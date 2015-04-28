Hello, and welcome to CNET's live coverage of the LG G4 launch.

LG G4 live blog
LG will be officially unveiling its newest phone, the LG G4, at a press conference in New York City. CNET is covering the event live.
John Falcone 4/28/2015 2:46:46 PM
John Falcone 4/28/2015 2:44:15 PMHello, and welcome to CNET's live coverage of the LG G4 launch.
John Falcone 4/28/2015 2:44:50 PMWe'll be joined soon by Roger Cheng and Scott Stein, who are both on-site at 1 World Trade Center.
Scott Stein 4/28/2015 2:45:39 PMhey there! Scott Stein here.
John Falcone 4/28/2015 2:45:58 PMScott, how's the view up there?
Scott Stein 4/28/2015 2:46:02 PMWe're on the 64th floor of One World Trade Center, getting ready for the LG G4 event. This is very far up.
Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 2:46:10 PMHello! Roger Cheng here seated at a press event area a top One World Trade Center (also known as Freedom Tower).
Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 2:46:27 PMThe view here is tremendous, by the way.
Scott Stein 4/28/2015 2:46:42 PMThe view is beautiful. I went up to the observation deck of the twin towers as a kid...was my favorite place to go.
Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 2:46:45 PMWe're a little less than 15 minutes away from the G4 event, so bear with our tap-dancing for a bit.
Scott Stein 4/28/2015 2:47:18 PMI think I can see CNET's office from here.
Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 2:47:40 PMI went up to the Twin Towers as a kid, but sadly I can't really remember what it was like up there -- too young. I do remember the wait was terrible.
Sarah Tew 4/28/2015 2:48:02 PM
Here we are.
Scott Stein 4/28/2015 2:48:12 PMAs you know: LG G4. we'll find out more. The question is, what can this new phone do impress you? What do you want to see?
Andrew Hoyle 4/28/2015 2:48:21 PM
Andrew Hoyle here, at the G4 launch in an unusually sunny London!
Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 2:48:47 PMFor that CNET exclusive, I traveled to South Korea two weeks ago. I went mostly for vacation, but I was able to convince the folks at LG to open up their assembly factory for an inside look at how the G4 was made.
John Falcone 4/28/2015 2:48:50 PMThat's right -- this is a multi-city launch announcement.
Scott Stein 4/28/2015 2:48:53 PMI'll be tweeting later on after the liveblog at @jetscott for more on-site impressions.
Sarah Tew 4/28/2015 2:48:56 PM
Nice view up here.
John Falcone 4/28/2015 2:49:34 PMI think it's safe to say that 2014's LG G3 was something of a hit. The rear-button design was a risk that paid off.
Sarah Tew 4/28/2015 2:49:55 PM
Scott Stein, looking bright-eyed and bushy-tailed on this fine morning.
John Falcone 4/28/2015 2:50:04 PMGreat photo from Sarah Tew, showing the Empire State Building out the window.
Sarah Tew 4/28/2015 2:50:20 PM
Scott Stein 4/28/2015 2:50:27 PMOh god, I look awful.
Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 2:50:38 PMThe LG G3 was certainly a sleeper hit of 2014. The company packed a large 5.5-inch display into a relatively thin body, which phone enthusiasts loved.
Scott Stein 4/28/2015 2:50:45 PMNo one looks good at morning press events. But I also didn't tuck in my shirt.
Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 2:51:04 PMLG, of course, is still well behind the two big players in the smartphone biz, Apple and Samsung. LG ranked No. 5 in the world among smartphone players, according to Gartner.
Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 2:51:16 PMThat's for all of 2014.
John Falcone 4/28/2015 2:51:28 PMThe G4 is entering a tough market for smartphones, w/ Apple's iPhone 6 and 6 Plus still selling like hotcakes, and Samsung's new Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge getting a very enthusiastic reception.
Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 2:51:40 PMLG is hoping to build upon its momentum with the G4, which pushes its genuine leather backing as a key advantage.
Andrew Hoyle 4/28/2015 2:51:49 PM
The UK launch isn't at the top of a building, but it's pretty grand in here.
Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 2:52:09 PMBut is it enough? Samsung has radically redesigned the Samsung Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge. The use of metal and glass has been a hit.
Scott Stein 4/28/2015 2:52:44 PM@AndrewHoyle: we're not even at the top. This thing goes to 104.
Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 2:52:47 PMApple continues to be on a tear. It sold 61.2 million iPhones in the last quarter -- numbers that nearly any other company would kill for.
John Falcone 4/28/2015 2:52:54 PMOf course, many Android enthusiasts lament Samsung's move to a closed-case design, with no provision for swapping new batteries or upgraded storage. Will be interesting to see which way the G4 goes.
Sarah Tew 4/28/2015 2:53:34 PM
Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 2:53:44 PMYou can bet on LG to market the G4's removable back and battery and expandable memory card as advantages over Samsung's smartphones.
Scott Stein 4/28/2015 2:54:15 PMI think I put a glass on the stone floor. Worried about shattering. It's now too far beneath my seat. (press event problems)
Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 2:54:32 PMThis New York event is one of six events going on around the world, including the London event that Andy Hoyle is attending.
Sarah Tew 4/28/2015 2:54:35 PM
CNET's Mark Licea puts on his headphones in preparation for broadcasting our live feed of today's event.
Scott Stein 4/28/2015 2:54:45 PMpeople care about replaceable batteries, expandable storage...right?
John Falcone 4/28/2015 2:55:11 PMA lot of
Android folks definitely care.
Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 2:55:16 PMAndroid users care about replaceable batteries and expandable storage. Apple users are used to not having those features, so they never grouse about it with the iPhone.
Sarah Tew 4/28/2015 2:55:28 PM
Early bird gets the aisle seat. You're welcome, Roger!
Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 2:55:52 PMThat's the dilemma that a company like Samsung faces when it tries to innovate on design. LG found a compromise through leather.
Sarah Tew 4/28/2015 2:56:03 PM
Caption contest. Go.