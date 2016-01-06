Intel CEO Brian Krzanich's CES 2016 keynote | CNET
Intel CEO Brian Krzanich's CES 2016 keynote

The chip maker's chief talks about what Intel has in store for the coming year.

  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 3:13:19 AM
    He's showing a sneak peak of smart eyewear by Intel and Oakley.
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 3:14:03 AM
    We're watching a video. A biker is talking to a Siri-like voice assistant.
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 3:14:47 AM
    The glasses actually don't look that terribly bad.
  • James Martin 1/6/2016 3:15:04 AM
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 3:15:23 AM
    Craig Alexander, 3-time Iron Man champion, is on the stage.
  • James Martin 1/6/2016 3:15:26 AM
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 3:16:04 AM
    "Technology has dramatically changed the way athletes train," Alexander says.
  • James Martin 1/6/2016 3:16:05 AM
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 3:16:27 AM
    He says the smart glasses are like a personal coach.
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 3:17:11 AM
    He says the software adjusts to any level athlete, from an Ironman competitor to a novice runner.
  • James Martin 1/6/2016 3:17:41 AM
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 3:17:47 AM

    Analytics in professional sports has been a rising trend. The Golden State Warriors won the NBA championship last year thanks in part to the way they use data for scouting and practicing. Not that I’m biased or anything... GO DUBS, LAKERS AND CLIPPERS ARE TRASH
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 3:18:33 AM
    "This is where sports training is headed," says Krzanich. "You're no longer on your own."
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 3:18:57 AM
    Now New Balance CEO Rob deMartini is onstage.
  • James Martin 1/6/2016 3:19:16 AM
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 3:20:10 AM
    He says athletes want to be untethered.
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 3:20:43 AM
    He's announcing a partnership with Intel and a new initiative in digital sports.
  • James Martin 1/6/2016 3:21:28 AM
  • James Martin 1/6/2016 3:22:08 AM
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 3:22:24 AM
    DeMartini says Intel and New Balance will develop a smart sport watch for the next holiday season.
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 3:23:25 AM
    Now Krzanich is talking about a smart hardhat.
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 3:23:48 AM
    It's called the Daqri Smart Helmet.
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 3:24:35 AM
    It has an Intel processor and RealSense tech built into the helmet.
  • James Martin 1/6/2016 3:24:38 AM
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 3:25:19 AM
    The helmet uses augmented reality to give a worker directions when doing manual labor.
  • James Martin 1/6/2016 3:25:29 AM
  • James Martin 1/6/2016 3:25:32 AM
  • James Martin 1/6/2016 3:25:57 AM
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 3:26:31 AM
    The helmet can also give the worker a kind of "x-ray" vision to see through pipes that might be faulty.
  • James Martin 1/6/2016 3:26:32 AM
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 3:26:47 AM
    The Daqri helmet is shipping today.
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 3:27:21 AM
    Now we're moving on to part 3 of the keynote, the creative experience.
  • James Martin 1/6/2016 3:27:41 AM
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 3:27:54 AM
    Krzanich is talking about Intel working with musicians now.
  • James Martin 1/6/2016 3:28:12 AM
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 3:28:18 AM
    AR Rahman, who composed music for Slumdog Millionaire, is on stage.
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 3:29:07 AM
    He's got on two cuffs around his hands and one around his ankle. He's moving them in time to make music.
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 3:29:43 AM
    He says he's been using the tech in concert since his last tour.
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 3:30:19 AM
    "Finally every teenager's dream. An air guitar that actually works," Krzanich says.
  • James Martin 1/6/2016 3:30:39 AM
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 3:32:09 AM
    He's now announcing a partnership with the Recording Academy, which puts on the Grammy's.
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 3:33:04 AM
    Now we're watching a video and hearing a voice. It sounds like Lady Gaga.
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 3:33:09 AM
    It is. It's Lady Gaga.
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 3:33:58 AM
    Intel and Gaga will collaborate on a project, she says. "It will culminate in a performance."
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 3:34:25 AM
    They will unveil the technology during Grammy week in February.
