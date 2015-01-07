Intel CES 2015 keynote with CEO Brian Krzanich
CEO Brian Krzanich will present Intel's blueprint for the future at his CES 2015 keynote address on Tuesday, January 6. Likely topics include wearable tech, the Internet of Things and -- possibly -- Intel's new Broadwell chips.
Ben Fox Rubin 1/7/2015 1:35:11 AMKrzanich: This is one example of how wearable tech can change people's lives. We'll make this tech readily available to the public so others can build up it.
James Martin 1/7/2015 1:35:39 AM
Ben Fox Rubin 1/7/2015 1:35:41 AMKrzanich: We're going to do another Make it Wearable contest.
Ben Fox Rubin 1/7/2015 1:36:08 AMThe company hosted its first wearables contest last year, with the winners being Nixie -- a selfie-drone-camera company.
Ben Fox Rubin 1/7/2015 1:36:25 AMNixie execs are up on stage.
James Martin 1/7/2015 1:36:28 AM
Nick Statt 1/7/2015 1:36:33 AMNixie is for all intents and purposes a selfie drone, which is a phrase that no one probably ever wants to use.
Ben Fox Rubin 1/7/2015 1:37:03 AMThe Nixie is worn around the wrist and can fly out from there and take a picture for you.
Ben Fox Rubin 1/7/2015 1:37:27 AMCan flick it off your wrist, no remote control -- it's autonomous.
James Martin 1/7/2015 1:37:41 AM
Ben Fox Rubin 1/7/2015 1:37:49 AMYou just have to flick it in a direction and it will fly out and take a picture for you.
Ben Fox Rubin 1/7/2015 1:38:00 AMThis will be Nixie's first flying photo on CES stage.
Ben Fox Rubin 1/7/2015 1:38:17 AMOK, I think it worked.
James Martin 1/7/2015 1:38:50 AM
Nick Statt 1/7/2015 1:38:59 AMNixie didn't even show a working prototype at the Make it Wearable final awards. Appears they were waiting for a bigger audience.
Ben Fox Rubin 1/7/2015 1:39:04 AMNixie sees this as a natural evolution of technology, can make photography easier to do.
Ben Fox Rubin 1/7/2015 1:39:36 AMKrzanich: Let's make this the biggest Twitter moment of CES.
Ben Fox Rubin 1/7/2015 1:39:55 AMAnd, yes, there's the photo -- it really worked out.
James Martin 1/7/2015 1:40:01 AM
Nick Statt 1/7/2015 1:40:03 AMNot sure how many people can adequately tweet a photo of a photo of a drone selfie, but tune in to #flynixie if you're curious.
Ben Fox Rubin 1/7/2015 1:40:41 AMKrzanich has now gotten through the three forces of the next wave of consumer tech he first introduced.
Ben Fox Rubin 1/7/2015 1:41:03 AMKrzanich: I have one more thing I want to talk about -- inclusion.
James Martin 1/7/2015 1:41:13 AM
Ben Fox Rubin 1/7/2015 1:41:40 AMKrzanich: We first pushed to reduce conflict minerals. We're building on this with pushing for more diversity.
Nick Statt 1/7/2015 1:42:01 AMWow, Krzanich dropped a reference to GamerGate as he switched gears to a call for action on diversity and inclusion.
Ben Fox Rubin 1/7/2015 1:42:05 AMKrzanich: This is a highly relevant issue. "I'm here to say tonight it's time to step up and do more."
Ben Fox Rubin 1/7/2015 1:42:36 AMKrzanich: Introduced the Diversity in Technology initiative.
Ben Fox Rubin 1/7/2015 1:43:02 AMKrzanich: We set a goal to reach "full representation" of company's workforce by 2020.
James Martin 1/7/2015 1:43:06 AM
Ben Fox Rubin 1/7/2015 1:43:50 AMKrzanich's call for diversity comes as many tech firms have come out with diversity stats that show most Silicon Valley tech firms are majority white or Asian male.
Ben Fox Rubin 1/7/2015 1:44:17 AMKrzanich: We will invest $300 million to fund this goal of increasing women and under-represented minorities in tech.
Ben Fox Rubin 1/7/2015 1:44:27 AMKrzanich: "This isn't just good business, it's the right thing to do."
Ben Fox Rubin 1/7/2015 1:44:37 AMKrzanich: We will make a difference.
James Martin 1/7/2015 1:44:59 AM
Ben Fox Rubin 1/7/2015 1:45:12 AMAs part of the diversity initiative, Intel set new hiring and retention goals for women and under-represented minorities at the company. It will also spend $300 million to build a bigger pipeline of women and under-represented minorities as computer scientists and engineers.
Nick Statt 1/7/2015 1:45:55 AMThe issue related to gaming is especially sensitive for Intel: the company made many unwanted waves when it inserted itself into the GamerGate controversy by pulling advertising from gaming news site Gamasutra in October, only to rethink the decision later.
Ben Fox Rubin 1/7/2015 1:45:55 AMKrzanich: It's the 50th anniversary of Moore's Law.
James Martin 1/7/2015 1:46:32 AM
Ben Fox Rubin 1/7/2015 1:47:11 AMMoore predicted that transistors in computers will be doubled every two years.
Ben Fox Rubin 1/7/2015 1:47:35 AMMoore's Law is a cornerstone of Intel's strategy, and that of much of the chips world.
Ben Fox Rubin 1/7/2015 1:48:25 AMKrzanich: 2015 will be another turning point.
Ben Fox Rubin 1/7/2015 1:48:40 AMKrzanich: We're excited to be at the forefront of this change.
James Martin 1/7/2015 1:48:41 AM
Ben Fox Rubin 1/7/2015 1:49:06 AMKrzanich wrapped things up. This was nearly an hour and a half, but he got through a bunch of things.
James Martin 1/7/2015 1:49:15 AM
Nick Statt 1/7/2015 1:49:16 AMKrzanich is walking off stage. That was easily the warmest reception to any press conference I've seen so far at CES 2015.
Ben Fox Rubin 1/7/2015 1:49:24 AMCurie, diversity initiative, Oakley partnership are some big headlines from the event.
