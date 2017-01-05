Intel CES 2017 press conference
On Wednesday, Intel CEO Brian Krzanich will host a press conference all about virtual and so-called "merged" reality.
Ben Fox Rubin 1/5/2017 12:22:26 AMFolks are standing up to check this idea out.
Ben Fox Rubin 1/5/2017 12:22:44 AMBrian: "There's an incredible amount of data involved in this experience."
Ian Sherr 1/5/2017 12:23:06 AMSo this is much neater. Instead of just watching what a camera says in a 2D flat world, I'm seeing a 3D world where I can move around, turn, etc. It's 3GB per frame, Hype VR says. (corrected: we originally wrote 300GB per frame)
Sean Hollister 1/5/2017 12:23:08 AM"Intel is partnering with hype for VR?" That's definitely what I just heard.
Ben Fox Rubin 1/5/2017 12:23:20 AMOK, that's pretty sweet. It definitely makes the VR experience more interactive.
Ian Sherr 1/5/2017 12:23:54 AMCan we just stop and digest that the name of this company is Hype VR?
OK, moving on.
Ben Fox Rubin 1/5/2017 12:24:05 AMBrian: Can imagine walking around in living room to see arena seats for a show want to go to or the pool at a hotel want to visit.
Ben Fox Rubin 1/5/2017 12:24:18 AMIan. Lololololol.
Ben Fox Rubin 1/5/2017 12:24:46 AM"This amazing technology is so compute intensive," so...we need Intel for it, Krzanich says.
Ian Sherr 1/5/2017 12:24:54 AMMr. K is on message, reminding us how hard it is to make these scenes happen and how much computing power it takes.
Ben Fox Rubin 1/5/2017 12:24:58 AMNow we're moving onto the work environment.
Ben Fox Rubin 1/5/2017 12:25:28 AMWe're exploring innovative ways to reduce human risk in certain jobs like tower line inspections, Krzanich said.
Ben Fox Rubin 1/5/2017 12:25:48 AMSays we're all going to be made solar panel inspectors in the desert of Nevada.
Sean Hollister 1/5/2017 12:26:14 AMYeah, VR could be a big biz opp for chipmakers, because today's processors are pretty much good enough for anything people want to do with a computer. But 3GB per frame? That's a storage and networking problem, too.
Ben Fox Rubin 1/5/2017 12:26:23 AMDrones have been used for this kind of work, but you can't really look around as much, he says. In this demo, can look around in 360-degrees and LIVE, as in right now.
Ian Sherr 1/5/2017 12:26:57 AMOK, headset time. And on to my new career as a solar panel inspector. Been nice knowing you guys!
Ben Fox Rubin 1/5/2017 12:27:00 AMOK, we're off to VR world!
Ben Fox Rubin 1/5/2017 12:28:05 AMWe're flying over a huge array of solar panels.
Ian Sherr 1/5/2017 12:28:24 AMWhoops, gray screen in my Oculus. Looks like the live feed is a little harder to pull off than you'd think. Back to being a writer instead of an inspector.
Ben Fox Rubin 1/5/2017 12:28:31 AMKrzanich said this kind of tech can be more cost-effective, safer for workers, since it keeps them out of the heat.
Ben Fox Rubin 1/5/2017 12:29:14 AMFor the short time I was using it, the demo worked for me. Was cool, but admittedly I couldn't tell the difference between that live version and a taped piece of VR content.
Ian Sherr 1/5/2017 12:29:32 AMBTW, 260 people using VR at this event, not 240 as I estimated.
Ben Fox Rubin 1/5/2017 12:29:33 AMKrzanich says this tech could also be used for search and rescue work.
Ben Fox Rubin 1/5/2017 12:30:00 AM"It could save lives, it could save money and it could save time." -- Krzanich
Ben Fox Rubin 1/5/2017 12:30:15 AMAnd we're on to gaming!
Ben Fox Rubin 1/5/2017 12:31:18 AMBrian: Intel acquired Voke, which focuses on sports tech.
Ben Fox Rubin 1/5/2017 12:31:49 AMCan use this tech to be transported to a concert, front seat at a sporting event or backstage at an awards show, Krzanich said.
Ben Fox Rubin 1/5/2017 12:32:04 AMViewers will get to decide their view. "We believe that's the future of sports viewing."
Ben Fox Rubin 1/5/2017 12:32:31 AMPlan was to take us to a live event..."unfortunately it's halftime."
Ben Fox Rubin 1/5/2017 12:32:56 AMPlayers are just coming back on court. Butler vs. Villanova basketball game.
Ben Fox Rubin 1/5/2017 12:33:11 AMWe'll get to come back to the game at the end of the presentation.
Ian Sherr 1/5/2017 12:35:03 AMSo this live sports thing is something several startups are trying to crack. The argument NextVR made to me last year was that hardcore fans -- people who would buy a seat at the game -- would love this stuff.
Ian Sherr 1/5/2017 12:35:38 AMMy friends routinely make fun of my not understanding sports, so my opinion doesn't matter much here. But it's an interesting idea.
Ben Fox Rubin 1/5/2017 12:36:19 AMThat experience allowed me to switch views by looking down to toggle different cameras. Looking to the right showed you stats. "You really get to choose how you experience the game." Voke available today on Samsung Gear VR, coming to Oculus this year. Concerts, soccer, more content coming to this platform, Krzanich said.
Ian Sherr 1/5/2017 12:36:51 AMThe big problem to me is the lack of quality. The last time I used this type of live streaming sports video, the image was fuzzy and hard to make out. I coudln't tell who was on the court. It was kinda annoying. NextVR promised it was going to get better. Intel's Voke demo seems to definitely be a step up.