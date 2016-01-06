Now the stagehands are bringing out a living room set.

Intel CEO Brian Krzanich's CES 2016 keynote
The chip maker's chief talks about what Intel has in store for the coming year.
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 3:34:40 AMNow the stagehands are bringing out a living room set.
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 3:35:28 AMOh, the hoverboard thing from the beginning of the speech was actually made by Segway.
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 3:35:41 AMAnd the raised middle is actually a robot.
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 3:35:56 AMPack it up folks. We can all go home now.
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 3:36:54 AMThe hoverboard thing is a personal robot kind of like Rosie from the Jetsons.
James Martin 1/6/2016 3:37:28 AM
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 3:37:51 AMThey are showing off a robot arm attachment.
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 3:38:05 AMIt looks like what everyone in the 80s imagined robots to look like.
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 3:38:30 AMNow the robot is talking and looking at its arms.
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 3:39:56 AMDevelopers can start developing for the robot in the second half of 2016.
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 3:40:12 AMNow, we're moving on to fashion.
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 3:40:33 AMBecca Mccharen, CEO of Chromat is on stage.
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 3:40:49 AMIntel partnered with Chromat during NY Fashion week earlier this year.
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 3:42:07 AM"Our worlds are not so different," McCharen says to Krzanich. "We are creators."
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 3:42:49 AMThey are showing off clothing that adapts to the body. There's a dress that senses when the wearer has a rush of adrenaline.
James Martin 1/6/2016 3:42:56 AM
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 3:43:07 AMIt has 360 moving parts and was 3D printed.
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 3:43:46 AMThere's also a smart sports bra. It senses when you're sweating and cools you down.
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 3:44:31 AMShe says there will be more new stuff during fashion week in February.
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 3:45:50 AMKrzanich is now talking about America's Greatest Makers, a reality show that Intel partnered on with TBS and Mark Burnett.
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 3:46:42 AMIt's about entrepreneurs trying to get their projects on the ground.
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 3:47:31 AMMark Burnett, president of the MGM television digital group is on stage.
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 3:48:10 AMHe's the guy that created Survivor.
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 3:48:41 AMHe also produced Shark Tank.
James Martin 1/6/2016 3:48:52 AM
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 3:49:51 AMThe show will air in the spring on TBS.
James Martin 1/6/2016 3:49:58 AM
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 3:51:15 AMHe's getting serious now. He's talking about reaching full representation of women and minorities in tech.
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 3:51:50 AMLast year, he announced a commitment to that cause. "This genuinely leads to better business results."
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 3:52:21 AMLast year, Intel tied diversity goals to its employees' pay.
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 3:53:13 AMHe's announcing that 43 percent of new hires were of women and minorities.
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 3:53:55 AMHe's announcing a new commitment: Stopping online harassment.
James Martin 1/6/2016 3:54:04 AM
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 3:54:24 AM"We must remember that behind every device, every game, every connection, is a real person," he says.
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 3:55:11 AMHe's announcing an event on Thursday in partnership with Vox Media, Recode and Lady Gaga's Born This Way to discuss the topic.
James Martin 1/6/2016 3:55:30 AM
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 3:55:58 AMHarassment has been a hot button topic lately. Last month, Google’s Eric Schmidt said the tech industry should build a kind of “spell check” tool for online hate and harassment.
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 3:57:21 AMNow we're watching a video about supply chain conflict.
James Martin 1/6/2016 3:57:57 AM
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 3:58:05 AMIt was a plug for a new documentary called Merci Congo.
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 3:58:46 AMAll Intel's products will be conflict free in 2016, he says.
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 3:59:47 AM"This journey never really ends though," he says. With new products popping up all the time, "a conflict will always exist." But they will always try to find a way, he says.
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 4:00:39 AMNow we're ending with a big musical number with AR Rahman.
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 4:00:57 AMKrzanich says goodbye and walks off stage.
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 4:01:51 AMLooks like Rahman is having some technical difficulties with the cord on his keytar.
James Martin 1/6/2016 4:04:16 AM
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 4:05:40 AMNow we're hearing Jai Ho, the song from Slumdog Millionaire.
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 4:08:58 AMAnd the lights are coming up again.
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 4:09:24 AMThat's all folks!
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 4:09:56 AMThanks for joining us. Stay with CNET for more live coverage of CES tomorrow.