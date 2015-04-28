LG G4 live blog | CNET
LG G4 live blog

LG will be officially unveiling its newest phone, the LG G4, at a press conference in New York City. CNET is covering the event live.

  • Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 2:56:17 PM
    What do you guys think about the use of leather? I talked at length about the process of getting the material ready for the phone -- it's the same as the process used for luxury goods.
  • Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 2:56:44 PM
    Motorola Mobility uses a similar process for the leather back of its Moto X, but that's a premium option for customers.
  • Scott Stein 4/28/2015 2:57:12 PM
    @SarahTew: "between watch and phone, I'm trying to give you 30% of my attention"
  • Mark 4/28/2015 2:57:13 PM
    Do you know if the G Note 4 will be shown (the version with the G Pen)
  • Scott Stein 4/28/2015 2:57:29 PM
    here we go.
  • Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 2:57:58 PM
    A video starts playing highlighting features of the G4.
  • John Falcone 4/28/2015 2:57:59 PM
    By the way, please refresh this page if you're not seeing LIVE video at the top.
  • Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 2:58:21 PM
    One of the marquee features is the color spectrum scanner for the camera and a Quantum-powered display for more accurate colors.
  • Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 2:58:46 PM
    The camera has a 1.8 aperture lens, which can capture more light for better photos in the dark.
  • Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 2:59:12 PM
    Weird. The video stops playing, and we're backing in a holding pattern with wait music.
  • Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 2:59:28 PM
    Ok, yet another video starts up. This should be it. (I think)
  • Scott Stein 4/28/2015 2:59:38 PM
    A sparkling pink comet shoots across the canyons.
  • Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 2:59:48 PM
    It's a shining light traveling across different landscapes.
  • Scott Stein 4/28/2015 2:59:56 PM
    Is that Luke Westaway in the LG video??
  • Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 3:00:15 PM
    The light is now circling around people.
  • Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 3:00:26 PM
    And concludes with the LG G4 title.
  • Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 3:00:39 PM
    Juno Cho, president of LG's mobile communications business,takes the stage.
  • Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 3:01:00 PM
    I am so happy to introduce a truly exciting product in this historical place, Cho says.
  • Scott Stein 4/28/2015 3:01:03 PM
    We've got a solid several hundred people here.
    With the smartphone, every phone looks the same. As if someone decided there was a right way, he says.
    With LG, we began to ask ourselves, how can we give the smartphone character and originality?
  • Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 3:02:01 PM
    Behind Cho is the slogan: Every phone looks the same.
  • Scott Stein 4/28/2015 3:02:10 PM
    Juno Cho's rocking an LG Watch Urbane. Brown leather, silver chrome.
    Ooh! A video has started to play at the London event. I hope it's Homeward Bound.

  • Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 3:02:23 PM
    What this generation values the most is to share their personal experiences exactly the way they see it, he says. This is where we can make a significant difference.
    There are many average consumers who find the smartphone difficult to master, he said. The challenge was to create a simple to use experience but still offer something new for expert users.
  • Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 3:03:20 PM
    The G4 started with this small, but meaningful goal in mind, he says.
  • Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 3:03:37 PM
    The purpose of a smartphone should not just be to show off new technologies, he says. The features need to benefit consumers.
  • Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 3:03:56 PM
    Cho took over mobile operations five months ago.
  • Scott Stein 4/28/2015 3:04:09 PM
    LG's slogan: "Innovation for a Better Life."
  • Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 3:04:17 PM
    And with that, he introduces another hype video.
    The video shows the G4 in different angles amid a bust of color.
  • Scott Stein 4/28/2015 3:04:51 PM
    Sparkly streams of light are an ongoing theme in these videos.
  • Scott Stein 4/28/2015 3:05:08 PM
    Many leather colors: black, blue, brown, yellow.
  • Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 3:05:13 PM
    The G4 is shown off in different plastic covers as well, with a mixture of ceramic and metallic elements. Those will also be options for the phone.
  • Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 3:05:22 PM
    With that, Cho pulls out a G4 to applause.
  • Scott Stein 4/28/2015 3:05:25 PM
    We're being asked to say hello to the LG G4. Hello.
