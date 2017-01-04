Intel CES 2017 press conference
On Wednesday, Intel CEO Brian Krzanich will host a press conference all about virtual and so-called "merged" reality.
3rd & 7 37yd
3rd & 7 37yd
B
S
O
close
close
-
-
Ben Fox Rubin 1/4/2017 11:47:30 PMTesting testing, how's everyone doing?
-
Ian Sherr 1/4/2017 11:48:10 PMI'm doing well. I've got my Oculus, my big-ass computer and Intel-sanctioned barf bag in hand. How about you Ben?
-
Ben Fox Rubin 1/4/2017 11:48:16 PMHey everybody! This is Ben Fox Rubin, senior reporter for CNET News.
-
Ben Fox Rubin 1/4/2017 11:48:35 PMLOLOLOL!
-
Ben Fox Rubin 1/4/2017 11:49:00 PMYeah, that's Ian Sherr, executive editor for CNET News, who will be livebloggin' with me here today.
-
Ben Fox Rubin 1/4/2017 11:49:14 PMAlso joined by James Martin, our ace photographer.
-
Ben Fox Rubin 1/4/2017 11:49:54 PMSo, the setup here is pretty wild. As Ian mentioned, we have VR headsets, laptops and BARF BAGS set up in front of us.
-
Ben Fox Rubin 1/4/2017 11:50:21 PMWe just got a tutorial on how to use the headsets and what to do if we feel queasy.
-
Ian Sherr 1/4/2017 11:50:52 PMTake off your headset. Do not stand. Do not pass go. Do not barf on the carpet.
-
Ben Fox Rubin 1/4/2017 11:51:36 PMBTW, livestream is expected to start in about 10 minutes,
-
Ian Sherr 1/4/2017 11:52:57 PMIn the mean time, if you want to pretend you're living the Intel CES life, turn on "Handiclap" by Fitz and the Tantrums and sit in a comfy chair with your VR headset, computer and barf bag in front of you.
-
Ian Sherr 1/4/2017 11:55:09 PMIf I'm counting right, there are 240 Oculus Rift setups near us. By the way, I can hear the fans and feel the heat from the laptops powering the VR headset behind me.
-
Ian Sherr 1/4/2017 11:56:26 PMSo I just realized that if I'm wearing a VR headset, I'll need to rely on touch typing to live-blog what's being said. So if you read a bunch of gibberish, I just fell off the home row.
-
Ben Fox Rubin 1/4/2017 11:57:14 PMI'm testing out the Rift headset right now. Testing out the HTC Vive before, too. But Ian is the VR wizard between the two of us.
-
Ben Fox Rubin 1/4/2017 11:57:30 PMSo Ian: How big a name is Intel in VR?
-
Ian Sherr 1/4/2017 11:57:55 PMWhat pranks would you pull if you were Intel and had a room full of journalists in VR headsets?
-
Ben Fox Rubin 1/4/2017 11:58:35 PMLooks like they made a nice splash with Project Alloy last year:
Intel's Project Alloy does VR without pesky wires or controllersCNETDon't get too excited: it's just a reference design for PC partners, and they won't get it till late 2017.
-
Ian Sherr 1/4/2017 11:59:02 PMWell, Intel is a big name insomuch as the company's chips are super important. If you listen to Oculus, one of the leaders in the field, VR is expected to kick off a major increasing in investment and technology. Same with Nvidia and AMD.
-
Ian Sherr 1/4/2017 11:59:52 PMOf course, this assumes people will actually buy these things. All we know so far is that shipments are in the low millions after the industry's first holiday shopping season. That's not smartphone-level sales, but there isn't really anything else in tech that is.
-
Ian Sherr 1/5/2017 12:00:34 AMBTW, Intel has moved on to "Can't Stop The Feeling" from Justin Timberlake. Just so you can replicate the true Intel CES experience at home.
-
Ben Fox Rubin 1/5/2017 12:00:43 AMYeah, makes sense, 'cause some of this gear os expensive.
