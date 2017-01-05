Intel CES 2017 press conference | CNET
Intel CES 2017 press conference

On Wednesday, Intel CEO Brian Krzanich will host a press conference all about virtual and so-called "merged" reality.

  • Ben Fox Rubin 1/5/2017 12:08:38 AM
    AND MOORE'S LAW GETS REFERENCED!
  • Ben Fox Rubin 1/5/2017 12:08:47 AM
    They always do that.
  • James Martin 1/5/2017 12:08:55 AM
  • Ian Sherr 1/5/2017 12:09:27 AM
    Ding ding ding, Moore's Law getting mention. Oh, and here's a 10nm chip, now ignore the one you saw earlier by WhateverThatCompany'sNameIs.
  • Ben Fox Rubin 1/5/2017 12:09:56 AM
    Krzanich says Moore's Law, the concept of chips constantly improving in complexity every couple of years, is "alive and well," despite continued claims that Moore's Law is slowing down or ending.
  • Ben Fox Rubin 1/5/2017 12:10:17 AM
    He added that Moore's Law will be around after he's done in the chips world.
  • Sean Hollister 1/5/2017 12:10:30 AM
      
    The death of Moore's Law may have been greatly exaggerated... reported far too early by a variety of publications... but it sure seems like Intel's in a bit of a rut with its current processors. 

    Don't be fooled: Intel's new desktop CPUs aren't faster

    CNETYou'd be better off buying an older chip on sale.
  • James Martin 1/5/2017 12:10:36 AM
  • Ian Sherr 1/5/2017 12:10:51 AM
    Mr. K says hardware leads software, but everyone I've ever talked to in Silicon Valley says the opposite: Content is king. But Intel says it isn't possible without hardware to power it (fair point).
  • James Martin 1/5/2017 12:11:02 AM
  • Ben Fox Rubin 1/5/2017 12:11:19 AM
    Said the average person will generate 1.5 GB of data a day by 2020.
  • James Martin 1/5/2017 12:11:20 AM
  • James Martin 1/5/2017 12:12:12 AM
  • Ben Fox Rubin 1/5/2017 12:12:14 AM
    Krzanich discusses just how much data is needed for content like TV, tweets, etc. Obviously a TON of data is needed for VR, so I imagine he'll reference that soon, too.
  • Ben Fox Rubin 1/5/2017 12:12:33 AM
    BTW Krzanich fun fact: He started his career at Intel in 1982 in New Mexico as a process engineer.
  • James Martin 1/5/2017 12:12:52 AM
  • Ben Fox Rubin 1/5/2017 12:13:09 AM
    "Today, I'm going to show you examples of how the digital and physical world are merging." Said we'll look at travel, work and gaming -- all in VR.
  • Ben Fox Rubin 1/5/2017 12:13:30 AM
    "I guarantee you this is going to be fun, this is something you're going to go home and talk about." -- Krzanich
  • Ben Fox Rubin 1/5/2017 12:14:09 AM
    "VR makes it possible" to have experiences of being there -- like climbing Mount Everest -- from your living room.
  • Ben Fox Rubin 1/5/2017 12:14:28 AM
    Starting with first VR experience, a travel one in Utah.
  • James Martin 1/5/2017 12:14:46 AM
  • Ben Fox Rubin 1/5/2017 12:14:57 AM
    OK, we're going to Utah.
  • James Martin 1/5/2017 12:15:12 AM
  • James Martin 1/5/2017 12:15:28 AM
  • Ben Fox Rubin 1/5/2017 12:15:58 AM
    Everyone's looking around in their VR headsets. I hope Zuckerberg doesn't just show up again.
  • James Martin 1/5/2017 12:16:24 AM
  • Ben Fox Rubin 1/5/2017 12:17:02 AM
    OK, so we're parachuting in Utah. This is pretty cool.
  • Ben Fox Rubin 1/5/2017 12:17:18 AM
    Ian, what did you think?
  • Ben Fox Rubin 1/5/2017 12:17:57 AM
    "We all just experienced that from the first-person point of view," something most of us would never do, Krzanich said.
  • Sean Hollister 1/5/2017 12:18:07 AM
    Important note: while everyone at this Intel press conference is wearing a VR headset, they're all sitting in chairs, facing forward. High-end VR usually lets you turn around, walk a few steps, maybe reach out and grab something, etc, so you feel more like you're somewhere else. You're not going to forget your butt is in a leather armchair just because your head is in the clouds. But let's see what Ian thinks.
  • Ian Sherr 1/5/2017 12:18:21 AM
    So this is really fascinating. One of the complaints content makers tell me is that too much VR relies on passive experiences -- entertainment. Not interactive experiences, which they say are going to really sell the tech. It was cool--I've never done that type of thing. But what's interesting is my brain isn't tricked into thinking I'm there. I'm just looking around a 360 camera. It's cool. But do I need to rush out and buy it?
  • Ben Fox Rubin 1/5/2017 12:18:28 AM
    Now Krzanich is discussing how video has largely been the same for a very long time. "We want to take video to the next step."
  • James Martin 1/5/2017 12:18:53 AM
  • James Martin 1/5/2017 12:19:04 AM
  • Ian Sherr 1/5/2017 12:19:17 AM
    Oh, Sean, I'll never forget where my butt is. But you're absolutely correct. Sitting experiences are not very immersive. They're more gee-whiz.
  • Ben Fox Rubin 1/5/2017 12:19:37 AM
    Ted Schilowitz, co-founder of Hype VR, on stage.
  • Sean Hollister 1/5/2017 12:19:54 AM
    I will hold you to that, Ian.
  • James Martin 1/5/2017 12:20:00 AM
  • Ben Fox Rubin 1/5/2017 12:20:18 AM
    Ted and Brian are both making the point of moving around and interacting with live video.
  • Ian Sherr 1/5/2017 12:20:19 AM
    There are a bunch of video VR companies out there, btw. NextVR is probably one of the loudest, trying to bring us live streaming video from a bunch of different sports games.
  • Ben Fox Rubin 1/5/2017 12:20:32 AM
    Brian said we'll be experiencing a first-ever live VR video experience.
  • Ian Sherr 1/5/2017 12:20:38 AM
    OK, now time to put my headset on and walk around in Vietnam. Be back in a few!
  • Ben Fox Rubin 1/5/2017 12:21:18 AM
    We're now in Vietnam. Looking at water barrel...
  • James Martin 1/5/2017 12:21:57 AM
  • Ben Fox Rubin 1/5/2017 12:22:09 AM
    In this video, the images actually move around depending on where you're looking.
