Intel CEO Brian Krzanich's CES 2016 keynote | CNET
The Latest New Products Must-See

Intel CEO Brian Krzanich's CES 2016 keynote

The chip maker's chief talks about what Intel has in store for the coming year.

  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 3:34:40 AM
    Now the stagehands are bringing out a living room set.
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 3:35:28 AM
    Oh, the hoverboard thing from the beginning of the speech was actually made by Segway.
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 3:35:41 AM
    And the raised middle is actually a robot.
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 3:35:56 AM
    Pack it up folks. We can all go home now.
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 3:36:54 AM
    The hoverboard thing is a personal robot kind of like Rosie from the Jetsons.
  • James Martin 1/6/2016 3:37:28 AM
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 3:37:51 AM
    They are showing off a robot arm attachment.
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 3:38:05 AM
    It looks like what everyone in the 80s imagined robots to look like.
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 3:38:30 AM
    Now the robot is talking and looking at its arms.
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 3:39:56 AM
    Developers can start developing for the robot in the second half of 2016.
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 3:40:12 AM
    Now, we're moving on to fashion.
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 3:40:33 AM
    Becca Mccharen, CEO of Chromat is on stage.
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 3:40:49 AM
    Intel partnered with Chromat during NY Fashion week earlier this year.
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 3:42:07 AM
    "Our worlds are not so different," McCharen says to Krzanich. "We are creators."
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 3:42:49 AM
    They are showing off clothing that adapts to the body. There's a dress that senses when the wearer has a rush of adrenaline.
  • James Martin 1/6/2016 3:42:56 AM
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 3:43:07 AM
    It has 360 moving parts and was 3D printed.
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 3:43:46 AM
    There's also a smart sports bra. It senses when you're sweating and cools you down.
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 3:44:31 AM
    She says there will be more new stuff during fashion week in February.
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 3:45:50 AM
    Krzanich is now talking about America's Greatest Makers, a reality show that Intel partnered on with TBS and Mark Burnett.
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 3:46:42 AM
    It's about entrepreneurs trying to get their projects on the ground.
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 3:47:31 AM
    Mark Burnett, president of the MGM television digital group is on stage.
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 3:48:10 AM
    He's the guy that created Survivor.
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 3:48:41 AM
    He also produced Shark Tank.
  • James Martin 1/6/2016 3:48:52 AM
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 3:49:51 AM
    The show will air in the spring on TBS.
  • James Martin 1/6/2016 3:49:58 AM
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 3:51:15 AM
    He's getting serious now. He's talking about reaching full representation of women and minorities in tech.
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 3:51:50 AM
    Last year, he announced a commitment to that cause. "This genuinely leads to better business results."
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 3:52:21 AM
    Last year, Intel tied diversity goals to its employees' pay.
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 3:53:13 AM
    He's announcing that 43 percent of new hires were of women and minorities.
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 3:53:55 AM
    He's announcing a new commitment: Stopping online harassment.
  • James Martin 1/6/2016 3:54:04 AM
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 3:54:24 AM
    "We must remember that behind every device, every game, every connection, is a real person," he says.
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 3:55:11 AM
    He's announcing an event on Thursday in partnership with Vox Media, Recode and Lady Gaga's Born This Way to discuss the topic.
  • James Martin 1/6/2016 3:55:30 AM
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 3:55:58 AM
    Harassment has been a hot button topic lately. Last month, Google’s Eric Schmidt said the tech industry should build a kind of “spell check” tool for online hate and harassment.
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 3:57:21 AM
    Now we're watching a video about supply chain conflict.
  • James Martin 1/6/2016 3:57:57 AM
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 3:58:05 AM
    It was a plug for a new documentary called Merci Congo.
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 3:58:46 AM
    All Intel's products will be conflict free in 2016, he says.
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 3:59:47 AM
    "This journey never really ends though," he says. With new products popping up all the time, "a conflict will always exist." But they will always try to find a way, he says.
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 4:00:39 AM
    Now we're ending with a big musical number with AR Rahman.
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 4:00:57 AM
    Krzanich says goodbye and walks off stage.
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 4:01:51 AM
    Looks like Rahman is having some technical difficulties with the cord on his keytar.
  • James Martin 1/6/2016 4:04:16 AM
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 4:05:40 AM
    Now we're hearing Jai Ho, the song from Slumdog Millionaire.
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 4:08:58 AM
    And the lights are coming up again.
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 4:09:24 AM
    That's all folks!
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 4:09:56 AM
    Thanks for joining us. Stay with CNET for more live coverage of CES tomorrow.
Powered by ScribbleLive Content Marketing Software Platform
This week on CNET News
See all

Source of weird space signals turns out to be weird, too

 Sci-Tech

Robots, laptops and a giant flash drive: All that matters from CES so far

 Gadgets

​Intel: We'll be your net-connected, self-driving car's brains

 Auto Tech

BlackBerry is back! Will anyone care?

 Mobile

Mobile app spending topped $500M over Christmas weekend

 Mobile