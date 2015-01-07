Intel CES 2015 keynote with CEO Brian Krzanich
CEO Brian Krzanich will present Intel's blueprint for the future at his CES 2015 keynote address on Tuesday, January 6. Likely topics include wearable tech, the Internet of Things and -- possibly -- Intel's new Broadwell chips.
James Martin 1/7/2015 12:23:10 AM
James Martin 1/7/2015 12:24:28 AM
Nick Statt 1/7/2015 12:24:41 AMHey everyone. Ben Fox Rubin and I are here at the Venetian, preparing for Intel CEO Brian Krzanich to take the stage at 4:30 p.m. PT. Our photographer, James Martin, is here snapping shots of the event in real time.
Ben Fox Rubin 1/7/2015 12:25:17 AMWelcome to the Intel keynote. We've already spotted Jesse Jackson in the audience. Should be an interesting event.
Ben Fox Rubin 1/7/2015 12:25:43 AMSome background on the company:
Intel is the leading chipmaker for personal computers and data centers but has been trying to grow in the newer areas of mobile, wearables and the Internet of Things so it doesn't get left behind in the next big shift in computing. The company is still struggling to expand in mobile, where rivals Qualcomm and MediaTek have significant market shares, but it's seen some early successes in wearables.
Ben Fox Rubin 1/7/2015 12:26:29 AMWe may see some interesting announcements around wearables or the Internet of Things. IOT has been a big focus of CES so far.
Ben Fox Rubin 1/7/2015 12:26:40 AMKeynote starting in about 10 minutes.
James Martin 1/7/2015 12:26:52 AM
Ben Fox Rubin 1/7/2015 12:27:04 AMIt's a packed hall here. Hundreds of folks in the audience.
Nick Statt 1/7/2015 12:27:21 AMKrzanich isn't taking the stage for a bit. Instead, we're getting a demo of RealSense, Intel's new depth-detecting camera tech used for 3D capture on tablets and phones.
James Martin 1/7/2015 12:27:29 AM
Ben Fox Rubin 1/7/2015 12:28:20 AMWe're listening to some operatic music from a cello player on stage.
James Martin 1/7/2015 12:28:21 AM
Ben Fox Rubin 1/7/2015 12:28:59 AMOK, some dancers have taken the stage. Pretty interesting way to start so far. Not sure where they're going with this.
Ben Fox Rubin 1/7/2015 12:29:21 AMThe music is now "Kashmir" from Zeppelin.
James Martin 1/7/2015 12:29:26 AM
James Martin 1/7/2015 12:29:51 AM
Nick Statt 1/7/2015 12:29:52 AMRealSense art ... it's a strange mix of an iTunes-style visualizer and synchronized-to-music lighting effects
James Martin 1/7/2015 12:30:59 AM
Ben Fox Rubin 1/7/2015 12:31:23 AMThis looks cool, but I wonder what products would come out of this...seems Intel is using RealSense for all kinds of things these days.
Nick Statt 1/7/2015 12:31:38 AMWhat's actually quite impressive is that the entire cellist's performance that's being rebroadcast through RealSense visualization is being done in real time seemingly from a tablet onstage.
Nick Statt 1/7/2015 12:31:49 AMNo big cameras neccesarry, I guess.
James Martin 1/7/2015 12:31:52 AM
Ben Fox Rubin 1/7/2015 12:32:21 AMAnd now beat-boxing.
James Martin 1/7/2015 12:33:03 AM
Ben Fox Rubin 1/7/2015 12:33:08 AMBy the way, as we get started, it's worth noting that Intel's coming off a pretty good year. The company's stock jumped about 40 percent in 2014, thanks to strong growth in its core PC and server businesses.
Ben Fox Rubin 1/7/2015 12:33:35 AMThe company is still struggling in mobile, losing billions of dollars in that area, but overall 2014 was a strong year for them.
Ben Fox Rubin 1/7/2015 12:33:57 AMNow we've got a cello player, dancers, singers, beat-boxing.
James Martin 1/7/2015 12:34:29 AM
Nick Statt 1/7/2015 12:34:35 AMThis would be "Radioactive" by Imagine Dragons. Intel has some hip-to-the-times taste.
Tanya 1/7/2015 12:35:51 AMExcited to hear what Brian K has to say.
Ben Fox Rubin 1/7/2015 12:36:20 AMYep, let's see how much RealSense stuff gets announced.
James Martin 1/7/2015 12:36:28 AM
Ben Fox Rubin 1/7/2015 12:36:37 AMBig applause for that elaborate presentation. Not a bad way to kick things off.
Ben Fox Rubin 1/7/2015 12:36:53 AMStage goes black -- with the Intel logo in the front.
Ben Fox Rubin 1/7/2015 12:37:03 AMBK should be coming up sometime soon.
Nick Statt 1/7/2015 12:37:48 AMWe'll be turning off comments shortly, right before Krzanich takes the stage.
Ben Fox Rubin 1/7/2015 12:37:55 AMLooks like they're just setting up on stage right now. Stand by.
James Martin 1/7/2015 12:38:32 AM
Ben Fox Rubin 1/7/2015 12:38:35 AMAnd here comes Gary Shapiro, president of CEA -- the company heading up CES.
Ben Fox Rubin 1/7/2015 12:38:59 AMShapiro: No company has done more to shape modern computing.
James Martin 1/7/2015 12:39:13 AM
Gary Shapiro, president of CEA, the company heading up CES.
Ben Fox Rubin 1/7/2015 12:39:37 AMShapiro: Intel has a vision of what coming next and how it will change our every day lives.
Ben Fox Rubin 1/7/2015 12:39:53 AMAnd here is Intel CEO Brian Krzanich.
James Martin 1/7/2015 12:40:00 AM
Gary Shapiro.