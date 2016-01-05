LG CES 2016 Press Conference
The electronics giant is expected to discuss products ranging from new TVs to smartphones and washing machines.
Sarah Tew 1/5/2016 4:35:11 PM
Ian Sherr 1/5/2016 4:35:12 PMAlso notes there are LCD TVs, which are using different technology than OLED. So after spending time telling us how important OLED is and how much better it is, the company reminds us it makes other technology too.
Sarah Tew 1/5/2016 4:35:16 PM
Ian Sherr 1/5/2016 4:36:25 PMLG developed the first B&W TV in Korea in 1966 -- 50 years of making TVs, the company says. Notes that the Super Bowl will also be in its 50th year. So the company is advertising in the game with the Signature OLED TV.
David Katzmaier 1/5/2016 4:36:44 PMThe main thing picture-quality snobs like me want to know about LG's Super UHD LCD TVs? Will they have full-array local dimming? (No, they won't.) Will they still use IPS panels, which have lower contrast than others? (Yes, they will.)
Sarah Tew 1/5/2016 4:37:04 PM
Ian Sherr 1/5/2016 4:37:15 PMNow a video from Ridley and Jake Scott. Talking about how Jake is helping make the commercial for the Super Bowl. Now Ridley is repeating some marketing about how the technology will "change technology as we know it."
Ian Sherr 1/5/2016 4:37:31 PMJake Scott says seeing the LG OLED TV was a "jaw-dropping experience."
David Katzmaier 1/5/2016 4:37:47 PMGiven the Michael Bay breakdown at Samsung a couple years ago, it's probably a good idea to have these directors appear via canned video instead of live on stage.
Ian Sherr 1/5/2016 4:38:09 PM"We really wanted to make this as cinematic as possible." But he won't give too much away about the Super Bowl ad he's producing. "Hopefully you'll be watching on your own OLED."
David Katzmaier 1/5/2016 4:38:37 PMWondering about other LG OLED sets? Hang tight for seven more minutes. I've got you covered.
Sarah Tew 1/5/2016 4:39:02 PM
David Katzmaier 1/5/2016 4:39:08 PMLaundry segue: I'm ready for laundry to go to a whole new level...OF CLEAN!
Sarah Tew 1/5/2016 4:39:08 PM
Ian Sherr 1/5/2016 4:39:26 PMNow going to the laundry machines. Talking about the look --"It doesn't look like a conventional washing machine," he says. Notes that controls are built into a touchscreen that's part of the glass door. And yes, there's a mini-washer below the main tub.
David Katzmaier 1/5/2016 4:40:10 PMI'm imagining my 4-year old pushing that door open and climbing right in. Who needs amusement parks!
Sarah Tew 1/5/2016 4:40:18 PM
Sarah Tew 1/5/2016 4:40:38 PM
David Katzmaier 1/5/2016 4:40:45 PMNo way to fit a third washer in there? Micro-washer, anyone?
Sarah Tew 1/5/2016 4:40:46 PM
Ian Sherr 1/5/2016 4:40:47 PMThe mini-washer has a highly-regarded "twin-wash system" -- lights and darks, delicates and regulars. And it's a all-in-one unit that dries the clothes as well.
Ian Sherr 1/5/2016 4:41:11 PM"It's loaded with all the smart connectivity features" like "SmartThinQ"
Sarah Tew 1/5/2016 4:41:15 PM
Ian Sherr 1/5/2016 4:41:33 PMThere's a US version -- (I guess the all-in-one isn't for US shores?)
Ian Sherr 1/5/2016 4:41:45 PMIt's silver and it's fingerprint and smudge resistant.
David Katzmaier 1/5/2016 4:42:00 PMThe new washer/dryers don't claim to improve the one thing I care about as a large appliance buyer: product lifespan.
Ian Sherr 1/5/2016 4:42:14 PMNow that device we didn't really know what it was? Air purifier.
David Katzmaier 1/5/2016 4:42:17 PMIt's an air purifier, not a robot trashcan. Dangit.
Ian Sherr 1/5/2016 4:42:30 PM"Visually experience the air being cleaned through this transparent cover," LG's pitchman says.
Sarah Tew 1/5/2016 4:42:39 PM
Sarah Tew 1/5/2016 4:42:53 PM
David Katzmaier 1/5/2016 4:42:58 PMI'm still hoping it has a robot voice. "I will take care of that fart immediately, sir."
Sarah Tew 1/5/2016 4:43:02 PM
Sarah Tew 1/5/2016 4:43:09 PM
Ian Sherr 1/5/2016 4:43:15 PMThe air purifier has a "semi-permanent filter system" -- if it's semi-permanent is it at all permanent?
Sarah Tew 1/5/2016 4:43:22 PM
Sarah Tew 1/5/2016 4:43:28 PM
David Katzmaier 1/5/2016 4:44:27 PMHow many years of energy bills will it take to make up for the extra cost of that see-though window?
Ian Sherr 1/5/2016 4:44:30 PMNow you can knock on the door of the fridge to tell you what's inside. You knock on the transparent door and a light from inside comes on.
Sarah Tew 1/5/2016 4:44:48 PM
Sarah Tew 1/5/2016 4:44:53 PM
Sarah Tew 1/5/2016 4:44:58 PM
Sarah Tew 1/5/2016 4:45:03 PM
Sarah Tew 1/5/2016 4:45:10 PM
Sarah Tew 1/5/2016 4:45:14 PM
Sarah Tew 1/5/2016 4:45:17 PM
Sarah Tew 1/5/2016 4:45:22 PM
Ian Sherr 1/5/2016 4:45:34 PMThe door can also open automatically if you step in a certain spot. "Check this out," pitchman says as he steps his fancy shoes in front. The door opens, and people clap.
Sarah Tew 1/5/2016 4:45:40 PM
Sarah Tew 1/5/2016 4:45:49 PM
Sarah Tew 1/5/2016 4:45:55 PM
Ian Sherr 1/5/2016 4:46:21 PMAll of these products will be on display tomorrow at the booth, he reminds us. Now the presentation appears to be over.
Ian Sherr 1/5/2016 4:46:52 PMWhat did we see? Talk about cars without any real detail, new TVs, washing machines and air purifiers. No phones.
David Katzmaier 1/5/2016 4:47:07 PMBy the way, here's that info on the other OLED TVs I promised.
LG's new OLED TV lineup mostly flat, differentiated by designCNETIn 2016, LG will continue to expand its lineup of world-beating OLED televisions with four new series of 4K models, all with basically identical picture quality. Only one has a curved screen, but all have distinct styling.
David Katzmaier 1/5/2016 4:47:50 PMOK, that's it everyone. Here's hoping that every future CES press conference features an air purifier!
Ian Sherr 1/5/2016 4:48:01 PMNo mention of phones actually. Sure, a lot of those announcements have been pushed to Mobile World Congress, which is in February.
Ian Sherr 1/5/2016 4:48:40 PMAlright, that's it. Keep an eye on ces.cnet.com for the latest. Thanks for reading!
Lori Grunin 1/5/2016 4:48:45 PMThanks for coming, folks. Now Brian Clooney is showing color gamuts on the livestream. Fun!