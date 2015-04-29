Microsoft Build 2015 live blog
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella is delivering a live keynote presentation from the Moscone Center in San Francisco, Calif. on Wednesday, where he will have to sell developers on the future of Windows.
3rd & 7 37yd
3rd & 7 37yd
B
S
O
close
close
-
-
Nick Statt 4/29/2015 3:54:43 PM"We've taken a number of significant steps to use open source even more broadly," Guthrie says. Working more closely with the open source community is one of the more significant shifts we've seen in Microsoft over the course of the last year.
-
Nick Statt 4/29/2015 3:55:08 PMBen Golub, CEO of Docker, is onstage now, marking the first developer appearance.
-
Nate Ralph 4/29/2015 3:55:45 PM
-
Nick Statt 4/29/2015 3:56:54 PMGolub getting a bit in the weeds about cloud computing here.
-
Nick Statt 4/29/2015 3:58:46 PMGolub is joined by Mark Russinovich, the CTO of Microsoft Azure.
-
Nick Statt 4/29/2015 3:59:13 PMYep, there's some code onscreen. "We've got two containers active, one of them is a Minecraft server," Russinovich says.
-
Nick Statt 4/29/2015 3:59:39 PMLive coding onscreen is so totally Microsoft.
-
Nate Ralph 4/29/2015 3:59:46 PM
-
Nick Statt 4/29/2015 3:59:53 PM"Welcome to Build." --Nate Ralph
-
Nick Statt 4/29/2015 4:01:20 PM"How many people have heard of Linux?" Russinovich asks, jokingly.
-
Nate Ralph 4/29/2015 4:02:33 PM
-
Nick Statt 4/29/2015 4:02:33 PMRussinovch has a container named "Prickly Wozniak." Take that as it will.
-
Nick Statt 4/29/2015 4:03:24 PMPeople are clapping, and only developers know why. Russinovich exits and Guthrie is back.
-
Nick Statt 4/29/2015 4:06:46 PMAs to be expected, Guthrie is maintaining the heavy developer-speak here. Talking about the versatility of Azure for a variety of businesses, like Minnesota-based multinational 3M.
-
Nick Statt 4/29/2015 4:08:09 PMGuthrie is bringing Scott Hanselman, Microsoft's principal program manager, onstage to show off more Azure features.
-
Nate Ralph 4/29/2015 4:08:46 PM
-
Nick Statt 4/29/2015 4:09:05 PMHanselman is talking about the maker movement, the upswell in do-it-yourself electronics, robotics and other engineering disciplines using micro-computers like the Raspberry Pi and 3D printers to build some amazing new stuff -- really quickly.
-
Nick Statt 4/29/2015 4:10:12 PMHanselman, too, has some code onscreen. This time it's web development, talking about building products that communicate across devices, from websites to tablet applications.
-
Nick Statt 4/29/2015 4:11:57 PMFor those interested in some recent developments on Azure, Mary Jo Foley of our our sister site ZDNet has a comprehensive breakdown of how Microsoft is combining key Azure app-development tools:
Microsoft integrates three cloud services into a new unified Azure app-development service | ZDNetZDNetMicrosoft is combining Azure Websites, Mobile Services and BizTalk Services into a new bundle for developers building all kinds of cross-platform apps.
-
Nick Statt 4/29/2015 4:14:10 PM"We've got Web apps, we've got mobile applications, and those are talking to APIs in the back-end. Those API apps can be written by me or written by a third-party," Hanselman says. Now talking about new, so-called "logic" applications.
-
Nate Ralph 4/29/2015 4:14:27 PM
-
Nick Statt 4/29/2015 4:15:51 PMThere are a lot of developers here who are watching Hanselman intently and with great interest. Always a good reminder that events like Build are called developers conferences for a reason.
-
Nick Statt 4/29/2015 4:16:15 PM"I feel that perhaps I haven't sufficiently blown your mind," Hanselman says. He wrong about that, for some of us.
-
Nick Statt 4/29/2015 4:17:25 PM"I'm really, really happy to announce that Visual Studio Code supports Mac, PC, Linux, dozens of languages out of the box," Hanselman says, to cheers from the crowd.
-
Nick Statt 4/29/2015 4:18:44 PMVisual Studio Code, a free cross-platform code editor, is a first for Apple's Mac platform.
-
Nate Ralph 4/29/2015 4:18:44 PM
-
Nick Statt 4/29/2015 4:19:35 PMHanselamn just a got a notification on his Microsoft Band wristband notifying him that his 3D-printed figure was ready.
-
Nick Statt 4/29/2015 4:21:01 PM"Our mission with Visual Studio is to provide best-of-class tools for every developer," Guthrie says, who returns to the stage following Hanselman.
-
Nick Statt 4/29/2015 4:21:18 PMVisual Studio Code will be available today, Guthrie says.
-
Nick Statt 4/29/2015 4:23:07 PMGuthrie is making a pitch for the future of Microsoft, which is increasingly looking to online services -- not one-time licensing -- as the future of selling software.
-
Nick Statt 4/29/2015 4:23:48 PMThe Azure platform embodies that, and Microsoft's cloud division is the fastest-growing group of businesses at the company. It's also the division Satya Nadella oversaw before he became CEO.
-
Nick Statt 4/29/2015 4:25:50 PMDatabase-as-a-service has perhaps the craziest acronym (DBaaS) of all the as-a-service acronyms.
-
Nick Statt 4/29/2015 4:26:41 PMWe're seeing a video now about Azure customers.
-
Nick Statt 4/29/2015 4:27:51 PMMicrosoft featured Esri, a mapping software company, that uses Azure to scale its services in times of disaster relief.
-
Nate Ralph 4/29/2015 4:29:35 PM
-
Nick Statt 4/29/2015 4:29:38 PMWe're hitting the 40 percent mark of Microsoft's Build keynote and we're still talking Azure, which shows you how much the company wants to communicate the importance of cloud computing.
-
Nick Statt 4/29/2015 4:30:27 PMLara Rubbelke, Microsoft's principle software development engineer, is onstage now talking about machine learning to help manage databases.
-
Nate Ralph 4/29/2015 4:31:13 PM
-
Nick Statt 4/29/2015 4:35:05 PM"We're in a unique world right now around the expectations people have for smart apps," Guthrie says, taking back the stage.
-
Nick Statt 4/29/2015 4:37:08 PMGuthrie says there are two new Azure services launching. The first is SQL Data Warehouse, which can store petabytes of data. We're getting a video -- with a British accent, naturally.
-
Nick Statt 4/29/2015 4:39:02 PM"Apparently Apple doesn't have a lock on creamy British voices in event promo videos." --CNET's Ben Fox Rubin.
-
Nick Statt 4/29/2015 4:42:24 PMGuthrie wrapping up the SQL Data Warehouse overview, now onto to Internet of Things, a kind of catch-all term for the notion that nearly every device in our lives with be fitted with sensors and connected through a network.
-
Nick Statt 4/29/2015 4:43:28 PMEven NFL video platform Thundercloud runs on Azure, Guthrie says.
-
Nick Statt 4/29/2015 4:44:05 PMWe're seeing demo images of connected vending machines being able to feed data to databases and analytic services.
-
Nick Statt 4/29/2015 4:44:40 PMThe second of the two Azure announcements: Azure Data Lake service. The service will store and manage infinite data, Guthrie says.