Intel CEO Brian Krzanich's CES 2016 keynote
The chip maker's chief talks about what Intel has in store for the coming year.
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 2:54:25 AM"With Curie we believe we've created a technology that will change the world of sports."
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 2:55:01 AMHe's announcing a partnership with the X Games.
James Martin 1/6/2016 2:55:16 AM
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 2:55:21 AMNow on stage is ESPN boss John Skipper. He's on crutches.
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 2:55:46 AMCrutches suck. (I was on crutches during CES last year.)
James Martin 1/6/2016 2:55:47 AM
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 2:56:49 AM"This audience wants data and experimentation," Skipper says of the younger crowd that watches the X Games.
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 2:57:41 AMESPN will put the technology to use in January, Skipper says.
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 2:58:03 AMSkipper is now crutching away. Again, I feel for him.
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 2:58:25 AMWe're watching a snowboarding video now.
James Martin 1/6/2016 2:58:42 AM
James Martin 1/6/2016 2:59:05 AM
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 2:59:38 AMVideo over. Krzanich is back on stage.
James Martin 1/6/2016 2:59:53 AM
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 3:00:25 AMHe's now announcing a partnership with Redbull Media House.
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 3:00:44 AMRed Bull Media House CTO Andreas Gall is on stage.
James Martin 1/6/2016 3:01:09 AM
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 3:01:27 AMThey are bringing out some other crazy-looking ramps now.
James Martin 1/6/2016 3:01:57 AM
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 3:02:20 AMWe're watching another video. Some guy just flipped off a wall and is jumping on top of cars.
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 3:02:51 AMThe guys from the video is now onstage as well.
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 3:03:12 AMHe's going to do something similar onstage now.
James Martin 1/6/2016 3:03:22 AM
James Martin 1/6/2016 3:03:43 AM
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 3:03:50 AMThe Intel chip is tracking his movement now: his airtime, the degrees of his jumps, etc.
James Martin 1/6/2016 3:03:59 AM
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 3:04:41 AMFor his last trick, the guy just jumped over all the obstacles. Then jumped off stage.
James Martin 1/6/2016 3:04:46 AM
James Martin 1/6/2016 3:05:35 AM
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 3:06:29 AM"This is a start of a dramatic revolution is sports," Krzanich says.
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 3:06:48 AMNow he's talking about drones again.
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 3:07:33 AMHe's introducing the Yuneec Typhoon H, a drone with RealSense software.
James Martin 1/6/2016 3:07:34 AM
James Martin 1/6/2016 3:07:44 AM
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 3:08:05 AMIt's a consumer drone with a display in the controller that lets you see what the drone is seeing.
James Martin 1/6/2016 3:08:07 AM
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 3:08:44 AMThe drone itself can navigate any obstacle to avoid collisions.
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 3:09:32 AMNow we're seeing a live demo. There's an obstacle course with fake trees and a biker.
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 3:09:58 AMThis keynote is like a Nickelodeon game show from the 90s.
James Martin 1/6/2016 3:10:16 AM
James Martin 1/6/2016 3:11:28 AM
James Martin 1/6/2016 3:11:48 AM
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 3:12:16 AMThe drone will be available for less than $2,000 in first half of 2016.
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 3:12:37 AMNow we're moving onto health and wellness.
James Martin 1/6/2016 3:13:05 AM