Microsoft Build 2015 live blog | CNET
The Latest New Products Must-See

Microsoft Build 2015 live blog

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella is delivering a live keynote presentation from the Moscone Center in San Francisco, Calif. on Wednesday, where he will have to sell developers on the future of Windows.

  • Nick Statt 4/29/2015 3:54:43 PM
    "We've taken a number of significant steps to use open source even more broadly," Guthrie says. Working more closely with the open source community is one of the more significant shifts we've seen in Microsoft over the course of the last year.
  • Nick Statt 4/29/2015 3:55:08 PM
    Ben Golub, CEO of Docker, is onstage now, marking the first developer appearance.
  • Nate Ralph 4/29/2015 3:55:45 PM
  • Nick Statt 4/29/2015 3:56:54 PM
    Golub getting a bit in the weeds about cloud computing here.
  • Nick Statt 4/29/2015 3:58:46 PM
    Golub is joined by Mark Russinovich, the CTO of Microsoft Azure.
  • Nick Statt 4/29/2015 3:59:13 PM
    Yep, there's some code onscreen. "We've got two containers active, one of them is a Minecraft server," Russinovich says.
  • Nick Statt 4/29/2015 3:59:39 PM
    Live coding onscreen is so totally Microsoft.
  • Nate Ralph 4/29/2015 3:59:46 PM
  • Nick Statt 4/29/2015 3:59:53 PM
    "Welcome to Build." --Nate Ralph
  • Nick Statt 4/29/2015 4:01:20 PM
    "How many people have heard of Linux?" Russinovich asks, jokingly.
  • Nate Ralph 4/29/2015 4:02:33 PM
  • Nick Statt 4/29/2015 4:02:33 PM
    Russinovch has a container named "Prickly Wozniak." Take that as it will.
  • Nick Statt 4/29/2015 4:03:24 PM
    People are clapping, and only developers know why. Russinovich exits and Guthrie is back.
  • Nick Statt 4/29/2015 4:06:46 PM
    As to be expected, Guthrie is maintaining the heavy developer-speak here. Talking about the versatility of Azure for a variety of businesses, like Minnesota-based multinational 3M.
  • Nick Statt 4/29/2015 4:08:09 PM
    Guthrie is bringing Scott Hanselman, Microsoft's principal program manager, onstage to show off more Azure features.
  • Nate Ralph 4/29/2015 4:08:46 PM
  • Nick Statt 4/29/2015 4:09:05 PM
    Hanselman is talking about the maker movement, the upswell in do-it-yourself electronics, robotics and other engineering disciplines using micro-computers like the Raspberry Pi and 3D printers to build some amazing new stuff -- really quickly.
  • Nick Statt 4/29/2015 4:10:12 PM
    Hanselman, too, has some code onscreen. This time it's web development, talking about building products that communicate across devices, from websites to tablet applications.
  • Nick Statt 4/29/2015 4:11:57 PM
    For those interested in some recent developments on Azure, Mary Jo Foley of our our sister site ZDNet has a comprehensive breakdown of how Microsoft is combining key Azure app-development tools:

    Microsoft integrates three cloud services into a new unified Azure app-development service | ZDNet

