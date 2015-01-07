Intel CES 2015 keynote with CEO Brian Krzanich | CNET
Intel CES 2015 keynote with CEO Brian Krzanich

CEO Brian Krzanich will present Intel's blueprint for the future at his CES 2015 keynote address on Tuesday, January 6. Likely topics include wearable tech, the Internet of Things and -- possibly -- Intel's new Broadwell chips.

  • James Martin 1/7/2015 12:49:15 AM
  • Ben Fox Rubin 1/7/2015 12:49:32 AM
    If you want to see the next step of the recipe, you can do gestures to control camera.
  • James Martin 1/7/2015 12:49:45 AM
  • Nick Statt 1/7/2015 12:49:48 AM
    Ahhh I was wondering why he was mixing the wing sauce with his hands ... RealSense is letting him scroll the page so he doesn't have to touch with his battered fingers.
  • Ben Fox Rubin 1/7/2015 12:50:07 AM
    So, voice technology is another way of solving this problem, using Cortana, OK Google, etc.
  • James Martin 1/7/2015 12:50:41 AM
  • Ben Fox Rubin 1/7/2015 12:50:43 AM
    Audience is excited about chicken wings, it seems.
  • Nick Statt 1/7/2015 12:51:00 AM
    Any big fans of Leap Motion, the tiny, puck-shaped motion control interface controller for computers, will recognize what the RealSense 3D camera does -- it's basically a gesture control tool.
  • Nick Statt 1/7/2015 12:51:26 AM
    I'm excited about chicken wings.
  • Ben Fox Rubin 1/7/2015 12:51:26 AM
    Krzanich is getting at the idea that people can interact with computer in ways other than a mouse and keyboard, so interaction can be easier, more intuitive.
  • Ben Fox Rubin 1/7/2015 12:51:37 AM
    HA!
  • Ben Fox Rubin 1/7/2015 12:51:54 AM
    Krzanich: You'll no longer be chained to your computer by wires.
  • James Martin 1/7/2015 12:51:54 AM
  • Ben Fox Rubin 1/7/2015 12:52:12 AM
    We're seeing some wire-free technology -- using WiFi.
  • James Martin 1/7/2015 12:52:13 AM
  • Nick Statt 1/7/2015 12:52:33 AM
    Back at the Intel Developers Conference in San Francisco in September, Intel showed off a very similar demo to pitch its cordless, inductive charging products.
  • James Martin 1/7/2015 12:52:35 AM
  • Ben Fox Rubin 1/7/2015 12:52:45 AM
    WiFi is a way of connecting your laptop to a display, keyboard, mouse without any wires. It's powerful enough to prevent lag in the connection.
  • James Martin 1/7/2015 12:52:57 AM
  • Ben Fox Rubin 1/7/2015 12:53:28 AM
    The computer recognizes the woman's face in the demo, using a new Intel tech called True Key.
  • James Martin 1/7/2015 12:53:37 AM
  • Ben Fox Rubin 1/7/2015 12:53:47 AM
    Can wirelessly charge too!
  • Ben Fox Rubin 1/7/2015 12:54:09 AM
    Krzanich: That's a wire-free world.
  • James Martin 1/7/2015 12:54:17 AM
  • Ben Fox Rubin 1/7/2015 12:54:23 AM
    Intel has been big on the idea of getting rid of wires in tech.
  • Ben Fox Rubin 1/7/2015 12:54:36 AM
    Krzanich: Can do wireless charging at select Marriott hotels.
  • Nick Statt 1/7/2015 12:54:45 AM
    If passwords have taught me anything, it's that I have to see the solution in person and use it myself to believe it will work. Though facial recognition for passwords is certainly intriguing.
  • James Martin 1/7/2015 12:55:01 AM
  • Nick Statt 1/7/2015 12:55:02 AM
    With wireless charging to boot makes it an easier sell, for sure.
  • Ben Fox Rubin 1/7/2015 12:55:05 AM
    Krzanich: Working with Hilton, DuPont, others to bring wireless charging to more people.
  • James Martin 1/7/2015 12:55:17 AM
  • Ben Fox Rubin 1/7/2015 12:55:35 AM
    Krzanich: The demos were prototypes but will be available this year.
  • Ben Fox Rubin 1/7/2015 12:56:15 AM
    Krzanich is welcoming Dion Weisler, EVP of HP.
  • James Martin 1/7/2015 12:56:21 AM
  • James Martin 1/7/2015 12:56:36 AM

    Dion Weisler, EVP of HP (left) and Intel CEO Brian Krzanich.

  • Nick Statt 1/7/2015 12:56:38 AM
    Out of any company that I've seen pitch a 3D product, Intel's appears to be the most practical and genuinely useful. Amazon could take a lesson or two from this for the Fire Phone.
  • Ben Fox Rubin 1/7/2015 12:56:47 AM
    Weisler on stage with the Sprout. and HP's 3D printer.
  • James Martin 1/7/2015 12:57:07 AM
  • Nick Statt 1/7/2015 12:57:37 AM
    Here at CES, I expect the phrase "blended reality" to be attached to a next-gen kitchen appliance. Let's see what Intel has in store.
  • Ben Fox Rubin 1/7/2015 12:57:38 AM
    That 3D printer is part of HP's Multi Jet Fusion technology.
  • James Martin 1/7/2015 12:57:39 AM
  • Ben Fox Rubin 1/7/2015 12:57:56 AM
    Here's my story on that 3D printing tech:

    HP dives into 3D printing with Multi Jet Fusion - CNET

    CNETThe tech giant makes its long-awaited move into 3D printing -- but machines using its technology won't be widely available until 2016.
  • James Martin 1/7/2015 12:58:20 AM

    Dion Weisler, EVP of HP.

  • Ben Fox Rubin 1/7/2015 12:58:45 AM
    Weisler is talking about "blended reality," the idea of connecting physical and digital world.
  • Nick Statt 1/7/2015 12:59:06 AM
    Multi-jet fusion, blended reality and the speed of thought are among the phrases we're hearing casually spoken right now.
