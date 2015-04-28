LG has a manual mode which allows you to customize ISO, white balance, and shutter speed.

LG G4 live blog
LG will be officially unveiling its newest phone, the LG G4, at a press conference in New York City. CNET is covering the event live.
3rd & 7 37yd
3rd & 7 37yd
B
S
O
close
close
-
-
Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 3:22:05 PMLG has a manual mode which allows you to customize ISO, white balance, and shutter speed.
-
Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 3:22:23 PMI personally tend to use the auto mode a lot on my DSLR, so I probably wouldn't use it.
-
Scott Stein 4/28/2015 3:22:42 PMFull manual controls look promising. That's been an increasing trend in phone cameras. Agree, Roger: these extras intimidate me.
-
Sarah Tew 4/28/2015 3:22:51 PM
-
Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 3:22:59 PMLG says its laser auto focus allows you to focus in 0.276 seconds.
-
Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 3:23:05 PMThe phone camera can launch in 0.6 seconds.
-
Scott Stein 4/28/2015 3:23:18 PMG4's camera also promising to be a lot faster, and better in low-light conditions. Sensor and aperture changes.
-
Sarah Tew 4/28/2015 3:23:24 PM
-
Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 3:23:35 PMYou can double tap in the rear key to turn on the camera, it's called Quick Shot. And it's basically the same as Samsung's own quick access to camera (you tap the home button twice on the GS6).
-
Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 3:23:54 PMNow on the F number. The smaller, the better.
-
Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 3:24:08 PMThe G4 is F 1.8, while Samsung's GS6 has a F 1.9 camera.
-
Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 3:24:30 PMAn F 1.8 camera lets in 80 percent more light than a F2.4 camera found on most phones, Lee says.
-
Scott Stein 4/28/2015 3:24:38 PM80% more light in the larger F 1.8 aperture.
-
Sarah Tew 4/28/2015 3:24:40 PM
-
Sarah Tew 4/28/2015 3:24:59 PM
-
Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 3:25:07 PMThe image sensor is also 40 percent bigger. All of this means better photos in low-light conditions.
-
Scott Stein 4/28/2015 3:25:28 PMThe onboard optical image stabilization is also improved: extra axis added.
-
Sarah Tew 4/28/2015 3:25:34 PM
better image stabilization...
-
Andrew Hoyle 4/28/2015 3:25:57 PMThe 40 percent larger image sensor on the camera sounds really interesting although the Panasonic CM1 is the only smartphone around that has an impressive 1-inch sensor. Keen to see how the G4 compares.
-
Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 3:26:22 PMLG's OIS 2.0 means there are stabilization in three kinds of axis (X,Y, and Z). The standard OIS uses X and Y axis.
-
Scott Stein 4/28/2015 3:26:27 PMThis a camera you'll want to test in dark bars and moody twilights.
-
Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 3:26:46 PMLG lists competitor A and competitor B in side-by-side comparison shots. Those would be Apple and Samsung.
-
Sarah Tew 4/28/2015 3:27:11 PM
-
Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 3:27:11 PMLee touts the color spectrum sensor, which recognizes light and objects to detect better color. It reads RGB light and infrared light.
-
Sarah Tew 4/28/2015 3:27:36 PM
-
Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 3:27:37 PMLG touts it as the world's first color spectrum sensor for a smartphone camera.
-
Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 3:27:54 PMThe G4 camera can automatically adjust color temperature, white balance for more natural photos.
-
Scott Stein 4/28/2015 3:28:10 PMA new color spectrum sensor: according to LG, helps get elements in scene
to have the right color tones.
-
Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 3:28:21 PMIn a cloudy scene, the normal phone camera struggles because of the different lighting, he says.
-
Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 3:28:32 PMHe shows up another comparison of three photos, with the G4 showing more accurate colors.
-
Sarah Tew 4/28/2015 3:28:45 PM
-
Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 3:29:08 PMLee talks about the manual mode, which allows you to save photos in RAW format or JPG. You can adjust ISO, white balance and shutter speed, he says.
-
Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 3:29:26 PMThe best camera is the one you have with you at that time, he says. The G4 is a legitimate option if you don't have your DSLR, he adds.
-
Sarah Tew 4/28/2015 3:29:33 PM
manual mode!
-
Scott Stein 4/28/2015 3:29:43 PMCan easily adjust shutter speed for night shots and longer exposure.
-
Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 3:29:51 PMLee demonstrates the ability to create photos with light trails from cars with the G4. He says no phone coming out this year has this feature.
-
Sarah Tew 4/28/2015 3:30:14 PM
Raw files too?! Sweet.
-
Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 3:30:25 PMThe G4 has a microSD slot, he touts. "Take as many raw photos as you like," he says.
-
Sarah Tew 4/28/2015 3:30:39 PM
-
Scott Stein 4/28/2015 3:30:39 PMTouting microSD card slot as a way to deal with larger RAW file sizes. Makes sense.
-
Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 3:30:42 PMLG boosted the front-facing camera to 8 megapixels, he says.
-
Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 3:31:01 PMA new gesture shot allows you make a fist to activate a selfie cam.
-
Sarah Tew 4/28/2015 3:31:13 PM
-
Andrew Hoyle 4/28/2015 3:31:26 PMShooting in raw format is really cool as raw files tend to save more data in a shot than jpeg, allowing you to tone down highlights or bring up shadows in editing tools after. Note that few Android apps support raw, so you'll want to import them into desktop software.
-
Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 3:31:29 PMNow on to the display.