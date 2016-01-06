He says the announcements they are making today will come to us in the next few months.

Intel CEO Brian Krzanich's CES 2016 keynote
The chip maker's chief talks about what Intel has in store for the coming year.
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 2:38:16 AMHe says the announcements they are making today will come to us in the next few months.
James Martin 1/6/2016 2:38:22 AM
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 2:38:46 AMDuring the keynote, we're going to talk about sports and gaming, health and fitness and creativity.
James Martin 1/6/2016 2:38:53 AM
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 2:38:53 AMFirst up, sports.
James Martin 1/6/2016 2:39:08 AM
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 2:39:27 AMHe's talking about the rise of eSports, and the power of Twitch and YouTube.
James Martin 1/6/2016 2:39:29 AM
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 2:39:57 AMKrzanich says he played in a League of Legends tournament in November.
James Martin 1/6/2016 2:40:08 AM
James Martin 1/6/2016 2:40:26 AM
James Martin 1/6/2016 2:40:47 AM
James Martin 1/6/2016 2:41:12 AM
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 2:41:18 AMHe's bringing out Stephanie Harvey, the leader of an all-female gaming team.
James Martin 1/6/2016 2:41:36 AM
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 2:41:44 AM(Harvey is sponsored by Intel)
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 2:42:41 AMShe's touting Intel hardware and processors while playing Rainbow Six.
James Martin 1/6/2016 2:43:34 AM
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 2:43:48 AMHarvey will be livestreaming her gaming from Intel's booth all week.
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 2:44:11 AM"Gaming should not only be immersive. We thought, it should be personal as well."
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 2:44:41 AMHe's showing off Intel's RealSense technology, which can put a person inside a game.
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 2:45:02 AMHe's doing a 3D capture of Krzanich to put him into a game.
James Martin 1/6/2016 2:45:28 AM
James Martin 1/6/2016 2:45:56 AM
James Martin 1/6/2016 2:46:18 AM
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 2:46:20 AMWe're seeing footage of Krzanich inside a shooter game wearing army fatigues.
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 2:46:44 AMMoving on from eSports, he's talking about physical sports now.
James Martin 1/6/2016 2:46:56 AM
James Martin 1/6/2016 2:47:15 AM
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 2:47:27 AMHe's introducing something called "Free D" video.
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 2:48:03 AMIt turns a real experience into a 3D game, viewable from any angle.
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 2:48:43 AMYou'll be able to change the angles on highlights.
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 2:49:16 AM"What you're seeing is the power to redefine what it means to watch and see sports."
James Martin 1/6/2016 2:49:27 AM
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 2:49:56 AMHe's bringing out skateboard ramps now.
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 2:50:27 AMThe next demo will showcase what Intel's Curie chip can do.
James Martin 1/6/2016 2:50:51 AM
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 2:50:54 AMHe says the chip will ship at a price lower than $10.
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 2:51:18 AMTwo BMX riders just flipped over the ramp. (Not skateboaders!)
James Martin 1/6/2016 2:51:56 AM
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 2:52:12 AMAs the BMXers do their tricks, the chip is gathering data about how they are moving
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 2:52:38 AMThe tech and data can be used for training and coaching, Intel says.
James Martin 1/6/2016 2:53:23 AM
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 2:53:32 AMNow the BMXers are jumping over Krzanich.
James Martin 1/6/2016 2:53:54 AM