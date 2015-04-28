LG G4 live blog | CNET
LG G4 live blog

LG will be officially unveiling its newest phone, the LG G4, at a press conference in New York City. CNET is covering the event live.

  • Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 3:40:23 PM
    Lee says the "Life's Good" slogan as he begins to wrap things up.
  • Sarah Tew 4/28/2015 3:40:33 PM
  • Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 3:40:37 PM
    And with that, cue another video, this time less hype and more quiet emotion (lots of slow music and talk about feelings).
  • Scott Stein 4/28/2015 3:40:52 PM
    Back to the gleaming sparkle-light video.
  • Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 3:41:07 PM
    Everyone give each other a hug...
  • Scott Stein 4/28/2015 3:41:10 PM
    I can't stand this "human-centric UX" slogan.
  • Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 3:41:37 PM
    The new tagline is "See the great, feel the great." What do you think.
  • Scott Stein 4/28/2015 3:41:38 PM
    very excited about possibilities of the G4 camera and new display, though.
  • Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 3:41:54 PM
    And with that, the presentation is over. Lee asks everyone to check out the G4 themselves.
  • Scott Stein 4/28/2015 3:41:54 PM
    There was a lot of weird declaration of emotions in that video.
  • Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 3:42:05 PM
    And with that, the G4 event is over.
  • Sarah Tew 4/28/2015 3:42:05 PM
  • Scott Stein 4/28/2015 3:42:20 PM
    OK, off to play with G4. (p.s. I did that already. Stay tuned for impressions.)
  • Scott Stein 4/28/2015 3:43:01 PM
    I'll be on Twitter at @jetscott with some photos from the event.
  • visitken 4/28/2015 3:44:28 PM
    Nice job CNET team!
  • John Falcone 4/28/2015 3:45:03 PM
    We'll have much more detailed info on the G4, along with hands-on impressions, within 15 minutes.
  • John Falcone 4/28/2015 3:45:21 PM
    At this link:

    LG G4 Preview - CNET

    CNETEverything you need to know about the LG G4, including impressions and analysis, photos, video, release date, prices, specs, and predictions from CNET. - Page 1
  • Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 3:53:17 PM
    Ok, I'm logging off to. Be sure to stick with CNET for the rest of the G4 coverage.
  • John Falcone 4/28/2015 4:16:09 PM
    Thanks for joining us, everyone!
