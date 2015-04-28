Lee says the "Life's Good" slogan as he begins to wrap things up.

LG G4 live blog
LG will be officially unveiling its newest phone, the LG G4, at a press conference in New York City. CNET is covering the event live.
Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 3:40:23 PMLee says the "Life's Good" slogan as he begins to wrap things up.
-
-
Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 3:40:37 PMAnd with that, cue another video, this time less hype and more quiet emotion (lots of slow music and talk about feelings).
-
Scott Stein 4/28/2015 3:40:52 PMBack to the gleaming sparkle-light video.
-
Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 3:41:07 PMEveryone give each other a hug...
-
Scott Stein 4/28/2015 3:41:10 PMI can't stand this "human-centric UX" slogan.
-
Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 3:41:37 PMThe new tagline is "See the great, feel the great." What do you think.
-
Scott Stein 4/28/2015 3:41:38 PMvery excited about possibilities of the G4 camera and new display, though.
-
Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 3:41:54 PMAnd with that, the presentation is over. Lee asks everyone to check out the G4 themselves.
-
Scott Stein 4/28/2015 3:41:54 PMThere was a lot of weird declaration of emotions in that video.
-
Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 3:42:05 PMAnd with that, the G4 event is over.
-
-
Scott Stein 4/28/2015 3:42:20 PMOK, off to play with G4. (p.s. I did that already. Stay tuned for impressions.)
-
Scott Stein 4/28/2015 3:43:01 PMI'll be on Twitter at @jetscott with some photos from the event.
-
visitken 4/28/2015 3:44:28 PMNice job CNET team!
-
John Falcone 4/28/2015 3:45:03 PMWe'll have much more detailed info on the G4, along with hands-on impressions, within 15 minutes.
-
John Falcone 4/28/2015 3:45:21 PMAt this link:
-
Roger Cheng 4/28/2015 3:53:17 PMOk, I'm logging off to. Be sure to stick with CNET for the rest of the G4 coverage.
-
John Falcone 4/28/2015 4:16:09 PMThanks for joining us, everyone!