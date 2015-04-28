More than ever, the user is the focus of the G4, Cho says.

LG G4 live blog
LG will be officially unveiling its newest phone, the LG G4, at a press conference in New York City. CNET is covering the event live.
3rd & 7 37yd
3rd & 7 37yd
B
S
O
close
close
-
-
Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 3:05:34 PMMore than ever, the user is the focus of the G4, Cho says.
-
Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 3:05:49 PMThe question we asked was what actual value would this provide to consumers, he says.
-
Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 3:05:57 PMWithout it, it's a hunk of metal and glass, he says.
-
Sarah Tew 4/28/2015 3:05:58 PM
-
Sarah Tew 4/28/2015 3:06:00 PM
-
Sarah Tew 4/28/2015 3:06:02 PM
-
Scott Stein 4/28/2015 3:06:02 PMOn screen behind Cho: "Again, Learning from you"
-
Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 3:06:20 PMFrom the beginning, our aspiration was to convey a personal warmth through design elements focused on analog sensibilities, he says.
-
Andrew Hoyle 4/28/2015 3:06:22 PM
An upbeat video introduces the G4 to the UK press.
-
Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 3:06:34 PMThe phone exudes elegance and comfort, he says.
-
Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 3:06:42 PMCho touts the comfort and grip of the G4.
-
Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 3:06:48 PMNow on to the camera and display.
-
Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 3:07:08 PMWith the G4, we feel confident we didn't need the most megapixel, or higher resolution display for improvement.
-
Sarah Tew 4/28/2015 3:07:10 PM
-
Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 3:07:25 PMCho touts the F 1.8 aperture laser-guided camera.
-
Sarah Tew 4/28/2015 3:07:30 PM
-
Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 3:07:43 PMIt comes the closest to capturing the images we see in our eyes.
-
Scott Stein 4/28/2015 3:07:44 PMLG claims G4 camera is the "closest we've ever come to capturing what we see with our naked eyes."
-
Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 3:07:56 PMThe IPS Quantum display promises the most color-accurate display in the market.
-
Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 3:08:03 PMThe G4 offers a great visual experience, he says.
-
Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 3:08:19 PMThe new LG UX (user experience) 4.0 delivers a simpler and smarter experience for all users.
-
Sarah Tew 4/28/2015 3:08:19 PM
-
Sarah Tew 4/28/2015 3:08:32 PM
-
Scott Stein 4/28/2015 3:08:35 PMThis is the first phone with an IPS Quantum Display. should be interesting tech for display folks to dive into.
-
Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 3:08:46 PMCho touts the UX as "human centric" for exceptional experience for all.
-
Scott Stein 4/28/2015 3:09:04 PM"Human-centric UX." I mean, I'd hope so.
-
Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 3:09:09 PMWe've been recruiting consumers from all around the world for a trial program. They'll be able to experience the G4 before it goes on sale.
-
Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 3:09:22 PMThis consumer experience program reflects the level of confidence we have in the G4, he says.
-
Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 3:09:39 PMWhile our expectation for this is high, we are humbled by a groundswell of interest we have received, he says.
-
Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 3:09:51 PMI hope all of you will see and experience the G4 for yourself today, he says. I hope so too!
-
Scott Stein 4/28/2015 3:10:01 PMLittle uncontrolled pings emerging from audience. Control your smartwatches, people!
-
Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 3:10:20 PMWith that, Cho introduces a special guest, Paul Jacobs, the executive chairman of chipmaker Qualcomm.
-
Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 3:10:34 PMQualcomm is the world's largest maker of mobile chips, and its Snapdragon 808 is in the G4.
-
Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 3:11:19 PMLG and Qualcomm collaborated closely from the initial stage to expertly tune the Snapdragon 808 to make several of its unique features possible.
-
Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 3:11:34 PMThe result is an ideal example for how technologies come together to meet consumers' needs, Jacobs says.
-
Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 3:11:44 PMYou'll notice improvement in call quality and audio quality, Jacobs touts.
-
Sarah Tew 4/28/2015 3:11:45 PM
-
Sarah Tew 4/28/2015 3:11:47 PM
-
Sarah Tew 4/28/2015 3:11:52 PM
-
Sarah Tew 4/28/2015 3:11:54 PM
-
Scott Stein 4/28/2015 3:11:57 PMSnapdragon 808 is optimized for LG G4, according to Qualcomm.
-
Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 3:11:59 PMThe chip will power lightning fast LTE connection, he says.
-
Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 3:12:17 PMThere will be a combination of incredibly smooth experience and advanced feature set few phones can match, he says.
-
Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 3:12:30 PMInternal testing shows the G4 gets more than a full days of use on a single charge, Jacobs says.
-
Sarah Tew 4/28/2015 3:12:32 PM