LG G4 live blog
LG will be officially unveiling its newest phone, the LG G4, at a press conference in New York City. CNET is covering the event live.
3rd & 7 37yd
3rd & 7 37yd
B
S
O
close
close
-
-
Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 2:56:17 PMWhat do you guys think about the use of leather? I talked at length about the process of getting the material ready for the phone -- it's the same as the process used for luxury goods.
-
Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 2:56:44 PMMotorola Mobility uses a similar process for the leather back of its Moto X, but that's a premium option for customers.
-
Scott Stein 4/28/2015 2:57:12 PM@SarahTew: "between watch and phone, I'm trying to give you 30% of my attention"
-
Mark 4/28/2015 2:57:13 PMDo you know if the G Note 4 will be shown (the version with the G Pen)
-
Scott Stein 4/28/2015 2:57:29 PMhere we go.
-
Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 2:57:58 PMA video starts playing highlighting features of the G4.
-
John Falcone 4/28/2015 2:57:59 PMBy the way, please refresh this page if you're not seeing LIVE video at the top.
-
Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 2:58:21 PMOne of the marquee features is the color spectrum scanner for the camera and a Quantum-powered display for more accurate colors.
-
Sarah Tew 4/28/2015 2:58:25 PM
-
Sarah Tew 4/28/2015 2:58:27 PM
-
Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 2:58:46 PMThe camera has a 1.8 aperture lens, which can capture more light for better photos in the dark.
-
Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 2:59:12 PMWeird. The video stops playing, and we're backing in a holding pattern with wait music.
-
Sarah Tew 4/28/2015 2:59:25 PM
-
Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 2:59:28 PMOk, yet another video starts up. This should be it. (I think)
-
Scott Stein 4/28/2015 2:59:38 PMA sparkling pink comet shoots across the canyons.
-
Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 2:59:48 PMIt's a shining light traveling across different landscapes.
-
Scott Stein 4/28/2015 2:59:56 PMIs that Luke Westaway in the LG video??
-
Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 3:00:15 PMThe light is now circling around people.
-
Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 3:00:26 PMAnd concludes with the LG G4 title.
-
Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 3:00:39 PMJuno Cho, president of LG's mobile communications business,takes the stage.
-
Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 3:01:00 PMI am so happy to introduce a truly exciting product in this historical place, Cho says.
-
Scott Stein 4/28/2015 3:01:03 PMWe've got a solid several hundred people here.
-
Sarah Tew 4/28/2015 3:01:19 PM
-
Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 3:01:27 PMWith the smartphone, every phone looks the same. As if someone decided there was a right way, he says.
-
Sarah Tew 4/28/2015 3:01:30 PM
-
Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 3:01:46 PMWith LG, we began to ask ourselves, how can we give the smartphone character and originality?
-
Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 3:02:01 PMBehind Cho is the slogan: Every phone looks the same.
-
Scott Stein 4/28/2015 3:02:10 PMJuno Cho's rocking an LG Watch Urbane. Brown leather, silver chrome.
-
Sarah Tew 4/28/2015 3:02:11 PM
-
Andrew Hoyle 4/28/2015 3:02:19 PM
Ooh! A video has started to play at the London event. I hope it's Homeward Bound.
-
Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 3:02:23 PMWhat this generation values the most is to share their personal experiences exactly the way they see it, he says. This is where we can make a significant difference.
-
Sarah Tew 4/28/2015 3:02:30 PM
-
Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 3:03:09 PMThere are many average consumers who find the smartphone difficult to master, he said. The challenge was to create a simple to use experience but still offer something new for expert users.
-
Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 3:03:20 PMThe G4 started with this small, but meaningful goal in mind, he says.
-
Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 3:03:37 PMThe purpose of a smartphone should not just be to show off new technologies, he says. The features need to benefit consumers.
-
Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 3:03:56 PMCho took over mobile operations five months ago.
-
Scott Stein 4/28/2015 3:04:09 PMLG's slogan: "Innovation for a Better Life."
-
Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 3:04:17 PMAnd with that, he introduces another hype video.
-
Sarah Tew 4/28/2015 3:04:46 PM
-
Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 3:04:47 PMThe video shows the G4 in different angles amid a bust of color.
-
Scott Stein 4/28/2015 3:04:51 PMSparkly streams of light are an ongoing theme in these videos.
-
Scott Stein 4/28/2015 3:05:08 PMMany leather colors: black, blue, brown, yellow.
-
Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 3:05:13 PMThe G4 is shown off in different plastic covers as well, with a mixture of ceramic and metallic elements. Those will also be options for the phone.
-
Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 3:05:22 PMWith that, Cho pulls out a G4 to applause.
-
Scott Stein 4/28/2015 3:05:25 PMWe're being asked to say hello to the LG G4. Hello.