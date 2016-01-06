Intel CEO Brian Krzanich's CES 2016 keynote | CNET
Intel CEO Brian Krzanich's CES 2016 keynote

The chip maker's chief talks about what Intel has in store for the coming year.

  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 2:54:25 AM
    "With Curie we believe we've created a technology that will change the world of sports."
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 2:55:01 AM
    He's announcing a partnership with the X Games.
  • James Martin 1/6/2016 2:55:16 AM
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 2:55:21 AM
    Now on stage is ESPN boss John Skipper. He's on crutches.
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 2:55:46 AM
    Crutches suck. (I was on crutches during CES last year.)
  • James Martin 1/6/2016 2:55:47 AM
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 2:56:49 AM
    "This audience wants data and experimentation," Skipper says of the younger crowd that watches the X Games.
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 2:57:41 AM
    ESPN will put the technology to use in January, Skipper says.
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 2:58:03 AM
    Skipper is now crutching away. Again, I feel for him.
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 2:58:25 AM
    We're watching a snowboarding video now.
  • James Martin 1/6/2016 2:58:42 AM
  • James Martin 1/6/2016 2:59:05 AM
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 2:59:38 AM
    Video over. Krzanich is back on stage.
  • James Martin 1/6/2016 2:59:53 AM
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 3:00:25 AM
    He's now announcing a partnership with Redbull Media House.
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 3:00:44 AM
    Red Bull Media House CTO Andreas Gall is on stage.
  • James Martin 1/6/2016 3:01:09 AM
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 3:01:27 AM
    They are bringing out some other crazy-looking ramps now.
  • James Martin 1/6/2016 3:01:57 AM
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 3:02:20 AM
    We're watching another video. Some guy just flipped off a wall and is jumping on top of cars.
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 3:02:51 AM
    The guys from the video is now onstage as well.
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 3:03:12 AM
    He's going to do something similar onstage now.
  • James Martin 1/6/2016 3:03:22 AM
  • James Martin 1/6/2016 3:03:43 AM
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 3:03:50 AM
    The Intel chip is tracking his movement now: his airtime, the degrees of his jumps, etc.
  • James Martin 1/6/2016 3:03:59 AM
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 3:04:41 AM
    For his last trick, the guy just jumped over all the obstacles. Then jumped off stage.
  • James Martin 1/6/2016 3:04:46 AM
  • James Martin 1/6/2016 3:05:35 AM
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 3:06:29 AM
    "This is a start of a dramatic revolution is sports," Krzanich says.
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 3:06:48 AM
    Now he's talking about drones again.
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 3:07:33 AM
    He's introducing the Yuneec Typhoon H, a drone with RealSense software.
  • James Martin 1/6/2016 3:07:34 AM
  • James Martin 1/6/2016 3:07:44 AM
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 3:08:05 AM
    It's a consumer drone with a display in the controller that lets you see what the drone is seeing.
  • James Martin 1/6/2016 3:08:07 AM
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 3:08:44 AM
    The drone itself can navigate any obstacle to avoid collisions.
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 3:09:32 AM
    Now we're seeing a live demo. There's an obstacle course with fake trees and a biker.
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 3:09:58 AM
    This keynote is like a Nickelodeon game show from the 90s.
  • James Martin 1/6/2016 3:10:16 AM
  • James Martin 1/6/2016 3:11:28 AM
  • James Martin 1/6/2016 3:11:48 AM
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 3:12:16 AM
    The drone will be available for less than $2,000 in first half of 2016.
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 3:12:37 AM
    Now we're moving onto health and wellness.
  • James Martin 1/6/2016 3:13:05 AM
