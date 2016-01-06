Intel CEO Brian Krzanich's CES 2016 keynote | CNET
The Latest New Products Must-See

Intel CEO Brian Krzanich's CES 2016 keynote

The chip maker's chief talks about what Intel has in store for the coming year.

  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 2:38:16 AM
    He says the announcements they are making today will come to us in the next few months.
  • James Martin 1/6/2016 2:38:22 AM
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 2:38:46 AM
    During the keynote, we're going to talk about sports and gaming, health and fitness and creativity.
  • James Martin 1/6/2016 2:38:53 AM
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 2:38:53 AM
    First up, sports.
  • James Martin 1/6/2016 2:39:08 AM
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 2:39:27 AM
    He's talking about the rise of eSports, and the power of Twitch and YouTube.
  • James Martin 1/6/2016 2:39:29 AM
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 2:39:57 AM
    Krzanich says he played in a League of Legends tournament in November.
  • James Martin 1/6/2016 2:40:08 AM
  • James Martin 1/6/2016 2:40:26 AM
  • James Martin 1/6/2016 2:40:47 AM
  • James Martin 1/6/2016 2:41:12 AM
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 2:41:18 AM
    He's bringing out Stephanie Harvey, the leader of an all-female gaming team.
  • James Martin 1/6/2016 2:41:36 AM
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 2:41:44 AM
    (Harvey is sponsored by Intel)
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 2:42:41 AM
    She's touting Intel hardware and processors while playing Rainbow Six.
  • James Martin 1/6/2016 2:43:34 AM
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 2:43:48 AM
    Harvey will be livestreaming her gaming from Intel's booth all week.
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 2:44:11 AM
    "Gaming should not only be immersive. We thought, it should be personal as well."
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 2:44:41 AM
    He's showing off Intel's RealSense technology, which can put a person inside a game.
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 2:45:02 AM
    He's doing a 3D capture of Krzanich to put him into a game.
  • James Martin 1/6/2016 2:45:28 AM
  • James Martin 1/6/2016 2:45:56 AM
  • James Martin 1/6/2016 2:46:18 AM
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 2:46:20 AM
    We're seeing footage of Krzanich inside a shooter game wearing army fatigues.
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 2:46:44 AM
    Moving on from eSports, he's talking about physical sports now.
  • James Martin 1/6/2016 2:46:56 AM
  • James Martin 1/6/2016 2:47:15 AM
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 2:47:27 AM
    He's introducing something called "Free D" video.
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 2:48:03 AM
    It turns a real experience into a 3D game, viewable from any angle.
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 2:48:43 AM
    You'll be able to change the angles on highlights.
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 2:49:16 AM
    "What you're seeing is the power to redefine what it means to watch and see sports."
  • James Martin 1/6/2016 2:49:27 AM
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 2:49:56 AM
    He's bringing out skateboard ramps now.
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 2:50:27 AM
    The next demo will showcase what Intel's Curie chip can do.
  • James Martin 1/6/2016 2:50:51 AM
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 2:50:54 AM
    He says the chip will ship at a price lower than $10.
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 2:51:18 AM
    Two BMX riders just flipped over the ramp. (Not skateboaders!)
  • James Martin 1/6/2016 2:51:56 AM
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 2:52:12 AM
    As the BMXers do their tricks, the chip is gathering data about how they are moving
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 2:52:38 AM
    The tech and data can be used for training and coaching, Intel says.
  • James Martin 1/6/2016 2:53:23 AM
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 2:53:32 AM
    Now the BMXers are jumping over Krzanich.
  • James Martin 1/6/2016 2:53:54 AM
Powered by ScribbleLive Content Marketing Software Platform
This week on CNET News
See all

Source of weird space signals turns out to be weird, too

 Sci-Tech

Robots, laptops and a giant flash drive: All that matters from CES so far

 Gadgets

​Intel: We'll be your net-connected, self-driving car's brains

 Auto Tech

BlackBerry is back! Will anyone care?

 Mobile

Mobile app spending topped $500M over Christmas weekend

 Mobile