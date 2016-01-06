He's showing a sneak peak of smart eyewear by Intel and Oakley.

Intel CEO Brian Krzanich's CES 2016 keynote
The chip maker's chief talks about what Intel has in store for the coming year.
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 3:13:19 AMHe's showing a sneak peak of smart eyewear by Intel and Oakley.
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 3:14:03 AMWe're watching a video. A biker is talking to a Siri-like voice assistant.
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 3:14:47 AMThe glasses actually don't look that terribly bad.
James Martin 1/6/2016 3:15:04 AM
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 3:15:23 AMCraig Alexander, 3-time Iron Man champion, is on the stage.
James Martin 1/6/2016 3:15:26 AM
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 3:16:04 AM"Technology has dramatically changed the way athletes train," Alexander says.
James Martin 1/6/2016 3:16:05 AM
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 3:16:27 AMHe says the smart glasses are like a personal coach.
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 3:17:11 AMHe says the software adjusts to any level athlete, from an Ironman competitor to a novice runner.
James Martin 1/6/2016 3:17:41 AM
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 3:17:47 AM
Analytics in professional sports has been a rising trend. The Golden State Warriors won the NBA championship last year thanks in part to the way they use data for scouting and practicing. Not that I’m biased or anything... GO DUBS, LAKERS AND CLIPPERS ARE TRASH
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 3:18:33 AM"This is where sports training is headed," says Krzanich. "You're no longer on your own."
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 3:18:57 AMNow New Balance CEO Rob deMartini is onstage.
James Martin 1/6/2016 3:19:16 AM
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 3:20:10 AMHe says athletes want to be untethered.
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 3:20:43 AMHe's announcing a partnership with Intel and a new initiative in digital sports.
James Martin 1/6/2016 3:21:28 AM
James Martin 1/6/2016 3:22:08 AM
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 3:22:24 AMDeMartini says Intel and New Balance will develop a smart sport watch for the next holiday season.
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 3:23:25 AMNow Krzanich is talking about a smart hardhat.
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 3:23:48 AMIt's called the Daqri Smart Helmet.
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 3:24:35 AMIt has an Intel processor and RealSense tech built into the helmet.
James Martin 1/6/2016 3:24:38 AM
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 3:25:19 AMThe helmet uses augmented reality to give a worker directions when doing manual labor.
James Martin 1/6/2016 3:25:29 AM
James Martin 1/6/2016 3:25:32 AM
James Martin 1/6/2016 3:25:57 AM
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 3:26:31 AMThe helmet can also give the worker a kind of "x-ray" vision to see through pipes that might be faulty.
James Martin 1/6/2016 3:26:32 AM
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 3:26:47 AMThe Daqri helmet is shipping today.
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 3:27:21 AMNow we're moving on to part 3 of the keynote, the creative experience.
James Martin 1/6/2016 3:27:41 AM
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 3:27:54 AMKrzanich is talking about Intel working with musicians now.
James Martin 1/6/2016 3:28:12 AM
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 3:28:18 AMAR Rahman, who composed music for Slumdog Millionaire, is on stage.
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 3:29:07 AMHe's got on two cuffs around his hands and one around his ankle. He's moving them in time to make music.
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 3:29:43 AMHe says he's been using the tech in concert since his last tour.
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 3:30:19 AM"Finally every teenager's dream. An air guitar that actually works," Krzanich says.
James Martin 1/6/2016 3:30:39 AM
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 3:32:09 AMHe's now announcing a partnership with the Recording Academy, which puts on the Grammy's.
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 3:33:04 AMNow we're watching a video and hearing a voice. It sounds like Lady Gaga.
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 3:33:09 AMIt is. It's Lady Gaga.
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 3:33:58 AMIntel and Gaga will collaborate on a project, she says. "It will culminate in a performance."
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 3:34:25 AMThey will unveil the technology during Grammy week in February.