Big music, the execs hit the stage with all the new devices.

HTC's MWC 2015 press conference
HTC is expected to unveil the latest version of its flagship smartphone -- and possibly more.
3rd & 7 37yd
3rd & 7 37yd
B
S
O
close
close
-
-
Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:37:15 PMBig music, the execs hit the stage with all the new devices.
-
Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:37:26 PMMedia rushes in for close up shots.
-
Andrew Hoyle 3/1/2015 3:37:29 PM
-
Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:37:52 PMThe demos will be starting soon.
-
Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:38:00 PMLooks like we are wrapping up here.
-
Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:38:35 PMHappy try answering any burning questions if there are any.
-
Juan 3/1/2015 3:38:47 PMNo smart watch??
-
Binbasi 3/1/2015 3:38:57 PMDoes HTC work with Apple? He said you can connect it to your IOS device.
-
Jawon Chance 3/1/2015 3:38:57 PMWhat's the display resolution on the M9?
-
Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:39:30 PMSo, yes, it looks like the fitness band will connect with both iOS and Android. May not need a direct partnership with Apple for this.
-
Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:39:49 PMDisplay resolution is full HD, just like with the M8.
-
Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:40:16 PMNope, no smart watch...but a fitness band. That counts for something, right?
-
Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:40:56 PMAny more questions from viewers?
-
Mattias 3/1/2015 3:41:16 PMSo what's the spontaneous feeling about HTC One M9? Good bad or just regular?
-
philkumai 3/1/2015 3:41:17 PMWas there a price-point mentioned yet?
-
Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:41:21 PMAlso, the display is 5-inch, just like with M8 too.
-
Mike 3/1/2015 3:41:27 PMExpandable storage is a no?
-
Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:41:46 PMNo price mentioned. Just mid-March release date for US, and some other markets.
-
Andrew Hoyle 3/1/2015 3:41:48 PM
-
Binbasi 3/1/2015 3:42:38 PMwill you also show the launch of the new smartphone of Samsung today
-
Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:42:57 PMNo mention on expandable storage, sorry about that one.
-
Andrew Hoyle 3/1/2015 3:43:30 PM
Cher Wang
-
philkumai 3/1/2015 3:43:42 PMGreat job today guys! Thank you!
-
Tamheed Hashmi 3/1/2015 3:43:49 PMHTC should've introduced a fingerprint scanner to compete with Apple or Samsung.
-
Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:43:53 PMImmediate impressions -- many similarities to the M8, so if you have that phone, you likely won't bother getting the M9. However, there look to be some nice tweaks here on the operating system, camera and body.
-
Michael Linn 3/1/2015 3:43:56 PMIs it running Android 5.0 and any idea of when it will reach Australia?
-
Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:44:15 PMYes, Samsung launch event will be on CNET as well.
-
Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:44:24 PMThat event starts in about two hours.
-
Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:45:31 PMYes, it's Android Lollipop.
-
Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:46:00 PMAlso, the phone goes global at the end of March, in some markets earlier.
-
Andrew Hoyle 3/1/2015 3:46:19 PMAnd here's our hands-on preview of the HTC One M9:
HTC One M9 Preview - CNETCNETEverything you need to know about the HTC One M9, including impressions and analysis, photos, video, release date, prices, specs, and predictions from CNET. - Page 1
-
Andrew Hoyle 3/1/2015 3:46:58 PM
The One M9, side-by-side against the One M8
-
Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:48:36 PMAndy's stories should answer many other questions. We'll wrap up shortly unless there are any more questions.
-
Andrew Hoyle 3/1/2015 3:48:43 PM
-
sirius 3/1/2015 3:49:40 PMAny release date mentions for the fitness band?
-
Andrew Hoyle 3/1/2015 3:49:53 PMThanks for joining us, it's been a pleasure having you all along for the ride! Make sure to keep your eyes on www.cnet.com/mobile-world-congress for more from Barcelona!
-
Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:50:34 PMArriving this spring in US.
-
Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:50:49 PMOK, we're done here. Thanks for the photos, Andy!
-
Andrew Hoyle 3/1/2015 3:51:01 PMOh Ben, you are so very welcome!
-
Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:52:27 PMAlso, here's Scott Stein's story on the HTC Grip:
HTC Grip Preview - CNETCNETEverything you need to know about the HTC Grip, including impressions and analysis, photos, video, release date, prices, specs, and predictions from CNET. - Page 1
-
Ben Fox Rubin 3/1/2015 3:57:02 PMAnd, Roger Cheng's wrap of all the announcements from HTC today:
Say hi to the new HTC: One M9 phone, fitness band, VR headset - CNETCNETThe trio of products signals an ambition to be more than just a smartphone maker. But is it enough to break HTC out of its corner?
-
Bailey 3/1/2015 3:58:04 PMThanks for all the updates Ben and Andrew. Great job guys!