HTC's MWC 2015 press conference

HTC is expected to unveil the latest version of its flagship smartphone -- and possibly more.

  • Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:37:15 PM
    Big music, the execs hit the stage with all the new devices.
  • Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:37:26 PM
    Media rushes in for close up shots.
  • Andrew Hoyle 3/1/2015 3:37:29 PM
  • Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:37:52 PM
    The demos will be starting soon.
  • Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:38:00 PM
    Looks like we are wrapping up here.
  • Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:38:35 PM
    Happy try answering any burning questions if there are any.
  • Juan 3/1/2015 3:38:47 PM
    No smart watch??
  • Binbasi 3/1/2015 3:38:57 PM
    Does HTC work with Apple? He said you can connect it to your IOS device.
  • Jawon Chance 3/1/2015 3:38:57 PM
    What's the display resolution on the M9?
  • Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:39:30 PM
    So, yes, it looks like the fitness band will connect with both iOS and Android. May not need a direct partnership with Apple for this.
  • Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:39:49 PM
    Display resolution is full HD, just like with the M8.
  • Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:40:16 PM
    Nope, no smart watch...but a fitness band. That counts for something, right?
  • Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:40:56 PM
    Any more questions from viewers?
  • Mattias 3/1/2015 3:41:16 PM
    So what's the spontaneous feeling about HTC One M9? Good bad or just regular?
  • philkumai 3/1/2015 3:41:17 PM
    Was there a price-point mentioned yet?
  • Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:41:21 PM
    Also, the display is 5-inch, just like with M8 too.
  • Mike 3/1/2015 3:41:27 PM
    Expandable storage is a no?
  • Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:41:46 PM
    No price mentioned. Just mid-March release date for US, and some other markets.
  • Andrew Hoyle 3/1/2015 3:41:48 PM
  • Binbasi 3/1/2015 3:42:38 PM
    will you also show the launch of the new smartphone of Samsung today
  • Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:42:57 PM
    No mention on expandable storage, sorry about that one.
  • Andrew Hoyle 3/1/2015 3:43:30 PM

    Cher Wang

  • philkumai 3/1/2015 3:43:42 PM
    Great job today guys! Thank you!
  • Tamheed Hashmi 3/1/2015 3:43:49 PM
    HTC should've introduced a fingerprint scanner to compete with Apple or Samsung.
  • Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:43:53 PM
    Immediate impressions -- many similarities to the M8, so if you have that phone, you likely won't bother getting the M9. However, there look to be some nice tweaks here on the operating system, camera and body.
  • Michael Linn 3/1/2015 3:43:56 PM
    Is it running Android 5.0 and any idea of when it will reach Australia?
  • Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:44:15 PM
    Yes, Samsung launch event will be on CNET as well.
  • Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:44:24 PM
    That event starts in about two hours.
  • Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:45:31 PM
    Yes, it's Android Lollipop.
  • Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:46:00 PM
    Also, the phone goes global at the end of March, in some markets earlier.
  • Andrew Hoyle 3/1/2015 3:46:19 PM
    And here's our hands-on preview of the HTC One M9:

    HTC One M9 Preview - CNET

    CNETEverything you need to know about the HTC One M9, including impressions and analysis, photos, video, release date, prices, specs, and predictions from CNET. - Page 1
  • Andrew Hoyle 3/1/2015 3:46:58 PM

    The One M9, side-by-side against the One M8

  • Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:48:36 PM
    Andy's stories should answer many other questions. We'll wrap up shortly unless there are any more questions.
  • Andrew Hoyle 3/1/2015 3:48:43 PM
  • sirius 3/1/2015 3:49:40 PM
    Any release date mentions for the fitness band?
  • Andrew Hoyle 3/1/2015 3:49:53 PM
    Thanks for joining us, it's been a pleasure having you all along for the ride! Make sure to keep your eyes on www.cnet.com/mobile-world-congress for more from Barcelona!
  • Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:50:34 PM
    Arriving this spring in US.
  • Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:50:49 PM
    OK, we're done here. Thanks for the photos, Andy!
  • Andrew Hoyle 3/1/2015 3:51:01 PM
    Oh Ben, you are so very welcome!
  • Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:52:27 PM
    Also, here's Scott Stein's story on the HTC Grip:

    HTC Grip Preview - CNET

    CNETEverything you need to know about the HTC Grip, including impressions and analysis, photos, video, release date, prices, specs, and predictions from CNET. - Page 1
  • Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:57:02 PM
    And, Roger Cheng's wrap of all the announcements from HTC today:

    Say hi to the new HTC: One M9 phone, fitness band, VR headset - CNET

    CNETThe trio of products signals an ambition to be more than just a smartphone maker. But is it enough to break HTC out of its corner?
  • Bailey 3/1/2015 3:58:04 PM
    Thanks for all the updates Ben and Andrew. Great job guys!
