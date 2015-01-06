Mention of the potential for Mercedes-Benz Car2Go car sharing service to use autonomous cars

Mercedes 2015 CES Keynote with Chairman Dieter Zetsche
Dr. Dieter Zetsche, Chairman of the Board of Management of Daimler AG and Head of Mercedes-Benz Cars, will discuss "the latest advances in autonomous vehicle technology" (according to the CEA's press release) during his CES keynote address.
3rd & 7 37yd
3rd & 7 37yd
B
S
O
close
close
-
-
Josh Miller 1/6/2015 4:20:40 AM
-
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 4:21:16 AMMention of the potential for Mercedes-Benz Car2Go car sharing service to use autonomous cars
-
Josh Miller 1/6/2015 4:21:51 AM
-
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 4:21:54 AMZetsche confident that he can make a business case for autonomous cars
-
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 4:22:37 AMOutlying questions: security, legal responsibility and ethical questions
-
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 4:23:21 AM'Urbanization is making time and space in the car even more precious'
-
Josh Miller 1/6/2015 4:23:43 AM
-
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 4:23:48 AM'The time is right to think about the car of the future', but when isn't it?
-
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 4:23:59 AMConcept car called Luxury in Motion
-
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 4:24:10 AMF 015 Luxury in Motion
-
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 4:24:32 AMMercedes-Benz has a history of using F for its research cars
-
Josh Miller 1/6/2015 4:24:37 AM
-
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 4:25:20 AMVideo of the car, with it approaching a well-dressed gentleman who apparentally summoned it
-
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 4:25:49 AMKind of a wierd-looking space capsule thing
-
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 4:25:59 AMVery fluid lines
-
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 4:26:21 AMHere is is, driving out onto the stage with a rider inside
-
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 4:26:56 AMWow, crazy futuristic looking, like a silvery lozenge
-
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 4:27:18 AMGary Shapiro just got out of the car
-
Josh Miller 1/6/2015 4:27:21 AM
-
Josh Miller 1/6/2015 4:27:39 AM
-
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 4:27:58 AMZetsche says the car can drive autonomously or have a human driver
-
Josh Miller 1/6/2015 4:28:24 AM
-
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 4:28:27 AMI saw stats on the car earlier - it's over 17 feet long, but only 5 feet high
-
Josh Miller 1/6/2015 4:29:23 AM
-
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 4:29:29 AMRear haunch of the car reminds me of Audi, but the front looks very unique, the windshield a long pane of glass that becomes the sunroof
-
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 4:29:45 AMBlue light bars where the headlights would be
-
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 4:29:57 AMCambot has been summoned back onto the stage
-
Josh Miller 1/6/2015 4:30:04 AM
-
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 4:30:28 AMLarge wheels, maybe 22 inches, pushed out to the far corners of the car
-
Josh Miller 1/6/2015 4:30:54 AM
-
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 4:30:56 AMZetsche points out how wheel placement allows more passenger space
-
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 4:31:02 AMOh, and those are 26 inch wheels
-
Josh Miller 1/6/2015 4:31:30 AM
-
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 4:31:37 AMZetsche comparing car development to bathroom development, interesting
-
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 4:31:55 AMAs in bathrooms used to be very specific in purpose, but now can be a place to relax
-
Josh Miller 1/6/2015 4:32:29 AM
-
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 4:32:53 AMZetsche draws parallel between horse drawn carriages, where the horse could find its own way back to the barn
-
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 4:33:12 AMBlue exterior lights indicate the car is in autonomous driving mode
-
Josh Miller 1/6/2015 4:33:18 AM
-
Josh Miller 1/6/2015 4:34:11 AM
-
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 4:34:19 AMLED lights in the grille follow the path of pedestrians crossing in front, which is kind of creepy
-
Josh Miller 1/6/2015 4:34:47 AM
-
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 4:35:11 AMThe car can project a crosswalk on the street, telling pedestrians it is okay to cross in front
-
Josh Miller 1/6/2015 4:35:19 AM
-
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 4:35:52 AMDoors of the car are opening carriage style to show the interior