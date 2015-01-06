Mercedes 2015 CES Keynote with Chairman Dieter Zetsche | CNET
The Latest New Products Must-See

Mercedes 2015 CES Keynote with Chairman Dieter Zetsche

Dr. Dieter Zetsche, Chairman of the Board of Management of Daimler AG and Head of Mercedes-Benz Cars, will discuss "the latest advances in autonomous vehicle technology" (according to the CEA's press release) during his CES keynote address.

  • wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 4:36:01 AM
    Zero buttons inside the car
  • wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 4:36:21 AM
    Uh oh, rear door failed to open, needed help from a stage hand
  • wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 4:36:41 AM
    Four pedestal seats inside that can turn into a lounge position
  • Josh Miller 1/6/2015 4:36:43 AM
  • Josh Miller 1/6/2015 4:37:22 AM
  • wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 4:37:32 AM
    Free-floating control unit lets any seat control the car
  • Josh Miller 1/6/2015 4:37:45 AM
  • wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 4:38:15 AM
    Showing a movie with details on some of the car's uses
  • Josh Miller 1/6/2015 4:38:46 AM
  • wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 4:38:57 AM
    Big touchscreens in the door panels let people navigate, browse, or see outside the car
  • wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 4:39:18 AM
    Proximity controls for the screens embedded into the sides of the car
  • Josh Miller 1/6/2015 4:39:30 AM
  • wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 4:40:09 AM
    This concept meets just about every expectation of future cars, except flying
  • Josh Miller 1/6/2015 4:41:02 AM
  • wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 4:41:14 AM
    Image from the 1950s showing an autonomous lounge car suggests we've been looking for a car like this for a long time
  • wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 4:41:49 AM
    Zetsche says it is great to work for a company 'crazy enough' to put something like this on the road
  • wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 4:42:20 AM
    Staffers from Mercedes-Benz Silicon Lab just got in and the car is going to drive off, I guess
  • wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 4:42:33 AM
    Zetsche just wound up the keynote
  • wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 4:43:07 AM
    Good keynote address with a truly amazing looking car
  • wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 4:43:16 AM
    Hope you enjoyed the photos
  • wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 4:44:04 AM
    That's it for the Mercedes-Benz keynote address, thanks for joining folks, we are out!
Powered by ScribbleLive Content Marketing Software Platform
This week on CNET News
See all

Source of weird space signals turns out to be weird, too

 Sci-Tech

Robots, laptops and a giant flash drive: All that matters from CES so far

 Gadgets

​Intel: We'll be your net-connected, self-driving car's brains

 Auto Tech

BlackBerry is back! Will anyone care?

 Mobile

Mobile app spending topped $500M over Christmas weekend

 Mobile