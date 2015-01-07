Onstage to Zeppelin is a bold move, Mr. Krzanich.

Intel CES 2015 keynote with CEO Brian Krzanich
CEO Brian Krzanich will present Intel's blueprint for the future at his CES 2015 keynote address on Tuesday, January 6. Likely topics include wearable tech, the Internet of Things and -- possibly -- Intel's new Broadwell chips.
Nick Statt 1/7/2015 12:40:15 AMOnstage to Zeppelin is a bold move, Mr. Krzanich.
Ben Fox Rubin 1/7/2015 12:40:24 AMThis is Krzanich's second keynote at CES. He started as Intel's CEO May 2013.
James Martin 1/7/2015 12:40:24 AM
Intel CEO Brian Krzanich.
Ben Fox Rubin 1/7/2015 12:40:49 AMKrzanich: 2015 is truly a unique year. Beginning of new consumer tech wave.
Ben Fox Rubin 1/7/2015 12:41:01 AMKrzanich: Last time we saw a wave this big was 20 years ago today.
Ben Fox Rubin 1/7/2015 12:41:25 AMWe're seeing a video of Intel's new processor for 1995, which helped power the Web.
James Martin 1/7/2015 12:41:29 AM
Nick Statt 1/7/2015 12:41:29 AMIntel is taking us down memory lane. Back to the '90s with the first search engines and the Intel Pentium Pro.
James Martin 1/7/2015 12:41:46 AM
Ben Fox Rubin 1/7/2015 12:42:07 AMIntel is in a lot of stuff -- here's a reminder of that with this video.
Ben Fox Rubin 1/7/2015 12:42:29 AMVideo mentions Intel's push to more personal and connected products.
James Martin 1/7/2015 12:42:46 AM
Ben Fox Rubin 1/7/2015 12:42:54 AMKrzanich: 1995 was a watershed moment in consumer tech, but 2015 will be another watershed. We're going from a 2D world to a 3D world.
Ben Fox Rubin 1/7/2015 12:43:12 AMKrzanich: We will show you the forces shaping this new wave.
James Martin 1/7/2015 12:43:25 AM
Ben Fox Rubin 1/7/2015 12:43:36 AMThis take about 3D world -- RealSense, which does 3D imaging, could help power that.
James Martin 1/7/2015 12:43:47 AM
James Martin 1/7/2015 12:44:03 AM
Ben Fox Rubin 1/7/2015 12:44:04 AMKrzanich: Wave of new tech coming from wearables and intelligence everywhere.
Nick Statt 1/7/2015 12:44:08 AMSeeing photos of Jim Parsons' face plastered on this giant screen is quite weird. Parsons is now a brand ambassador for Intel, specifically RealSense so far.
James Martin 1/7/2015 12:44:25 AM
Ben Fox Rubin 1/7/2015 12:44:42 AMKrzanich: Starting with "computing unleashed." Computing will gain a new dimension from 2D to 3D. Computers will be able to see and hear, become wire-free.
Ben Fox Rubin 1/7/2015 12:44:53 AMKrzanich is starting on RealSense.
Ben Fox Rubin 1/7/2015 12:45:14 AMKrzanich: RealSense can be extended to every facet of our lives.
James Martin 1/7/2015 12:45:31 AM
Nick Statt 1/7/2015 12:45:40 AMSo far, RealSense comes in two varieties: the intel RealSense 3D camera for laptop cameras and the RealSense snapshot, a photography-centered offshoot of the tech currently only available in the Dell Venue 8 7000.
Ben Fox Rubin 1/7/2015 12:45:40 AMKrzanich: We integrated RealSense into the world's thinnest tablet. The Dell Venue 7 8000.
James Martin 1/7/2015 12:46:20 AM
Ben Fox Rubin 1/7/2015 12:46:29 AMKrzanich: RealSense can adjust the focus on cameras, thanks to its ability to see depth.
Ben Fox Rubin 1/7/2015 12:46:39 AMCould help cut back on blurry pictures...
James Martin 1/7/2015 12:46:43 AM
Nick Statt 1/7/2015 12:46:52 AMIt's not quite clear what the full capabilities of RealSense are. It can seemingly do many, many things, from changing focal points in a photo to taking real-time measurements of devices in the vicinity of a photo or scene.
James Martin 1/7/2015 12:47:12 AM
Ben Fox Rubin 1/7/2015 12:47:13 AMKrzanich: Can adjust colors in pictures. This changes how people edit and use photography.
Nick Statt 1/7/2015 12:47:14 AMThough whether consumers will grasp that or find it useful is unclear.
Ben Fox Rubin 1/7/2015 12:47:27 AMKrzanich: It's quick and instant and already in a tablet you want to carry.
James Martin 1/7/2015 12:47:53 AM
Ben Fox Rubin 1/7/2015 12:48:02 AMHere comes another demo on RealSense.
Nick Statt 1/7/2015 12:48:13 AMHmm. OK, now Krzanich is onto the RealSense 3D camera to draw the difference between that tech and what the tablet can do. He says it gives our computers senses -- sounds futuristic.
James Martin 1/7/2015 12:48:14 AM
Ben Fox Rubin 1/7/2015 12:48:19 AMCan help you in the kitchen...let's see this.
James Martin 1/7/2015 12:48:29 AM
Ben Fox Rubin 1/7/2015 12:48:43 AMIn demo: Laptop can get yucky in the kitchen when doing recipes.
Ben Fox Rubin 1/7/2015 12:48:56 AMWe're making chicken wings, by the way.
James Martin 1/7/2015 12:48:59 AM