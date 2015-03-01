HTC's MWC 2015 press conference | CNET
The Latest New Products Must-See

HTC's MWC 2015 press conference

HTC is expected to unveil the latest version of its flagship smartphone -- and possibly more.

  • Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:26:17 PM
    Chou moving onto another announcement...
  • Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:26:35 PM
    Chou: Today we are ready to commence the next chapter -- mentions virtual reality.
  • Andrew Hoyle 3/1/2015 3:26:36 PM
  • Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:26:47 PM
    There’s been a growing list of virtual-reality and augmented-reality products being created -- including devices from Facebook's Oculus, Samsung, Google, Sony and Microsoft -- as tech firms work to add new technologies into those previously unrealized markets.
  • Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:27:07 PM
    Chou: Today we are ready to take you into a fully immersed world.
  • Andrew Hoyle 3/1/2015 3:27:25 PM

    yes, THAT Valve

  • Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:27:29 PM
    Chou said teaming up with video-game developer Valve on this VR tech.
  • Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:28:03 PM
    Chou: We believe that VR will totally transform the way we interact with the world. It will become a mainstream experience.
  • Andrew Hoyle 3/1/2015 3:28:08 PM

    Valve made the Half Life series of games, by the way. They're brilliant.

  • Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:28:26 PM
    Chou: Can learn history, watch a movie, relive memories through photos, 3D chatting, attend a concert.
  • Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:28:39 PM
    Chou: Presenting the VR headset that's about to define the game.
  • Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:28:46 PM
    Video time.
  • Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:29:10 PM
    Narrator discusses places that weren't reachable before.
  • Andrew Hoyle 3/1/2015 3:29:12 PM
  • Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:29:32 PM
    Welcome to a new reality.
  • Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:29:38 PM
    HTC Vive announced.
  • Andrew Hoyle 3/1/2015 3:29:46 PM
  • Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:30:03 PM
    Chou holds up the headset to the audience.
  • Andrew Hoyle 3/1/2015 3:30:44 PM
  • Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:30:44 PM
    Intro'ed Jeff Gattis of HTC.
  • Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:30:58 PM
    Gattis: Can walk around with this headset, look up and down, won't get sick.
  • Andrew Hoyle 3/1/2015 3:31:14 PM
  • Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:31:26 PM
    Gattis: It's really light, has wireless controllers. You can look around and move around like you do in the real world.
  • Andrew Hoyle 3/1/2015 3:31:54 PM

    Just imagine playing Half Life 3, as though you WERE Gordon Freeman.

  • Andrew Hoyle 3/1/2015 3:32:11 PM
  • Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:32:22 PM
    Gattis: Working with other gaming partners too. But this is just the start.
  • Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:32:28 PM
    Gattis: Teaming up with HBO, Google, Lions Gate.
  • Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:32:44 PM
    Gattis: Working with these partners to create the best VR experiences and content.
  • Andrew Hoyle 3/1/2015 3:33:00 PM
  • Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:33:08 PM
    Gattis: Developer edition coming in the spring.
  • Andrew Hoyle 3/1/2015 3:33:12 PM
  • Andrew Hoyle 3/1/2015 3:33:32 PM
  • Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:33:34 PM
    Gattis: HTC will deliver a consumer product before the end of the year.
  • Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:33:48 PM
    Can get more info at htcVR.com
  • Andrew Hoyle 3/1/2015 3:33:53 PM
  • Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:34:22 PM
    Gattis said his experience of VR was much more intense than expected.
  • Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:34:31 PM
    Gattis: You have to see it to believe it.
  • Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:35:03 PM
    Gattis said there will be limited demos at MWC.
  • Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:35:19 PM
    Cher Wang, co-founder and chairwoman, comes on stage.
  • Andrew Hoyle 3/1/2015 3:35:34 PM
  • Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:35:41 PM
    Wang: M9 will set the standard for the industry for the year ahead.
  • Andrew Hoyle 3/1/2015 3:36:07 PM
  • Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:36:15 PM
    Wang: With launch of HTC Grip and HTC Vive, we're showing how our vision of tech will touch every aspect of our world.
  • Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:36:42 PM
    This touches on HTC's big goal of becoming more of a consumer tech company, and not just a smartphone company.
  • Andrew Hoyle 3/1/2015 3:37:00 PM
Powered by ScribbleLive Content Marketing Software Platform
This week on CNET News
See all

Source of weird space signals turns out to be weird, too

 Sci-Tech

Robots, laptops and a giant flash drive: All that matters from CES so far

 Gadgets

​Intel: We'll be your net-connected, self-driving car's brains

 Auto Tech

BlackBerry is back! Will anyone care?

 Mobile

Mobile app spending topped $500M over Christmas weekend

 Mobile