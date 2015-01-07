Krzanich: Showed you Edison last year. But we knew we could make computers even smaller.

Intel CES 2015 keynote with CEO Brian Krzanich
CEO Brian Krzanich will present Intel's blueprint for the future at his CES 2015 keynote address on Tuesday, January 6. Likely topics include wearable tech, the Internet of Things and -- possibly -- Intel's new Broadwell chips.
James Martin 1/7/2015 1:21:59 AM
Ben Fox Rubin 1/7/2015 1:22:01 AMKrzanich: Showed you Edison last year. But we knew we could make computers even smaller.
Ben Fox Rubin 1/7/2015 1:22:10 AMKrzanich: I'd like to introduce you to Curie.
Ben Fox Rubin 1/7/2015 1:22:24 AMIt's a computer module the size of a suit button.
Nick Statt 1/7/2015 1:22:27 AMIntel's approach to wearables is a unique one in the market, focused heavily on partnerships. Check out my story from earlier this year on Intel's approach: "When it comes to wearables, Intel takes anti-Apple approach"
Ben Fox Rubin 1/7/2015 1:22:38 AMIt includes sensors and a Quark chip.
Ben Fox Rubin 1/7/2015 1:22:48 AMQuark is Intel's wearables chip.
James Martin 1/7/2015 1:23:00 AM
Ben Fox Rubin 1/7/2015 1:23:09 AMKrzanich: This product is just out of our labs.
Ben Fox Rubin 1/7/2015 1:23:29 AMKrzanich: The Curie was counting my steps through the presentation.
James Martin 1/7/2015 1:23:41 AM
Ben Fox Rubin 1/7/2015 1:23:49 AMKrzanich: This is just the first prototype of Curie. It will be available in the second half of 2015.
Ben Fox Rubin 1/7/2015 1:24:21 AMKrzanich: It can deliver wearables in all kinds of shapes and sizes. "This changes the game of wearables."
James Martin 1/7/2015 1:24:24 AM
Nick Statt 1/7/2015 1:24:31 AMAs long as no one coins buttonable, I think Curie has promise.
Ben Fox Rubin 1/7/2015 1:24:35 AMKrzanich: We've been working with a lot of partners.
Ben Fox Rubin 1/7/2015 1:25:01 AMIntel through last year announced several new partnerships in wearable technology, including a deal with watchmaker Fossil and eyewear maker Luxottica, positioning both agreements as ways to create fashionable wearables. Still, Intel hasn't revealed many details from either of these partnerships.
James Martin 1/7/2015 1:25:03 AM
Ben Fox Rubin 1/7/2015 1:25:23 AMBut here's more info on that, with Oakley's Colin Baden on stage.
Ben Fox Rubin 1/7/2015 1:25:30 AMOakley is a Luxottica brand.
James Martin 1/7/2015 1:25:34 AM
James Martin 1/7/2015 1:26:16 AM
Oakley CEO Colin Baden
Ben Fox Rubin 1/7/2015 1:26:34 AMBaden: We're generally known as making eyewear for athletes, typically male. That couldn't be further from the truth.
Nick Statt 1/7/2015 1:26:51 AMWhen speaking with Mike Bell, head of new devices at Intel, during IDF in September, he stressed Intel's shortcomings in the design and fashion department. He said Intel wants to do technology, and will let the partners do the fashion.
Nick Statt 1/7/2015 1:27:39 AMBaden seems a bit nervous onstage right now. To his credit, I don't imagine Oakley shows up to that many large tech conferences full of reporters.
Ben Fox Rubin 1/7/2015 1:28:22 AMBaden: When a person puts something on their face, it becomes a part of their personality.
Ben Fox Rubin 1/7/2015 1:28:56 AMBaden: Need to make sure added tech to eyewear doesn't drag down on the look.
Nick Statt 1/7/2015 1:29:54 AMThis isn't Oakley's first wearable rodeo. Beyond its wearable goggles for athletes, the company is reportedly working with Google on glasses frames for the final consumer version of Google Glass.
Ben Fox Rubin 1/7/2015 1:29:59 AMKrzanich: Engineers at Intel asked what problems could be solved with wearables. An early consideration was impaired vision -- helping people sense their environment.
James Martin 1/7/2015 1:30:14 AM
Ben Fox Rubin 1/7/2015 1:30:24 AMKrzanich: We used RealSense tech to enable this.
Nick Statt 1/7/2015 1:30:55 AMWe've gone from cellos and Zeppelin to drones and chicken wings to smart clothes. Intel wins the award for most diverse CES showing.
Ben Fox Rubin 1/7/2015 1:31:00 AMHe walked around a mannequin with sensors around it, which changed color when he came closer.
James Martin 1/7/2015 1:31:01 AM
Ben Fox Rubin 1/7/2015 1:31:49 AMWe're welcoming a man on stage who's using this technology.
Ben Fox Rubin 1/7/2015 1:32:04 AMHe's wearing a jacket that helps him feel the changes happening around him.
James Martin 1/7/2015 1:32:13 AM
James Martin 1/7/2015 1:32:33 AM
Ben Fox Rubin 1/7/2015 1:32:44 AMThis is Darryl Adams, an Intel employee.
James Martin 1/7/2015 1:33:22 AM
Ben Fox Rubin 1/7/2015 1:33:25 AMAdams: I live in a state of continuous mild anxiety because of my visual impairment.
Ben Fox Rubin 1/7/2015 1:33:44 AMAdams: With this technology I'm able to shift my attention more to the things that matter.
James Martin 1/7/2015 1:34:01 AM
Ben Fox Rubin 1/7/2015 1:34:08 AMAdams: Instead of having to pay attention to perhaps missing things moving around him, he "can remain in the moment."
Ben Fox Rubin 1/7/2015 1:34:14 AMBig applause for Adams.