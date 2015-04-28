gesture-triggered selfies...I'm curious when I'd use that. Better than fumbling for button.

LG G4 live blog
LG will be officially unveiling its newest phone, the LG G4, at a press conference in New York City. CNET is covering the event live.
Sarah Tew 4/28/2015 3:31:41 PM
Scott Stein 4/28/2015 3:31:42 PMgesture-triggered selfies...I'm curious when I'd use that. Better than fumbling for button.
Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 3:32:06 PMIt's no coincidence that LG is touting its camera and display as key advantages. LG's sister companies LG Display and LG Innotek are the component suppliers. They also provide components to the iPhone.
Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 3:32:17 PMLee now talking about the IPS Quantum Display.
Scott Stein 4/28/2015 3:32:42 PMNew IPS Quantum Display promises improved color accuracy, brightness, and contrast over last year.
Sarah Tew 4/28/2015 3:32:42 PM
Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 3:32:49 PMThe G4 hits 98 percent of the Digital Cinema Initiative standard for color accuracy set by filmmakers. LG claims its way above any other phone in the market.
Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 3:33:14 PMLee now going into a science lecture about pixels and colors. I barely understood this the first time around.
Scott Stein 4/28/2015 3:33:20 PMWe're getting a quantum physics lesson now, and I'll admit....
Sarah Tew 4/28/2015 3:33:39 PM
Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 3:33:45 PMThe bottom line is the color looks way more accurate than anything else out in the market. The display's reds actually look like red. (Other phones in comparison have reds that look more like orange.)
Sarah Tew 4/28/2015 3:33:54 PM
Scott Stein 4/28/2015 3:34:08 PM...I am a little lost here. But the bottom line: 20% improved color reproduction, 25% brightness boost, and 50% improved contrast.
Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 3:34:13 PMLG offers LG Quantum Display for the phone and LG Quantum Dot Display for televisions.
-
Sarah Tew 4/28/2015 3:34:14 PM
Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 3:34:26 PMLee sees the Quantum Display is a real step forward, he says.
Scott Stein 4/28/2015 3:34:31 PMIt's still Quad HD.
-
Sarah Tew 4/28/2015 3:34:43 PM
Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 3:34:49 PMThe G4 uses a special graphic RAM that puts the CPU to sleep when displaying a still frame. There's less battery drain, he says.
Sarah Tew 4/28/2015 3:35:10 PM
Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 3:35:20 PMLG sends you notification through Smart Notice to let you know of renegade rogue apps that are still drawing power when you're phone is off.
Sarah Tew 4/28/2015 3:35:31 PM
Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 3:35:36 PMThis results in 11 percent lower power consumption than the G3, he says.
Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 3:36:14 PMI've seen the display in person, and the colors are pretty amazing. I never knew that what I was seeing as red on a digital display was really a shade of orange.
Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 3:36:22 PMNow on to the user experience, or UX 4.0.
Scott Stein 4/28/2015 3:36:24 PMNew camera and improved display should combine to make photos look a lot better. Lots of times, people have problems distinguishing between display quality and photo quality on phones.
Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 3:36:27 PMIt's designed with you in mind, he says.
Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 3:36:37 PMThe G4 is simple to use, but it allows you to customize, he says.
-
Sarah Tew 4/28/2015 3:36:45 PM
Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 3:37:20 PMThere's a memory feature that bundles photos from a single event. There's a timeline event that arranges your photos throughout time.
Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 3:37:37 PMG4 has Smart Bulletin, which is a single spot for your app notifications and widgets.
Sarah Tew 4/28/2015 3:37:38 PM
-
Sarah Tew 4/28/2015 3:37:40 PM
Scott Stein 4/28/2015 3:37:51 PMCalendar: Event Pocket is clever. Folds in local locations and social feeds into calendar.
Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 3:38:03 PMLG has expanded the Smart Notice feature from G3, by adding more recommendations and messages in the G4.
Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 3:38:18 PMLG offers a Quick Help feature to allow users to look up tips and advice on how to use the phone.
Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 3:38:36 PMGoogle will give every G4 owner 100GB of storage in Google Drive for two years.
Scott Stein 4/28/2015 3:38:40 PMThe Quick Help feature also allows you to schedule a customer service call.
Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 3:38:49 PMG4 users can log into the phone with their Google ID instead of an LG one.
Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 3:39:03 PMIt's all part of LG's push to make a simpler phone without as much bloatware.
Scott Stein 4/28/2015 3:39:14 PMG4 aiming for a Nexus-type experience, without being a Nexus phone. Google apps all pre-installed and emphasized.
Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 3:39:33 PMLG G4 owners who are Volkswagon drivers can take advantage of MirrorLink feature, Lee says.
Sarah Tew 4/28/2015 3:39:52 PM
Sarah Tew 4/28/2015 3:39:54 PM
Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 3:40:02 PMWhen we made our new smartphone, we put you at the center of our experience, he says.