-
Sean Hollister 1/5/2017 12:00:57 AMIntel's hoping that Project Alloy can be a reference design that lots of other PC makers choose to build their own VR headsets around, and they're working with Microsoft to make 'em play nice with Windows. Wouldn't be surprised if a couple of those other PC makers are on stage to show off their headsets.
-
Ben Fox Rubin 1/5/2017 12:01:08 AMYeah, this song has been playing nonstop at the Rubin home since it was in the Trolls movie.
-
Ben Fox Rubin 1/5/2017 12:01:45 AMOooooooooh snap! It's Sean Hollister, ANOTHER VR king at CNET. You're in good hands today, folks.
-
Ian Sherr 1/5/2017 12:01:49 AMVR isn't just just expensive. There isn't enough compelling content. It's a chicken and egg problem. Can't get people to buy headsets without content, can't get companies to invest without sales, etc etc
-
Sean Hollister 1/5/2017 12:02:40 AMIt's why the big VR companies are funding content... which kind of inflates the industry, makes VR seem bigger than it actually is.
-
Ian Sherr 1/5/2017 12:02:53 AMThere are some breakout hits in VR, don't get me wrong. But none that my father knows. And like it or not, if VR is going to become the next computing platform, as people like Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg say it will be, then you're gonna need to get my father calling me to ask about it.
-
Ben Fox Rubin 1/5/2017 12:02:56 AMAdditionally, from my understanding, many tech companies see AR as the bigger market, with VR being the early development field.
-
James Martin 1/5/2017 12:03:25 AM
-
James Martin 1/5/2017 12:03:55 AM
-
James Martin 1/5/2017 12:03:56 AM
-
Ian Sherr 1/5/2017 12:04:05 AMYou're correct Ben. By 2020, AR is supposed to be WAYYYYY bigger than VR. And it makes sense because if those Hololens specs from MSFT do well, then yeah, they may just replace my glasses. Maybe we'll ditch screens all together and they'll just float in space, layered on the real world by our headsets.
-
Sean Hollister 1/5/2017 12:04:25 AMThe dad test is great. The grandma test is when you really know you've made it. At least these days I can put VR on my grandma and she'll like it. Doesn't call me asking for one, though.
-
Ian Sherr 1/5/2017 12:04:37 AMBut there are a LOT of assumptions that go into that actually happening. But the tech industry is definitely enthusiastic and excited about this tech.
-
Ian Sherr 1/5/2017 12:05:23 AMI've seen a lot of grandparents in these things. They treat it like an amusement park ride. They'll try a few times, but they won't buy their own.
-
Sean Hollister 1/5/2017 12:05:57 AMI'm just worried (worried, because I love VR) that companies like Intel might dumb it down. Intel told me they're going to have lower-end, good-enough VR running on the integrated graphics inside their processors.
-
Ian Sherr 1/5/2017 12:05:59 AMAt least that's the approach now. It could change. That's what Intel, MSFT, GOOG, FB, Samsung, HTC, Valve, Sony and SoooooOOOOoooo many other tech companies are hoping.
-
Ben Fox Rubin 1/5/2017 12:06:14 AMSo, we're getting close to starting off. Worth noting, this is also a departure from past years for Intel. Prior Intel presentations at CES have pulled together a bunch of topics, including drones, robots, smart home and diversity. This one should be heavily VR focused instead.
-
Sean Hollister 1/5/2017 12:06:23 AMBut if people come try VR and it doesn't blow them away because Intel's integrated graphics don't create an immersive enough environment... do they dismiss it as a fad, like 3D?
-
Ian Sherr 1/5/2017 12:06:24 AMIntel says this is the most technically complex event it's ever held (more so than the dancing drones on stage that follow you around?).
-
Ben Fox Rubin 1/5/2017 12:07:12 AMAnd Brian Krzanich, Intel CEO, is taking the stage.
-
Ben Fox Rubin 1/5/2017 12:07:36 AM"This is going to be fun. Much more fun than our normal keynote or other press event." --Krzanich
-
James Martin 1/5/2017 12:07:48 AM
-
Ben Fox Rubin 1/5/2017 12:08:10 AM"Technology today, we believe, is extending far beyond" traditional consumer electronics and moving into many more areas.
-
James Martin 1/5/2017 12:08:15 AM