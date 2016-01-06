Intel CEO Brian Krzanich's CES 2016 keynote
The chip maker's chief talks about what Intel has in store for the coming year.
Steven.Musil 1/6/2016 2:16:41 AMHey tech fans, we are in place at CES in Las Vegas waiting for Intel CEO Brian Krzanich to take the stage to deliver his keynote address.
James Martin 1/6/2016 2:18:19 AM
James Martin 1/6/2016 2:19:22 AM
James Martin 1/6/2016 2:20:33 AM
James Martin 1/6/2016 2:21:42 AM
James Martin 1/6/2016 2:23:09 AM
James Martin 1/6/2016 2:23:38 AM
James Martin 1/6/2016 2:24:39 AM
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 2:24:49 AMHi everyone! We're having some technical difficulties, but we're here blogging Intel's keynote
James Martin 1/6/2016 2:25:06 AM
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 2:25:38 AMRight now, they are doing some weird light thing with the audience and bracelets. It's very EDM
James Martin 1/6/2016 2:26:08 AM
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 2:26:33 AMEverything is glowing neon. It's kinda ravey -- but with, you know, Intel execs.
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 2:27:28 AMIt's over now, and there's now a sign that says "Experience what's inside" on the stage.
James Martin 1/6/2016 2:27:32 AM
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 2:28:37 AMPresident of the CTA Gary Shapiro is onstage
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 2:28:57 AMHe's giving us a welcome. He says more that 500 startups are here t this year's show.
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 2:29:23 AM"The internet of things is everywhere," he says.
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 2:29:31 AM"We are at the beginning of a tidal wave of innovation."
James Martin 1/6/2016 2:29:36 AM
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 2:30:21 AMHe says Intel CEO Brian Krzanich has given a CES keynote every year since he took over Intel in 2013.
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 2:30:46 AMKrzanich is coming onstage
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 2:30:55 AMon a hoverboard!
James Martin 1/6/2016 2:31:07 AM
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 2:31:22 AMIt's more of a hoverboard with a raised middle. Now Shapiro is rolling away on it.
James Martin 1/6/2016 2:31:45 AM
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 2:31:52 AMKrzanich is wearing some sweet New Balance kicks.
James Martin 1/6/2016 2:32:15 AM
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 2:32:32 AM"We believe we are entering a new era of consumer technology, where consumers are choosing experiences over products."
James Martin 1/6/2016 2:32:53 AM
James Martin 1/6/2016 2:33:17 AM
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 2:33:44 AMThese are enabled by three trends, he says: The world is becoming smart and connected, computing senses are more powerful, and computing is an extension of you
James Martin 1/6/2016 2:34:14 AM
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 2:34:20 AM"Almost every part of life that we enjoy today is powered by technology."
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 2:34:41 AMHe's starting off talking about music
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 2:34:56 AMWe're now watching a video of fireworks in Germany
James Martin 1/6/2016 2:35:16 AM
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 2:35:48 AMwell, they are actually drones lit up to look like fireworks, set to classical music
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 2:36:11 AMYesterday, the company announced it is buying Ascending Technologies, a German drone maker, for an undisclosed sum.
James Martin 1/6/2016 2:36:19 AM
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 2:36:37 AMThe drones spelled out Intel in lights. The crowd is eating it up.
James Martin 1/6/2016 2:36:48 AM
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 2:37:10 AM"We were able to completely redefine the firework experience"
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 2:37:34 AMHe says they broke the Guinness world record for most drones in the air at the same time flown by one pilot
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 2:37:52 AM"This is what it means to reinvent an experience."