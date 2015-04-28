LG G4 live blog | CNET
The Latest New Products Must-See

LG G4 live blog

LG will be officially unveiling its newest phone, the LG G4, at a press conference in New York City. CNET is covering the event live.

  • John Falcone 4/28/2015 2:44:15 PM
    Hello, and welcome to CNET's live coverage of the LG G4 launch.
  • John Falcone 4/28/2015 2:44:50 PM
    We'll be joined soon by Roger Cheng and Scott Stein, who are both on-site at 1 World Trade Center.
  • Scott Stein 4/28/2015 2:45:39 PM
    hey there! Scott Stein here.
  • John Falcone 4/28/2015 2:45:58 PM
    Scott, how's the view up there?
  • Scott Stein 4/28/2015 2:46:02 PM
    We're on the 64th floor of One World Trade Center, getting ready for the LG G4 event. This is very far up.
  • Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 2:46:10 PM
    Hello! Roger Cheng here seated at a press event area a top One World Trade Center (also known as Freedom Tower).
  • Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 2:46:27 PM
    The view here is tremendous, by the way.
  • Scott Stein 4/28/2015 2:46:42 PM
    The view is beautiful. I went up to the observation deck of the twin towers as a kid...was my favorite place to go.
  • Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 2:46:45 PM
    We're a little less than 15 minutes away from the G4 event, so bear with our tap-dancing for a bit.
  • Scott Stein 4/28/2015 2:47:18 PM
    I think I can see CNET's office from here.
  • Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 2:47:40 PM
    I went up to the Twin Towers as a kid, but sadly I can't really remember what it was like up there -- too young. I do remember the wait was terrible.
  • Sarah Tew 4/28/2015 2:48:02 PM

    Here we are.

  • Scott Stein 4/28/2015 2:48:12 PM
    As you know: LG G4. we'll find out more. The question is, what can this new phone do impress you? What do you want to see?
  • Andrew Hoyle 4/28/2015 2:48:21 PM

    Andrew Hoyle here, at the G4 launch in an unusually sunny London!

  • Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 2:48:47 PM
    For that CNET exclusive, I traveled to South Korea two weeks ago. I went mostly for vacation, but I was able to convince the folks at LG to open up their assembly factory for an inside look at how the G4 was made.
  • John Falcone 4/28/2015 2:48:50 PM
    That's right -- this is a multi-city launch announcement.
  • Scott Stein 4/28/2015 2:48:53 PM
    I'll be tweeting later on after the liveblog at @jetscott for more on-site impressions.
  • Sarah Tew 4/28/2015 2:48:56 PM

    Nice view up here.

  • John Falcone 4/28/2015 2:49:34 PM
    I think it's safe to say that 2014's LG G3 was something of a hit. The rear-button design was a risk that paid off.
  • Sarah Tew 4/28/2015 2:49:55 PM

    Scott Stein, looking bright-eyed and bushy-tailed on this fine morning.

  • John Falcone 4/28/2015 2:50:04 PM
    Great photo from Sarah Tew, showing the Empire State Building out the window.
  • Sarah Tew 4/28/2015 2:50:20 PM
  • Scott Stein 4/28/2015 2:50:27 PM
    Oh god, I look awful.
  • Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 2:50:38 PM
    The LG G3 was certainly a sleeper hit of 2014. The company packed a large 5.5-inch display into a relatively thin body, which phone enthusiasts loved.
  • Scott Stein 4/28/2015 2:50:45 PM
    No one looks good at morning press events. But I also didn't tuck in my shirt.
  • Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 2:51:04 PM
    LG, of course, is still well behind the two big players in the smartphone biz, Apple and Samsung. LG ranked No. 5 in the world among smartphone players, according to Gartner.
  • Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 2:51:16 PM
    That's for all of 2014.
  • John Falcone 4/28/2015 2:51:28 PM
    The G4 is entering a tough market for smartphones, w/ Apple's iPhone 6 and 6 Plus still selling like hotcakes, and Samsung's new Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge getting a very enthusiastic reception.
  • Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 2:51:40 PM
    LG is hoping to build upon its momentum with the G4, which pushes its genuine leather backing as a key advantage.
  • Andrew Hoyle 4/28/2015 2:51:49 PM

    The UK launch isn't at the top of a building, but it's pretty grand in here.

  • Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 2:52:09 PM
    But is it enough? Samsung has radically redesigned the Samsung Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge. The use of metal and glass has been a hit.
  • Scott Stein 4/28/2015 2:52:44 PM
    @AndrewHoyle: we're not even at the top. This thing goes to 104.
  • Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 2:52:47 PM
    Apple continues to be on a tear. It sold 61.2 million iPhones in the last quarter -- numbers that nearly any other company would kill for.
  • John Falcone 4/28/2015 2:52:54 PM
    Of course, many Android enthusiasts lament Samsung's move to a closed-case design, with no provision for swapping new batteries or upgraded storage. Will be interesting to see which way the G4 goes.
  • Sarah Tew 4/28/2015 2:53:34 PM
  • Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 2:53:44 PM
    You can bet on LG to market the G4's removable back and battery and expandable memory card as advantages over Samsung's smartphones.
  • Scott Stein 4/28/2015 2:54:15 PM
    I think I put a glass on the stone floor. Worried about shattering. It's now too far beneath my seat. (press event problems)
  • Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 2:54:32 PM
    This New York event is one of six events going on around the world, including the London event that Andy Hoyle is attending.
  • Sarah Tew 4/28/2015 2:54:35 PM

    CNET's Mark Licea puts on his headphones in preparation for broadcasting our live feed of today's event.

  • Scott Stein 4/28/2015 2:54:45 PM
    people care about replaceable batteries, expandable storage...right?
  • John Falcone 4/28/2015 2:55:11 PM
    A lot of
    Android folks definitely care.
  • Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 2:55:16 PM
    Android users care about replaceable batteries and expandable storage. Apple users are used to not having those features, so they never grouse about it with the iPhone.
  • Sarah Tew 4/28/2015 2:55:28 PM

    Early bird gets the aisle seat. You're welcome, Roger!

  • Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 2:55:52 PM
    That's the dilemma that a company like Samsung faces when it tries to innovate on design. LG found a compromise through leather.
  • Sarah Tew 4/28/2015 2:56:03 PM

    Caption contest. Go.

Powered by ScribbleLive Content Marketing Software Platform
This week on CNET News
See all

Source of weird space signals turns out to be weird, too

 Sci-Tech

Robots, laptops and a giant flash drive: All that matters from CES so far

 Gadgets

​Intel: We'll be your net-connected, self-driving car's brains

 Auto Tech

BlackBerry is back! Will anyone care?

 Mobile

Mobile app spending topped $500M over Christmas weekend

 Mobile