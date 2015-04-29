Hello, and welcome to CNET's coverage of Microsoft Build.

Microsoft Build 2015 live blog
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella is delivering a live keynote presentation from the Moscone Center in San Francisco, Calif. on Wednesday, where he will have to sell developers on the future of Windows.
3rd & 7 37yd
3rd & 7 37yd
B
S
O
close
close
-
-
John Falcone 4/29/2015 3:17:38 PMHello, and welcome to CNET's coverage of Microsoft Build.
-
John Falcone 4/29/2015 3:18:07 PMWe'll be kicking off coverage in about 15 minutes.
-
John Falcone 4/29/2015 3:18:37 PMNick Statt and Nate Ralph are on site at San Francisco's Moscone Center, where the event is taking place.
-
John Falcone 4/29/2015 3:19:02 PMBuild is a Microsoft developers conference, and today is the opening keynote.
-
John Falcone 4/29/2015 3:19:35 PMWe'll have its Google and Apple equivalent (I/O and WWDC) in late May and early June, respectively.
-
John Falcone 4/29/2015 3:21:31 PMMicrosoft has already confirmed that Windows 10 is coming this summer, and you can already download a technical preview of the new operating system.
-
John Falcone 4/29/2015 3:22:00 PMBut we may get additional Windows 10 news today, especially on how the OS will work on tablets and phones.
-
John Falcone 4/29/2015 3:22:25 PMWe're hoping for more news on HoloLens as well -- that's the augmented reality (AR) goggles that Microsoft unveiled back in January.
-
John Falcone 4/29/2015 3:24:28 PMYou should see a video window at the top of this page; that will switch over to a live stream of the event in 6 minutes.
-
Nate Ralph 4/29/2015 3:30:55 PM
-
Nate Ralph 4/29/2015 3:31:34 PMAnd we're here! Haven't started yet, though -- the masses are still filing in.
-
John Falcone 4/29/2015 3:32:09 PMNate Ralph will be dutifully handling photo duties for today.
-
Nick Statt 4/29/2015 3:32:44 PMAnd I'm here bringing you all the news from CEO Satya Nadella, OS VP Terry Myerson and the rest of the Windows/MSFT crew that will take the stage this morning.
-
Nate Ralph 4/29/2015 3:34:13 PM
-
Nate Ralph 4/29/2015 3:34:43 PMNick Statt, typing furiously...
-
Nick Statt 4/29/2015 3:35:25 PMMicrosoft has a lot riding on this event, principally whether it can convince developers that Windows 10 is the real deal -- and worth an upgrade. On the news front, we may not see too much beyond some new Win10 features, Office 365 / Azure cloud updates and some much-anticipated HoloLens news.
-
Nick Statt 4/29/2015 3:36:21 PMThe music has shifted from previously uncomfortably intense electronic music to even MORE intense electronic music. The event is seconds away from starting.
-
Nick Statt 4/29/2015 3:36:42 PMCEO Satya Nadella is taking the stage.
-
Nick Statt 4/29/2015 3:37:18 PM"In fact, I was just recounting that I've been to every developer conference of ours since 1991." --Nadella
-
Nick Statt 4/29/2015 3:38:23 PM"For me, in some sense, this conference is all about celebrating and challenging the creativity, the ingenuity that you all bring to build new and great things on top of platform innovations we make available to you," Nadella says, diving into the developer pitch.
-
John Falcone 4/29/2015 3:38:28 PM[please refresh your browser if you're not seeing Nadella on stage on the video above]
-
Nate Ralph 4/29/2015 3:38:43 PM
-
Nate Ralph 4/29/2015 3:39:24 PM
-
Nick Statt 4/29/2015 3:39:32 PMOn screen, we have a tweet from Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen from the title page from Microsoft's first product, BASIC. Microsoft is dialing far back to win hearts and minds this morning.
-
Nick Statt 4/29/2015 3:40:03 PM"It is our mission to empower every person and organization on the planet to achieve more." --Nadella
-
Nick Statt 4/29/2015 3:40:46 PMNadella says Build 2015 is about appealing to developers of all kinds -- VR, "mixed reality," students and app developers.
-
Nick Statt 4/29/2015 3:41:15 PM"We want to make sure that we build bridges for you -- your skills, your technology choices, your languages -- to our platforms and then from there build new and great things." --Nadella
-
Nick Statt 4/29/2015 3:42:29 PMNadella spinning anecdotes about young developers making apps to detect anemia in children (through selfies!).
-
Nick Statt 4/29/2015 3:42:56 PM"I thought it perhaps appropriate to kickoff Build by talking to one such developer," Nadella says. It's a musician, who calls himself an "accidental developer."
-
Nate Ralph 4/29/2015 3:43:41 PM
-
Nick Statt 4/29/2015 3:43:45 PMNadella brings out composer and developer David William Hearn to talk about the bridge between music and programming.
-
Nate Ralph 4/29/2015 3:44:28 PM
-
Nick Statt 4/29/2015 3:44:31 PMHearn is the creator of StaffPad, an app for handwriting recognition for music notation. He's giving a live demo now.
-
Nate Ralph 4/29/2015 3:45:37 PM
-
Nick Statt 4/29/2015 3:46:24 PMHearn showcasing one of Microsoft and its Surface tablet's most unique features with the Surface Pen. Just played a live bar of music he wrote a few moments ago.
-
Nick Statt 4/29/2015 3:47:27 PMLooks like Microsoft killed onscreen Twitter notifications for that demo rather quickly. A few intrepid tech journalists managed to get their handles onscreen though.
-
Nate Ralph 4/29/2015 3:48:05 PM
-
Nick Statt 4/29/2015 3:48:06 PMNadella says this keynote is about three big transformations, starting with Microsoft's cloud platform. "We want the capability to manage infrastructure spanning data centers."
-
Nick Statt 4/29/2015 3:49:30 PM"Windows 10 represents a new generation of Windows built for an era for more personal computing, from Raspberry Pi to the holographic computer," Nadella says. "Where the mobility of the experience is what matters, not the mobility of the device."
-
Nick Statt 4/29/2015 3:50:20 PMScott Guthrie, the executive VP of Cloud and Enterprise divisions at Microsoft, is on stage now. Guthrie took over the job after Nadella became chief executive in February 2014.
-
Nate Ralph 4/29/2015 3:50:48 PM
-
Nick Statt 4/29/2015 3:51:06 PMGuthrie says Azure now manages more than 1 million servers and then takes a few digs at Google and Amazon's cloud efforts.
-
Nick Statt 4/29/2015 3:52:34 PMGuthrie says Azure has delivered more than 500 new features and releases in the last year since Build 2014. He says there are 90,000 new Azure subscriptions every month.
-
Nick Statt 4/29/2015 3:52:50 PM"More than 50 trillion objects [are] now stored in the Azure storage system," Guthrie says.
-
Nick Statt 4/29/2015 3:53:39 PMMore than 40 percent of Azure revenue now comes from startups, Guthrie says. That's also another dig at the Amazon Web Services platform, which is a popular go-to scaling tool for smaller startups.