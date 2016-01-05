LG CES 2016 Press Conference
The electronics giant is expected to discuss products ranging from new TVs to smartphones and washing machines.
Sarah Tew 1/5/2016 4:13:20 PM
Ian Sherr 1/5/2016 4:13:34 PMNow, Ahn is back on the stage. He's talking about "LG Signature" which "redefines premium." Now another video with techy futuristic music
David Katzmaier 1/5/2016 4:13:34 PMThe second, obviously, is that it looks HELLA COOL.
David Katzmaier 1/5/2016 4:13:49 PMHead. Nodding.
Ian Sherr 1/5/2016 4:14:15 PMOh, I was wrong, more like music taken from the soundtrack from 1999's "Snatch."
David Katzmaier 1/5/2016 4:14:20 PMTheme music irresistible.
Sarah Tew 1/5/2016 4:14:32 PM
Sarah Tew 1/5/2016 4:14:41 PM
Ian Sherr 1/5/2016 4:15:12 PMSo far we've seen a new TV with a large gold-colored stand, a fridge made of what appears to be matte metal, and what maybe is a humidifier?
Sarah Tew 1/5/2016 4:15:27 PM
David Katzmaier 1/5/2016 4:15:42 PMI want an entire press conference of product clips set to music. No people on the stage, no speeches. This is Nirvana.
Ian Sherr 1/5/2016 4:15:45 PMEach product is introduced with "Seeing is believing," "Tasting is believing," etc. Then at the end it says, "Believe your senses."
Sarah Tew 1/5/2016 4:15:45 PM
David Katzmaier 1/5/2016 4:16:02 PMWasn't that a coffee maker?
David Katzmaier 1/5/2016 4:16:20 PMA robot garbage can?
Ian Sherr 1/5/2016 4:16:29 PMThe video wall is opening and the new "LG Signature" products are arriving on their own. Maybe they've finally come alive and are going to take over?
Sarah Tew 1/5/2016 4:17:10 PM
Ian Sherr 1/5/2016 4:17:39 PMSignature is "a single identity across multiple products," Ahn says. "LG asked what makes a product truly great? Why does this product exist?"
David Katzmaier 1/5/2016 4:17:42 PMAnybody know what that thing is? Ian says humidifier. I'll go with that for now.
Sarah Tew 1/5/2016 4:17:48 PM
Lori Grunin 1/5/2016 4:18:00 PMIt's the essence of a humidifier.
Sarah Tew 1/5/2016 4:18:14 PM
Sarah Tew 1/5/2016 4:18:51 PM
David Katzmaier 1/5/2016 4:19:05 PMSo, about the TV. It's the G6 series, available in 65- and 77-inches. Same picture quality as other LG OLEDs, but sleek design with a very thin panel. That bottom speaker bar can fold up behind it for wall-mounting,
Ian Sherr 1/5/2016 4:19:06 PMNow Torsten Valeur, the master designer for LG Signature Home Appliance, is on stage. He's the president of David Lewis Designers. He's talking about what he thinks LG Signature represents.
Ian Sherr 1/5/2016 4:19:33 PMI'm wondering: Is this a statement by LG that it doesn't think it can design premium products in-house?
David Katzmaier 1/5/2016 4:19:41 PMNo official pricing on the TV, but LG's reps told me it "should be less than $10,000."
David Katzmaier 1/5/2016 4:19:51 PMMy guess: $1 less.
Ian Sherr 1/5/2016 4:20:24 PMThese products do look slick, though I don't know how consistent it all is. Silver colors on the fridge and TV, white on the washing machine and -- humidifier?
David Katzmaier 1/5/2016 4:20:50 PMI do love that NASA UHD video, although I wonder if the precipitous shadowing of the moon craters is an artifact or part of the source.
Sarah Tew 1/5/2016 4:20:50 PM
Ian Sherr 1/5/2016 4:21:19 PMNow David VanderWaal, VP of marketing at LG Electronics USA is on stage.
Sarah Tew 1/5/2016 4:21:27 PM
David Katzmaier 1/5/2016 4:21:32 PMPLEASE TELL US WHAT THAT THING NEXT TO THE WASHER IS!
Sarah Tew 1/5/2016 4:21:36 PM
Ian Sherr 1/5/2016 4:21:44 PMHe's starting with TV, and the other products recede behind the video wall. There's a lot of choreography going on.
Neil B. 1/5/2016 4:21:51 PMIf the TV has same picture quality as the other OLED sets that gold base better be made of real gold.
Ian Sherr 1/5/2016 4:22:04 PMThis is the Signature OLED TV. "It's designed with one principle in mind: Eliminate the unnecessary," he says.
Sarah Tew 1/5/2016 4:22:29 PM
Sarah Tew 1/5/2016 4:22:38 PM
Sarah Tew 1/5/2016 4:22:46 PM
Ian Sherr 1/5/2016 4:22:54 PMQuite literally, he says "it's a picture on glass" -- the panel is attached to a glass sheet. 2.57 mm, the same thickness of four stacked credit cards. (Black AmEx or Visa Signature?)
David Katzmaier 1/5/2016 4:22:55 PMNew for 2016, all LG OLED TVs will support Dolby Vision HDR in addition to other HDR schemes (HDR10). They're also claiming to hit 99% of DCI/P3 color space.
Sarah Tew 1/5/2016 4:23:11 PM
Sarah Tew 1/5/2016 4:23:19 PM