LG G4 live blog

LG will be officially unveiling its newest phone, the LG G4, at a press conference in New York City. CNET is covering the event live.

  • Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 3:05:34 PM
    More than ever, the user is the focus of the G4, Cho says.
  • Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 3:05:49 PM
    The question we asked was what actual value would this provide to consumers, he says.
  • Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 3:05:57 PM
    Without it, it's a hunk of metal and glass, he says.
  • Scott Stein 4/28/2015 3:06:02 PM
    On screen behind Cho: "Again, Learning from you"
  • Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 3:06:20 PM
    From the beginning, our aspiration was to convey a personal warmth through design elements focused on analog sensibilities, he says.
  • Andrew Hoyle 4/28/2015 3:06:22 PM

    An upbeat video introduces the G4 to the UK press.

  • Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 3:06:34 PM
    The phone exudes elegance and comfort, he says.
  • Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 3:06:42 PM
    Cho touts the comfort and grip of the G4.
  • Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 3:06:48 PM
    Now on to the camera and display.
  • Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 3:07:08 PM
    With the G4, we feel confident we didn't need the most megapixel, or higher resolution display for improvement.
    Cho touts the F 1.8 aperture laser-guided camera.
    It comes the closest to capturing the images we see in our eyes.
  • Scott Stein 4/28/2015 3:07:44 PM
    LG claims G4 camera is the "closest we've ever come to capturing what we see with our naked eyes."
  • Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 3:07:56 PM
    The IPS Quantum display promises the most color-accurate display in the market.
  • Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 3:08:03 PM
    The G4 offers a great visual experience, he says.
  • Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 3:08:19 PM
    The new LG UX (user experience) 4.0 delivers a simpler and smarter experience for all users.
  • Scott Stein 4/28/2015 3:08:35 PM
    This is the first phone with an IPS Quantum Display. should be interesting tech for display folks to dive into.
  • Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 3:08:46 PM
    Cho touts the UX as "human centric" for exceptional experience for all.
  • Scott Stein 4/28/2015 3:09:04 PM
    "Human-centric UX." I mean, I'd hope so.
  • Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 3:09:09 PM
    We've been recruiting consumers from all around the world for a trial program. They'll be able to experience the G4 before it goes on sale.
  • Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 3:09:22 PM
    This consumer experience program reflects the level of confidence we have in the G4, he says.
  • Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 3:09:39 PM
    While our expectation for this is high, we are humbled by a groundswell of interest we have received, he says.
  • Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 3:09:51 PM
    I hope all of you will see and experience the G4 for yourself today, he says. I hope so too!
  • Scott Stein 4/28/2015 3:10:01 PM
    Little uncontrolled pings emerging from audience. Control your smartwatches, people!
  • Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 3:10:20 PM
    With that, Cho introduces a special guest, Paul Jacobs, the executive chairman of chipmaker Qualcomm.
  • Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 3:10:34 PM
    Qualcomm is the world's largest maker of mobile chips, and its Snapdragon 808 is in the G4.
  • Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 3:11:19 PM
    LG and Qualcomm collaborated closely from the initial stage to expertly tune the Snapdragon 808 to make several of its unique features possible.
  • Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 3:11:34 PM
    The result is an ideal example for how technologies come together to meet consumers' needs, Jacobs says.
  • Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 3:11:44 PM
    You'll notice improvement in call quality and audio quality, Jacobs touts.
  • Scott Stein 4/28/2015 3:11:57 PM
    Snapdragon 808 is optimized for LG G4, according to Qualcomm.
  • Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 3:11:59 PM
    The chip will power lightning fast LTE connection, he says.
  • Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 3:12:17 PM
    There will be a combination of incredibly smooth experience and advanced feature set few phones can match, he says.
  • Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 3:12:30 PM
    Internal testing shows the G4 gets more than a full days of use on a single charge, Jacobs says.