    ZDNetMicrosoft is combining Azure Websites, Mobile Services and BizTalk Services into a new bundle for developers building all kinds of cross-platform apps.
  • Nick Statt 4/29/2015 4:14:10 PM
    "We've got Web apps, we've got mobile applications, and those are talking to APIs in the back-end. Those API apps can be written by me or written by a third-party," Hanselman says. Now talking about new, so-called "logic" applications.
  • Nate Ralph 4/29/2015 4:14:27 PM
  • Nick Statt 4/29/2015 4:15:51 PM
    There are a lot of developers here who are watching Hanselman intently and with great interest. Always a good reminder that events like Build are called developers conferences for a reason.
  • Nick Statt 4/29/2015 4:16:15 PM
    "I feel that perhaps I haven't sufficiently blown your mind," Hanselman says. He wrong about that, for some of us.
  • Nick Statt 4/29/2015 4:17:25 PM
    "I'm really, really happy to announce that Visual Studio Code supports Mac, PC, Linux, dozens of languages out of the box," Hanselman says, to cheers from the crowd.
  • Nick Statt 4/29/2015 4:18:44 PM
    Visual Studio Code, a free cross-platform code editor, is a first for Apple's Mac platform.
  • Nate Ralph 4/29/2015 4:18:44 PM
  • Nick Statt 4/29/2015 4:19:35 PM
    Hanselamn just a got a notification on his Microsoft Band wristband notifying him that his 3D-printed figure was ready.
  • Nick Statt 4/29/2015 4:21:01 PM
    "Our mission with Visual Studio is to provide best-of-class tools for every developer," Guthrie says, who returns to the stage following Hanselman.
  • Nick Statt 4/29/2015 4:21:18 PM
    Visual Studio Code will be available today, Guthrie says.
  • Nick Statt 4/29/2015 4:23:07 PM
    Guthrie is making a pitch for the future of Microsoft, which is increasingly looking to online services -- not one-time licensing -- as the future of selling software.
  • Nick Statt 4/29/2015 4:23:48 PM
    The Azure platform embodies that, and Microsoft's cloud division is the fastest-growing group of businesses at the company. It's also the division Satya Nadella oversaw before he became CEO.
  • Nick Statt 4/29/2015 4:25:50 PM
    Database-as-a-service has perhaps the craziest acronym (DBaaS) of all the as-a-service acronyms.
  • Nick Statt 4/29/2015 4:26:41 PM
    We're seeing a video now about Azure customers.
  • Nick Statt 4/29/2015 4:27:51 PM
    Microsoft featured Esri, a mapping software company, that uses Azure to scale its services in times of disaster relief.
  • Nate Ralph 4/29/2015 4:29:35 PM
  • Nick Statt 4/29/2015 4:29:38 PM
    We're hitting the 40 percent mark of Microsoft's Build keynote and we're still talking Azure, which shows you how much the company wants to communicate the importance of cloud computing.
  • Nick Statt 4/29/2015 4:30:27 PM
    Lara Rubbelke, Microsoft's principle software development engineer, is onstage now talking about machine learning to help manage databases.
  • Nate Ralph 4/29/2015 4:31:13 PM
  • Nick Statt 4/29/2015 4:35:05 PM
    "We're in a unique world right now around the expectations people have for smart apps," Guthrie says, taking back the stage.
  • Nick Statt 4/29/2015 4:37:08 PM
    Guthrie says there are two new Azure services launching. The first is SQL Data Warehouse, which can store petabytes of data. We're getting a video -- with a British accent, naturally.
  • Nick Statt 4/29/2015 4:39:02 PM
    "Apparently Apple doesn't have a lock on creamy British voices in event promo videos." --CNET's Ben Fox Rubin.
  • Nick Statt 4/29/2015 4:42:24 PM
    Guthrie wrapping up the SQL Data Warehouse overview, now onto to Internet of Things, a kind of catch-all term for the notion that nearly every device in our lives with be fitted with sensors and connected through a network.
  • Nick Statt 4/29/2015 4:43:28 PM
    Even NFL video platform Thundercloud runs on Azure, Guthrie says.
  • Nick Statt 4/29/2015 4:44:05 PM
    We're seeing demo images of connected vending machines being able to feed data to databases and analytic services.
  • Nick Statt 4/29/2015 4:44:40 PM
    The second of the two Azure announcements: Azure Data Lake service. The service will store and manage infinite data, Guthrie says.
Powered by ScribbleLive Content Marketing Software Platform
This week on CNET News
See all

Source of weird space signals turns out to be weird, too

 Sci-Tech

Robots, laptops and a giant flash drive: All that matters from CES so far

 Gadgets

​Intel: We'll be your net-connected, self-driving car's brains

 Auto Tech

BlackBerry is back! Will anyone care?

 Mobile

Mobile app spending topped $500M over Christmas weekend

 Mobile