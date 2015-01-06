Zero buttons inside the car

Mercedes 2015 CES Keynote with Chairman Dieter Zetsche
Dr. Dieter Zetsche, Chairman of the Board of Management of Daimler AG and Head of Mercedes-Benz Cars, will discuss "the latest advances in autonomous vehicle technology" (according to the CEA's press release) during his CES keynote address.
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 4:36:01 AMZero buttons inside the car
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 4:36:21 AMUh oh, rear door failed to open, needed help from a stage hand
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 4:36:41 AMFour pedestal seats inside that can turn into a lounge position
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 4:37:32 AMFree-floating control unit lets any seat control the car
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 4:38:15 AMShowing a movie with details on some of the car's uses
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 4:38:57 AMBig touchscreens in the door panels let people navigate, browse, or see outside the car
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 4:39:18 AMProximity controls for the screens embedded into the sides of the car
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 4:40:09 AMThis concept meets just about every expectation of future cars, except flying
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 4:41:14 AMImage from the 1950s showing an autonomous lounge car suggests we've been looking for a car like this for a long time
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 4:41:49 AMZetsche says it is great to work for a company 'crazy enough' to put something like this on the road
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 4:42:20 AMStaffers from Mercedes-Benz Silicon Lab just got in and the car is going to drive off, I guess
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 4:42:33 AMZetsche just wound up the keynote
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 4:43:07 AMGood keynote address with a truly amazing looking car
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 4:43:16 AMHope you enjoyed the photos
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 4:44:04 AMThat's it for the Mercedes-Benz keynote address, thanks for joining folks, we are out!