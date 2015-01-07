Intel CES 2015 keynote with CEO Brian Krzanich | CNET
Intel CES 2015 keynote with CEO Brian Krzanich

CEO Brian Krzanich will present Intel's blueprint for the future at his CES 2015 keynote address on Tuesday, January 6. Likely topics include wearable tech, the Internet of Things and -- possibly -- Intel's new Broadwell chips.

  • James Martin 1/7/2015 1:11:08 AM

    iRobot CEO Colin Angle, on the screen of a rolling robot.

  • Ben Fox Rubin 1/7/2015 1:11:22 AM
    This robot is the Ava.
  • Nick Statt 1/7/2015 1:11:54 AM
    We've seen a few telepresence booths at CES so far and it is utterly terrifying.
  • Ben Fox Rubin 1/7/2015 1:12:07 AM
    Angle: This robot works thanks to the robot's ability to see its surroundings.
  • James Martin 1/7/2015 1:12:09 AM
  • Ben Fox Rubin 1/7/2015 1:12:16 AM
    This, again, is being powered by RealSense.
  • Nick Statt 1/7/2015 1:12:36 AM
    OK, credit to Intel for this. Telepresence obstacle course.
  • Ben Fox Rubin 1/7/2015 1:12:55 AM
    Now robot is letting itself off stage. It can see where it's going.
  • Ben Fox Rubin 1/7/2015 1:13:13 AM
    Wow, we are just plowing through demo after demo.
  • Ben Fox Rubin 1/7/2015 1:13:37 AM
    Next dimension of robots: we've got a tiny drone.
  • Nick Statt 1/7/2015 1:13:51 AM
    Drones are here, and RealSense is back. This is totally against the FAA regulations.
  • James Martin 1/7/2015 1:13:53 AM
  • Ben Fox Rubin 1/7/2015 1:13:55 AM
    RealSense in these drones so they can sense around them.
  • James Martin 1/7/2015 1:14:17 AM
  • Ben Fox Rubin 1/7/2015 1:14:18 AM
    Drones can see people trying to walk into them and can avoid them.
  • Ben Fox Rubin 1/7/2015 1:14:40 AM
    Krzanich actually showed me a short video of this on his mobile phone when he was visiting NYC.
  • Nick Statt 1/7/2015 1:14:42 AM
    OK. When did Intel become the coolest presenter at CES?
  • Nick Statt 1/7/2015 1:14:46 AM
    Drone ping-pong ... really?
  • Ben Fox Rubin 1/7/2015 1:14:59 AM
    They are now playing "drone ping-pong." Yeah, we're at CES all right.
  • James Martin 1/7/2015 1:15:01 AM
  • James Martin 1/7/2015 1:15:26 AM
  • James Martin 1/7/2015 1:15:49 AM
  • Ben Fox Rubin 1/7/2015 1:15:49 AM
    When I chatted with Krzanich about this drone tech a few months ago, he sounded pretty excited about it. Pretty cool to see it live in this demo.
  • James Martin 1/7/2015 1:16:17 AM
  • Ben Fox Rubin 1/7/2015 1:16:34 AM
    Krzanich: We think drones have the possibility to change our lives in many ways, such as inspecting power lines, providing medical supplies.
  • Nick Statt 1/7/2015 1:16:44 AM
    Drones can do a lot of things -- if the United States government lets companies actually use them.
  • Ben Fox Rubin 1/7/2015 1:16:45 AM
    Krzanich: They can open doors that lead to amazing wonders.
  • James Martin 1/7/2015 1:17:10 AM
  • Ben Fox Rubin 1/7/2015 1:17:13 AM
    Krzanich: They can do it while dodging obstacles.
  • Nick Statt 1/7/2015 1:17:34 AM
    Has no one really done "Game of Drones" yet?
  • Ben Fox Rubin 1/7/2015 1:17:36 AM
    He shows off a big obstacle course along the side of the room. "We call it our game of drones," Krzanich said.
  • James Martin 1/7/2015 1:17:48 AM
  • Ben Fox Rubin 1/7/2015 1:18:01 AM
    The drones are programmed to get through this course in shortest way possible.
  • Nick Statt 1/7/2015 1:18:24 AM
    I wonder how truly real time this is, or if the drone is following a preprogrammed course.
  • Ben Fox Rubin 1/7/2015 1:18:46 AM
    This drone is working its way through the course on its own. Pretty cool stuff.
  • James Martin 1/7/2015 1:19:04 AM
  • Ben Fox Rubin 1/7/2015 1:19:23 AM
    Krzanich: The leap forward that the industry has been waiting for is to give drones sight, for added complexity and safety.
  • Ben Fox Rubin 1/7/2015 1:19:39 AM
    Here's a video of the drones out in the real world.
  • James Martin 1/7/2015 1:20:03 AM
  • Ben Fox Rubin 1/7/2015 1:20:15 AM
    This event has been going on for nearly an hour, but Intel is moving it along pretty quickly. We've seen a lot of stuff so far in that time.
  • Ben Fox Rubin 1/7/2015 1:20:44 AM
    Krzanich: Let's talk about the final force. The wearable revolution.
  • James Martin 1/7/2015 1:21:02 AM
  • Ben Fox Rubin 1/7/2015 1:21:02 AM
    Krzanich used last year’s keynote to show off a bunch of wearables prototypes that ended up reaching the market later in 2014. Those devices include the fashion-focused MICA smart bracelet -- created with designer Opening Ceremony -- and heart-rate-tracking headphones with SMS Audio.
  • Ben Fox Rubin 1/7/2015 1:21:13 AM
    The Wall Street Journal reported late last year that Intel will power a new version of Google Glass -- eyewear with a tiny built in computer. Intel hasn’t confirmed the report, but it could be a big wearables win for the company if it’s true.
  • James Martin 1/7/2015 1:21:22 AM
