChou holds up the headset to the audience.
Andrew Hoyle 3/1/2015 3:30:44 PM
Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:30:44 PMIntro'ed Jeff Gattis of HTC.
Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:30:58 PMGattis: Can walk around with this headset, look up and down, won't get sick.
Andrew Hoyle 3/1/2015 3:31:14 PM
Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:31:26 PMGattis: It's really light, has wireless controllers. You can look around and move around like you do in the real world.
Andrew Hoyle 3/1/2015 3:31:54 PM
Just imagine playing Half Life 3, as though you WERE Gordon Freeman.
Andrew Hoyle 3/1/2015 3:32:11 PM
Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:32:22 PMGattis: Working with other gaming partners too. But this is just the start.
Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:32:28 PMGattis: Teaming up with HBO, Google, Lions Gate.
Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:32:44 PMGattis: Working with these partners to create the best VR experiences and content.
Andrew Hoyle 3/1/2015 3:33:00 PM
Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:33:08 PMGattis: Developer edition coming in the spring.
Andrew Hoyle 3/1/2015 3:33:12 PM
Andrew Hoyle 3/1/2015 3:33:32 PM
Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:33:34 PMGattis: HTC will deliver a consumer product before the end of the year.
Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:33:48 PMCan get more info at htcVR.com
Andrew Hoyle 3/1/2015 3:33:53 PM
Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:34:22 PMGattis said his experience of VR was much more intense than expected.
Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:34:31 PMGattis: You have to see it to believe it.
Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:35:03 PMGattis said there will be limited demos at MWC.
Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:35:19 PMCher Wang, co-founder and chairwoman, comes on stage.
Andrew Hoyle 3/1/2015 3:35:34 PM
Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:35:41 PMWang: M9 will set the standard for the industry for the year ahead.
Andrew Hoyle 3/1/2015 3:36:07 PM
Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:36:15 PMWang: With launch of HTC Grip and HTC Vive, we're showing how our vision of tech will touch every aspect of our world.
Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:36:42 PMThis touches on HTC's big goal of becoming more of a consumer tech company, and not just a smartphone company.
Andrew Hoyle 3/1/2015 3:37:00 PM