Mercedes 2015 CES Keynote with Chairman Dieter Zetsche | CNET
The Latest New Products Must-See

Mercedes 2015 CES Keynote with Chairman Dieter Zetsche

Dr. Dieter Zetsche, Chairman of the Board of Management of Daimler AG and Head of Mercedes-Benz Cars, will discuss "the latest advances in autonomous vehicle technology" (according to the CEA's press release) during his CES keynote address.

  • Josh Miller 1/6/2015 4:20:40 AM
  • wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 4:21:16 AM
    Mention of the potential for Mercedes-Benz Car2Go car sharing service to use autonomous cars
  • Josh Miller 1/6/2015 4:21:51 AM
  • wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 4:21:54 AM
    Zetsche confident that he can make a business case for autonomous cars
  • wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 4:22:37 AM
    Outlying questions: security, legal responsibility and ethical questions
  • wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 4:23:21 AM
    'Urbanization is making time and space in the car even more precious'
  • Josh Miller 1/6/2015 4:23:43 AM
  • wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 4:23:48 AM
    'The time is right to think about the car of the future', but when isn't it?
  • wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 4:23:59 AM
    Concept car called Luxury in Motion
  • wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 4:24:10 AM
    F 015 Luxury in Motion
  • wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 4:24:32 AM
    Mercedes-Benz has a history of using F for its research cars
  • Josh Miller 1/6/2015 4:24:37 AM
  • wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 4:25:20 AM
    Video of the car, with it approaching a well-dressed gentleman who apparentally summoned it
  • wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 4:25:49 AM
    Kind of a wierd-looking space capsule thing
  • wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 4:25:59 AM
    Very fluid lines
  • wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 4:26:21 AM
    Here is is, driving out onto the stage with a rider inside
  • wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 4:26:56 AM
    Wow, crazy futuristic looking, like a silvery lozenge
  • wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 4:27:18 AM
    Gary Shapiro just got out of the car
  • Josh Miller 1/6/2015 4:27:21 AM
  • Josh Miller 1/6/2015 4:27:39 AM
  • wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 4:27:58 AM
    Zetsche says the car can drive autonomously or have a human driver
  • Josh Miller 1/6/2015 4:28:24 AM
  • wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 4:28:27 AM
    I saw stats on the car earlier - it's over 17 feet long, but only 5 feet high
  • Josh Miller 1/6/2015 4:29:23 AM
  • wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 4:29:29 AM
    Rear haunch of the car reminds me of Audi, but the front looks very unique, the windshield a long pane of glass that becomes the sunroof
  • wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 4:29:45 AM
    Blue light bars where the headlights would be
  • wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 4:29:57 AM
    Cambot has been summoned back onto the stage
  • Josh Miller 1/6/2015 4:30:04 AM
  • wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 4:30:28 AM
    Large wheels, maybe 22 inches, pushed out to the far corners of the car
  • Josh Miller 1/6/2015 4:30:54 AM
  • wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 4:30:56 AM
    Zetsche points out how wheel placement allows more passenger space
  • wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 4:31:02 AM
    Oh, and those are 26 inch wheels
  • Josh Miller 1/6/2015 4:31:30 AM
  • wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 4:31:37 AM
    Zetsche comparing car development to bathroom development, interesting
  • wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 4:31:55 AM
    As in bathrooms used to be very specific in purpose, but now can be a place to relax
  • Josh Miller 1/6/2015 4:32:29 AM
  • wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 4:32:53 AM
    Zetsche draws parallel between horse drawn carriages, where the horse could find its own way back to the barn
  • wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 4:33:12 AM
    Blue exterior lights indicate the car is in autonomous driving mode
  • Josh Miller 1/6/2015 4:33:18 AM
  • Josh Miller 1/6/2015 4:34:11 AM
  • wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 4:34:19 AM
    LED lights in the grille follow the path of pedestrians crossing in front, which is kind of creepy
  • Josh Miller 1/6/2015 4:34:47 AM
  • wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 4:35:11 AM
    The car can project a crosswalk on the street, telling pedestrians it is okay to cross in front
  • Josh Miller 1/6/2015 4:35:19 AM
  • wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 4:35:52 AM
    Doors of the car are opening carriage style to show the interior
Powered by ScribbleLive Content Marketing Software Platform
This week on CNET News
See all

Source of weird space signals turns out to be weird, too

 Sci-Tech

Robots, laptops and a giant flash drive: All that matters from CES so far

 Gadgets

​Intel: We'll be your net-connected, self-driving car's brains

 Auto Tech

BlackBerry is back! Will anyone care?

 Mobile

Mobile app spending topped $500M over Christmas weekend

 Mobile