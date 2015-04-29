Microsoft Build 2015 live blog
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella is delivering a live keynote presentation from the Moscone Center in San Francisco, Calif. on Wednesday, where he will have to sell developers on the future of Windows.
Nate Ralph 4/29/2015 4:45:35 PM
-
Nick Statt 4/29/2015 4:46:13 PMGuthrie just dropped the term, exabyte, which means:
"... a multiple of the unit byte for digital information. The prefix exa indicates multiplication by the sixth power of 1000 (1018) in the International System of Units (SI). Therefore one exabyte is one quintillion bytes (short scale)."
That's a lot of data, I take it.
-
Nate Ralph 4/29/2015 4:48:32 PM
-
Nick Statt 4/29/2015 4:48:44 PMMike Bugembe, the chief technology officer of UK-based social giving platform Just Giving, is onstage now talking about using data, machine learning, graph theory and other computing tools.
-
Nick Statt 4/29/2015 4:49:18 PM"We needed to make giving personal, so we had to understated what you care about," Bugembe says.
-
Nick Statt 4/29/2015 4:49:50 PM"We've built a machine that does...specific things: it understands how you specifically want to give, it understands if you want to give time or effort." --Bugembe
-
Nick Statt 4/29/2015 4:50:26 PM"The algorithm understands how to interact with you and specifically make giving more engaging," Bugembe says. "We couldn't have done this without the Azure platform."
-
Nick Statt 4/29/2015 4:51:36 PMBugembe says JustGiving has a "give graph," constructed of algorithms designed to figure out how you want/like to help others.
-
Nick Statt 4/29/2015 4:52:33 PMGuthrie is back -- one last time! -- to bring an end the Azure section of the Build keynote.
-
Nick Statt 4/29/2015 4:53:05 PMWe're onto a more consumer-friendly subject now: Office. Nadella is back.
-
Nate Ralph 4/29/2015 4:54:26 PM
-
Nick Statt 4/29/2015 4:54:52 PMRob Lefferts, GM of Office Extensibility, joins Nadella onstage now. He's talking about DocuSign and the ability to integrate apps into Office.
-
Nick Statt 4/29/2015 4:55:17 PMThe theme here is that Office is less a collection of products you buy and more a platform of services developers can build on top of and integrate into.
-
Nate Ralph 4/29/2015 4:55:20 PM
-
Nick Statt 4/29/2015 4:56:29 PMLefferts is showing an SAP server add-in to connect sales data into Excel directly, all running (for free, mind you) on an Apple iPad tablet. The new Microsoft on display.
-
Nate Ralph 4/29/2015 4:57:42 PMI took a look at early builds of Office 2016 last week -- we should be seeing those previews on Windows 10 before the end of the month.
-
Nick Statt 4/29/2015 4:57:49 PMLefferts is now showing how Outlook works with Salesforce and LinkedIn "add-ins," the term Microsoft is using for linking services into Office apps.
-
Nick Statt 4/29/2015 4:58:59 PMMicrosoft is partnering with ride-hailing service Uber to bring an add-in to Outlook, which can remind you when to get a car and auto-fill your destination and current location to help you order rides.
-
Nate Ralph 4/29/2015 5:00:07 PM
-
Nick Statt 4/29/2015 5:00:20 PMMicrosoft has a number of Apple devices onstage, further hammering home the idea that Nadella's version of Windows means products and services that move across devices, no matter who makes them or what core software runs them.
-
Nick Statt 4/29/2015 5:02:06 PMLefferts is talking about the Office application programming interface, or API. It's interesting to see Nadella switch gears from speeches on broad-stroke vision to in-the-weeds API discussions.
-
Nick Statt 4/29/2015 5:03:15 PM"Something funny going on?" Nadella asks. The crowd is cracking up at the notifications going off in the corner of the screens.
-
Nate Ralph 4/29/2015 5:03:30 PM
-
Nick Statt 4/29/2015 5:05:17 PMNadella says there are 1.5 billion Office users in the world, with 470 petabytes of data.
-
Nate Ralph 4/29/2015 5:05:39 PM
-
Nick Statt 4/29/2015 5:05:43 PM"I know you've all waited very patently to hear about Windows," Nadella says, to some laughs and general relief.
-
Nick Statt 4/29/2015 5:05:58 PM"Windows 10 is not just another release of Windows, but a new generation of Windows," Nadella says.
-
Nick Statt 4/29/2015 5:06:10 PMMobility of experience across devices is paramount, not just the mobility of the device, he adds.
-
Nick Statt 4/29/2015 5:06:56 PM"When we talk about more personal, it becomes even more important to know that the data you are given the system is being used to benefit the user," Nadella says, making a subtle mention of privacy concerns.
-
Nick Statt 4/29/2015 5:07:08 PMWindows 10: "It's a service," Nadella says definitively.
-
Nate Ralph 4/29/2015 5:07:14 PMIn a nutshell, Windows 10 is the "everywhere" OS, running on every device we own. Microsoft has been building toward this since Windows 8. And it's been...quite the ride, to put it gently.
-
Nick Statt 4/29/2015 5:07:42 PMWe also have a unified platform -- everything from the Raspberry Pi to the hologram is a Windows platform, he says.
-
Nick Statt 4/29/2015 5:08:19 PMWe have a video now, and it is easily the most outrageous of the morning. A good thing, I suppose.
-
Nick Statt 4/29/2015 5:08:35 PMWill we get a release date at the very end? Stay tuned.
-
Nick Statt 4/29/2015 5:09:33 PMIt's basically a highlight reel of all the must-know parts of Windows: the transparency of the Insider program, Cortana personal assistant, mufti-device compatibility, cross-platform Xbox game playing.
-
Nate Ralph 4/29/2015 5:10:33 PM
-
Nick Statt 4/29/2015 5:10:42 PMTerry Myerson, Microsoft's vice president of operating systems, is onstage now. The goal, he says, is make us "love using Windows 10."
-
Nick Statt 4/29/2015 5:10:51 PM"But we also have this aspiration for you to love developing for Windows 10. Our goal is to make Windows 10 the most attractive development platform ever," Myerson adds.
-
Nate Ralph 4/29/2015 5:11:31 PMIf you're curious about Windows 10, check out my ongoing look at the Windows 10 Technical preview.
-
Nick Statt 4/29/2015 5:11:33 PMWindows 10 goes from small screens to even large, wall-mounted displays, Myerson says, like the Surface Hub, which Microsoft announced at January as basically an 88-inch Surface you slap on a conference room wall.
-
Nate Ralph 4/29/2015 5:12:12 PM
-
Nick Statt 4/29/2015 5:12:22 PMMyerson is now talking apps and the universal Windows store.
-
Nick Statt 4/29/2015 5:13:22 PMMicrosoft's big gamble here is that one unified operating system is the way forward, which is very different than Google's philosophy (Chrome + Android) and Apple's (OS X + iOS).
-
Nick Statt 4/29/2015 5:14:12 PMMicrosoft is introducing carrier billing for app purchases, which allows customers without credit cards to make purchases on any device. Myerson says sales increase 8x with carrier billing.
-
Nick Statt 4/29/2015 5:14:39 PMWorth noting that Microsoft's big push on mobile has been for developing markets, where credit cards may not be as prevalent as the mobile phone.