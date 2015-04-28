claiming more than full day on single charge.

LG G4 live blog
LG will be officially unveiling its newest phone, the LG G4, at a press conference in New York City. CNET is covering the event live.
Scott Stein 4/28/2015 3:12:36 PMclaiming more than full day on single charge.
Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 3:12:47 PMBy the way, the G Flex 2 runs on the faster, but less power efficient, Snapdragon 810.
Andrew Hoyle 4/28/2015 3:12:48 PM
In London, we're being treated to a video shot from the G4 attached to DJI Inspire 1 drone, which does have its own camera, but still, nice shots.
Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 3:13:05 PMLG opted for the slightly slower, but more power saving chip for its flagship phone.
Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 3:13:33 PMThe G4 is the first to enable sensor based navigation experience, whether its indoors our outside, Jacobs says.
Sarah Tew 4/28/2015 3:13:41 PM
Scott Stein 4/28/2015 3:13:41 PMThere's 4K video recording, and improved sensor-based navigation, according to Qualcomm.
Scott Stein 4/28/2015 3:14:12 PMIn buildings, LG G4 promises improved indoor location tracking.
Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 3:14:14 PMThe depth of our collaboration has really been unique, Jacobs says. It combines real world performance, power efficiency, beautiful design, he adds.
Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 3:14:21 PMAnd with that, Jacobs walks off the stage.
Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 3:14:32 PMFrank Lee, director of mobile comm for LG USA, takes the stage.
Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 3:14:59 PMThis phone has been a result of a long journey to fulfill our brand's promise for innovation and a better life, Lee says.
Sarah Tew 4/28/2015 3:15:06 PM
Scott Stein 4/28/2015 3:15:12 PMFrank Lee has a very cheerful presentational style.
Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 3:15:29 PMThe LG G4 is built upon three primary principles: Comfortable elegance, beautiful visual experience, and human centric user experience.
Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 3:15:56 PMIn the early day of the mobile phone eras, we saw exciting things happen. But over time, there was uniformity and it was cold, he says.
Sarah Tew 4/28/2015 3:16:05 PM
Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 3:16:15 PMThe diagrams highlight the iPhone 6 and Galaxy S6, which have similar looking edges.
Sarah Tew 4/28/2015 3:16:27 PM
Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 3:16:28 PMWe looked at designing a phone with you in mind, he says.
Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 3:16:59 PMWe wanted to build a phone that fit better in your hand. The result is a slim arc that runs across the body of the G4.
Scott Stein 4/28/2015 3:17:17 PMNot as super-arced as the Flex, but it's subtly there.
Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 3:17:22 PMThe nature of the arc means it has 20 percent more durability than a flat smartphone.
Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 3:17:40 PMHe says consumers would give up some slimness with a decent battery and ability to swap it out.
Scott Stein 4/28/2015 3:17:42 PMBlack pebbled leather G4. I like that look.
Sarah Tew 4/28/2015 3:17:49 PM
Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 3:17:52 PMLG G4 has a 3,000 mAh battery that is replaceable. It's the same size as the G3.
Sarah Tew 4/28/2015 3:18:03 PM
Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 3:18:05 PMManufacturing becomes a challenge when you leave the world of flat phones, he notes.
Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 3:18:25 PMThe G4's natural fit has a feeling of beautiful design. It has a sense of grace and beauty, he says. The design element is so important to us.
Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 3:18:43 PMAs touchscreens have dominated the front of the phone, the back is where we sought out to stand apart from the competition, Lee says.
Sarah Tew 4/28/2015 3:18:54 PM
Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 3:19:05 PMLee notes that the back of the G4 will come with high-grade, genuine leather. The company worked hard to make sure it retained its leather feel.
Scott Stein 4/28/2015 3:19:22 PMshowing specially-stitched leather: it looks nice from the photos.
Sarah Tew 4/28/2015 3:19:28 PM
Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 3:19:38 PMLG has a proprietary treatment to the leather that makes it more durable than the standard luxury goods. The details go down to the threads, he says.
Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 3:19:55 PMOver time, the leather will take on different characteristics, he says.
Scott Stein 4/28/2015 3:20:17 PMThe backs are easily removable, at least, so you could add other designs.
Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 3:20:27 PMThe plastic versions have a diamond pattern. LG worked to make it feel like it wasn't plastic.
Andrew Hoyle 4/28/2015 3:20:34 PMInteresting side note: luxury car maker Bentley uses leather of such high quality in its products that it only uses cows from farms that don't use barbed wire fences which could damage the hides.
Scott Stein 4/28/2015 3:20:46 PMNow we're seeing how a fine leather phone is made.
Sarah Tew 4/28/2015 3:20:56 PM
Sarah Tew 4/28/2015 3:20:59 PM
Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 3:21:15 PMA video plays with Colby Brown, a landscape photographer, who talks about the G4 camera.
Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 3:21:44 PMThe LG G4 offers many advantages of a professional grade camera, Brown touts.