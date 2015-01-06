Mercedes 2015 CES Keynote with Chairman Dieter Zetsche
Dr. Dieter Zetsche, Chairman of the Board of Management of Daimler AG and Head of Mercedes-Benz Cars, will discuss "the latest advances in autonomous vehicle technology" (according to the CEA's press release) during his CES keynote address.
3rd & 7 37yd
3rd & 7 37yd
B
S
O
close
close
-
-
Josh Miller 1/6/2015 3:49:39 AM
-
Josh Miller 1/6/2015 3:50:06 AM
-
Josh Miller 1/6/2015 3:50:54 AM
-
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 3:52:31 AMWelcome folks, we are about 10 minutes away from seeing what Dr. Dieter Zetsche has to say for his keynote address at CES 2015
-
Josh Miller 1/6/2015 3:53:13 AM
-
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 3:53:30 AMThe keynote is at the Chelsea theater in the Cosmopolitan hotel, a big theater space with a traditional stage. Last year I saw Audi drive a car out onto the stage, so I wouldn't expect anything less from Mercedes-Benz
-
Josh Miller 1/6/2015 3:54:09 AM
-
Josh Miller 1/6/2015 3:55:16 AM
-
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 3:55:46 AM'Welcome' in all languages, is scrolling across the giant rear screen
-
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 3:57:19 AMMost automakers and equipment suppliers here are demoing autonomous car tech at CES 2015, and I would expect something similar from Mercedes-Benz
-
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 3:58:43 AMMercedes-Benz is pretty hip, they've got a dj wearing rhinestone headphones on stage to set the mood
-
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 4:01:36 AMWe are at 8:01. Where is that teutonic promptness?
-
Josh Miller 1/6/2015 4:03:16 AM
-
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 4:05:53 AMLooks like they are still herding people away from the wine and snacks in the lobby, but should start any minute
-
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 4:06:47 AMI wonder what song Dr. Zetsche will use to take the stage?
-
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 4:08:37 AMOpening video about innovation has started
-
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 4:09:21 AMDrones, a prosthetic hand, a racing game, and it appears the whole thing is a video for CES
-
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 4:09:38 AMAnd that video just showed a Toyota, bad move CES
-
Josh Miller 1/6/2015 4:10:21 AM
-
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 4:10:39 AMNow there's a goofy animation video suggesting a glitch in the broadcast, and the robots are fixing it
-
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 4:10:56 AMOoh, robot reference to Tinder
-
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 4:11:20 AMAh, the little robot suggests humans should drive cars
-
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 4:11:43 AMBut now Dr. Zetsche shows up, interrupting the robotos
-
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 4:12:02 AMAh, back to the countdown
-
Josh Miller 1/6/2015 4:12:11 AM
-
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 4:12:36 AMFunny though, the robot asks Zetsche if he's a robot, and he says no, I'm a German. Got a big laugh
-
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 4:12:55 AMOkay, Zetsche is on stage with a big eyeball robot he called cambot
-
Josh Miller 1/6/2015 4:13:07 AM
-
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 4:13:19 AMNot the cambot I know, and he was just dismissed
-
Josh Miller 1/6/2015 4:13:35 AM
-
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 4:14:00 AMZetsche just said that robots who don't like humans should watch out, because there are more of us on the way
-
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 4:14:12 AMSeems to be the human side of autonomous driving
-
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 4:15:21 AMZetsche poses the question, if urban areas are growing, will that make cars irrelevant. He of course replies no, and says cars will provide needed quiet space
-
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 4:15:46 AMMercedes-Benz is going to show us an innovation that gives us more time and space
-
Josh Miller 1/6/2015 4:15:55 AM
-
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 4:15:57 AMThe key, 'autonomous driving'
-
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 4:16:23 AMZetsche says cars will be 'exclusive cocoons on wheels'
-
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 4:17:24 AMMercedes-Benz has been working on autonomous cars for 30 years, and came up with an early car that drove on the autobahn
-
Josh Miller 1/6/2015 4:17:49 AM
-
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 4:18:05 AMMercedes-Benz put an autonomous car on the road for 60 miles two years ago
-
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 4:18:54 AMMercedes-Benz thinking beyond the passenger car, as it is the world's largest producer of heavy trucks
-
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 4:19:09 AMVideo of the autonomous truck concept from last year
-
Josh Miller 1/6/2015 4:19:19 AM
-
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 4:20:12 AMMercedes-Benz leads the world in driver assistance systems
-
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 4:20:29 AMI can believe that, having used those systems in S, E, and C class cars