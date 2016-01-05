LG CES 2016 Press Conference | CNET
The Latest New Products Must-See

LG CES 2016 Press Conference

The electronics giant is expected to discuss products ranging from new TVs to smartphones and washing machines.

  • Sarah Tew 1/5/2016 4:13:20 PM
  • Ian Sherr 1/5/2016 4:13:34 PM
    Now, Ahn is back on the stage. He's talking about "LG Signature" which "redefines premium." Now another video with techy futuristic music
  • David Katzmaier 1/5/2016 4:13:34 PM
    The second, obviously, is that it looks HELLA COOL.
  • David Katzmaier 1/5/2016 4:13:49 PM
    Head. Nodding.
  • Ian Sherr 1/5/2016 4:14:15 PM
    Oh, I was wrong, more like music taken from the soundtrack from 1999's "Snatch."
  • David Katzmaier 1/5/2016 4:14:20 PM
    Theme music irresistible.
  • Sarah Tew 1/5/2016 4:14:32 PM
  • Sarah Tew 1/5/2016 4:14:41 PM
  • Ian Sherr 1/5/2016 4:15:12 PM
    So far we've seen a new TV with a large gold-colored stand, a fridge made of what appears to be matte metal, and what maybe is a humidifier?
  • Sarah Tew 1/5/2016 4:15:27 PM
  • David Katzmaier 1/5/2016 4:15:42 PM
    I want an entire press conference of product clips set to music. No people on the stage, no speeches. This is Nirvana.
  • Ian Sherr 1/5/2016 4:15:45 PM
    Each product is introduced with "Seeing is believing," "Tasting is believing," etc. Then at the end it says, "Believe your senses."
  • Sarah Tew 1/5/2016 4:15:45 PM
  • David Katzmaier 1/5/2016 4:16:02 PM
    Wasn't that a coffee maker?
  • David Katzmaier 1/5/2016 4:16:20 PM
    A robot garbage can?
  • Ian Sherr 1/5/2016 4:16:29 PM
    The video wall is opening and the new "LG Signature" products are arriving on their own. Maybe they've finally come alive and are going to take over?
  • Sarah Tew 1/5/2016 4:17:10 PM
  • Ian Sherr 1/5/2016 4:17:39 PM
    Signature is "a single identity across multiple products," Ahn says. "LG asked what makes a product truly great? Why does this product exist?"
  • David Katzmaier 1/5/2016 4:17:42 PM
    Anybody know what that thing is? Ian says humidifier. I'll go with that for now.
  • Sarah Tew 1/5/2016 4:17:48 PM
  • Lori Grunin 1/5/2016 4:18:00 PM
    It's the essence of a humidifier.
  • Sarah Tew 1/5/2016 4:18:14 PM
  • Sarah Tew 1/5/2016 4:18:51 PM
  • David Katzmaier 1/5/2016 4:19:05 PM
    So, about the TV. It's the G6 series, available in 65- and 77-inches. Same picture quality as other LG OLEDs, but sleek design with a very thin panel. That bottom speaker bar can fold up behind it for wall-mounting,
  • Ian Sherr 1/5/2016 4:19:06 PM
    Now Torsten Valeur, the master designer for LG Signature Home Appliance, is on stage. He's the president of David Lewis Designers. He's talking about what he thinks LG Signature represents.
  • Ian Sherr 1/5/2016 4:19:33 PM
    I'm wondering: Is this a statement by LG that it doesn't think it can design premium products in-house?
  • David Katzmaier 1/5/2016 4:19:41 PM
    No official pricing on the TV, but LG's reps told me it "should be less than $10,000."
  • David Katzmaier 1/5/2016 4:19:51 PM
    My guess: $1 less.
  • Ian Sherr 1/5/2016 4:20:24 PM
    These products do look slick, though I don't know how consistent it all is. Silver colors on the fridge and TV, white on the washing machine and -- humidifier?
  • David Katzmaier 1/5/2016 4:20:50 PM
    I do love that NASA UHD video, although I wonder if the precipitous shadowing of the moon craters is an artifact or part of the source.
  • Sarah Tew 1/5/2016 4:20:50 PM
  • Ian Sherr 1/5/2016 4:21:19 PM
    Now David VanderWaal, VP of marketing at LG Electronics USA is on stage.
  • Sarah Tew 1/5/2016 4:21:27 PM
  • David Katzmaier 1/5/2016 4:21:32 PM
    PLEASE TELL US WHAT THAT THING NEXT TO THE WASHER IS!
  • Sarah Tew 1/5/2016 4:21:36 PM
  • Ian Sherr 1/5/2016 4:21:44 PM
    He's starting with TV, and the other products recede behind the video wall. There's a lot of choreography going on.
  • Neil B. 1/5/2016 4:21:51 PM
    If the TV has same picture quality as the other OLED sets that gold base better be made of real gold.
  • Ian Sherr 1/5/2016 4:22:04 PM
    This is the Signature OLED TV. "It's designed with one principle in mind: Eliminate the unnecessary," he says.
  • Sarah Tew 1/5/2016 4:22:29 PM
  • Sarah Tew 1/5/2016 4:22:38 PM
  • Sarah Tew 1/5/2016 4:22:46 PM
  • Ian Sherr 1/5/2016 4:22:54 PM
    Quite literally, he says "it's a picture on glass" -- the panel is attached to a glass sheet. 2.57 mm, the same thickness of four stacked credit cards. (Black AmEx or Visa Signature?)
  • David Katzmaier 1/5/2016 4:22:55 PM
    New for 2016, all LG OLED TVs will support Dolby Vision HDR in addition to other HDR schemes (HDR10). They're also claiming to hit 99% of DCI/P3 color space.
  • Sarah Tew 1/5/2016 4:23:11 PM
  • Sarah Tew 1/5/2016 4:23:19 PM
Powered by ScribbleLive Content Marketing Software Platform
This week on CNET News
See all

Source of weird space signals turns out to be weird, too

 Sci-Tech

Robots, laptops and a giant flash drive: All that matters from CES so far

 Gadgets

​Intel: We'll be your net-connected, self-driving car's brains

 Auto Tech

BlackBerry is back! Will anyone care?

 Mobile

Mobile app spending topped $500M over Christmas weekend

 Mobile