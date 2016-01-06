Intel CEO Brian Krzanich's CES 2016 keynote | CNET
The Latest New Products Must-See

Intel CEO Brian Krzanich's CES 2016 keynote

The chip maker's chief talks about what Intel has in store for the coming year.

  • Steven.Musil 1/6/2016 2:16:41 AM
    Hey tech fans, we are in place at CES in Las Vegas waiting for Intel CEO Brian Krzanich to take the stage to deliver his keynote address.
  • James Martin 1/6/2016 2:18:19 AM
  • James Martin 1/6/2016 2:19:22 AM
  • James Martin 1/6/2016 2:20:33 AM
  • James Martin 1/6/2016 2:21:42 AM
  • James Martin 1/6/2016 2:23:09 AM
  • James Martin 1/6/2016 2:23:38 AM
  • James Martin 1/6/2016 2:24:39 AM
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 2:24:49 AM
    Hi everyone! We're having some technical difficulties, but we're here blogging Intel's keynote
  • James Martin 1/6/2016 2:25:06 AM
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 2:25:38 AM
    Right now, they are doing some weird light thing with the audience and bracelets. It's very EDM
  • James Martin 1/6/2016 2:26:08 AM
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 2:26:33 AM
    Everything is glowing neon. It's kinda ravey -- but with, you know, Intel execs.
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 2:27:28 AM
    It's over now, and there's now a sign that says "Experience what's inside" on the stage.
  • James Martin 1/6/2016 2:27:32 AM
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 2:28:37 AM
    President of the CTA Gary Shapiro is onstage
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 2:28:57 AM
    He's giving us a welcome. He says more that 500 startups are here t this year's show.
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 2:29:23 AM
    "The internet of things is everywhere," he says.
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 2:29:31 AM
    "We are at the beginning of a tidal wave of innovation."
  • James Martin 1/6/2016 2:29:36 AM
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 2:30:21 AM
    He says Intel CEO Brian Krzanich has given a CES keynote every year since he took over Intel in 2013.
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 2:30:46 AM
    Krzanich is coming onstage
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 2:30:55 AM
    on a hoverboard!
  • James Martin 1/6/2016 2:31:07 AM
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 2:31:22 AM
    It's more of a hoverboard with a raised middle. Now Shapiro is rolling away on it.
  • James Martin 1/6/2016 2:31:45 AM
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 2:31:52 AM
    Krzanich is wearing some sweet New Balance kicks.
  • James Martin 1/6/2016 2:32:15 AM
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 2:32:32 AM
    "We believe we are entering a new era of consumer technology, where consumers are choosing experiences over products."
  • James Martin 1/6/2016 2:32:53 AM
  • James Martin 1/6/2016 2:33:17 AM
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 2:33:44 AM
    These are enabled by three trends, he says: The world is becoming smart and connected, computing senses are more powerful, and computing is an extension of you
  • James Martin 1/6/2016 2:34:14 AM
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 2:34:20 AM
    "Almost every part of life that we enjoy today is powered by technology."
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 2:34:41 AM
    He's starting off talking about music
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 2:34:56 AM
    We're now watching a video of fireworks in Germany
  • James Martin 1/6/2016 2:35:16 AM
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 2:35:48 AM
    well, they are actually drones lit up to look like fireworks, set to classical music
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 2:36:11 AM
    Yesterday, the company announced it is buying Ascending Technologies, a German drone maker, for an undisclosed sum.
  • James Martin 1/6/2016 2:36:19 AM
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 2:36:37 AM
    The drones spelled out Intel in lights. The crowd is eating it up.
  • James Martin 1/6/2016 2:36:48 AM
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 2:37:10 AM
    "We were able to completely redefine the firework experience"
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 2:37:34 AM
    He says they broke the Guinness world record for most drones in the air at the same time flown by one pilot
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 2:37:52 AM
    "This is what it means to reinvent an experience."
Powered by ScribbleLive Content Marketing Software Platform
This week on CNET News
See all

Source of weird space signals turns out to be weird, too

 Sci-Tech

Robots, laptops and a giant flash drive: All that matters from CES so far

 Gadgets

​Intel: We'll be your net-connected, self-driving car's brains

 Auto Tech

BlackBerry is back! Will anyone care?

 Mobile

Mobile app spending topped $500M over Christmas weekend

 Mobile