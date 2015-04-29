Microsoft is launching a Windows Store for Business, for professional-grade apps and services.

Microsoft Build 2015 live blog
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella is delivering a live keynote presentation from the Moscone Center in San Francisco, Calif. on Wednesday, where he will have to sell developers on the future of Windows.
3rd & 7 37yd
3rd & 7 37yd
B
S
O
close
close
-
-
Nick Statt 4/29/2015 5:14:58 PMMicrosoft is launching a Windows Store for Business, for professional-grade apps and services.
-
Nick Statt 4/29/2015 5:15:10 PM"We know we need to get Windows 10 to get broadly adopted, quickly," Myerson says.
-
Nate Ralph 4/29/2015 5:15:57 PM"Within 2 to 3 years of Windows 10's release, there'll be 1 billion devices running Windows 10." Microsoft is nothing if not ambitious.
-
Nick Statt 4/29/2015 5:16:31 PMThat's far more than Android and iOS, of course, because Microsoft is counting PCs as well as tablets, smartphones, Xbox One game consoles and more.
-
Nick Statt 4/29/2015 5:17:53 PMMyerson is showing a USA Today universal app on Windows 10. The universal app is Microsoft's name for a program designed to run across every device because developers can write to a single code base, and then port them over to other devices easily.
-
Nick Statt 4/29/2015 5:18:24 PM"One binary, one code base, all working across phone, tablet and PC." --Myerson
-
Nick Statt 4/29/2015 5:19:03 PMMyerson says it took USA Today developers just one hour to make their universal news app a video-only experience tailored for the Xbox One game console.
-
Nate Ralph 4/29/2015 5:20:10 PM
-
Nick Statt 4/29/2015 5:21:24 PMMyerson teases a HoloLens announcement related to universal apps and says Alex Kipman, the father of the Kinect and the mastermind behind Windows Holographic, is due onstage in a little while.
-
Nick Statt 4/29/2015 5:22:02 PMMyerson hits a few snags, but the crowd doesn't seem to mind.
-
Nick Statt 4/29/2015 5:22:58 PMMyerson has four big Windows 10 announcements right now. Here they come.
-
Nate Ralph 4/29/2015 5:23:45 PM
-
Nick Statt 4/29/2015 5:25:12 PMThe first announcement is the ability to turn web pages into applications. Windows 10 can identify whether a site's core functionality, like the music player 22Tracks, is running like an application, and move it over to the operating system.
-
Nate Ralph 4/29/2015 5:26:17 PMQuickly and easily turning dynamic web pages and assets into a Windows 10 app is huge -- provided it works. We saw a similar HTML-app push for Windows 8, but the Windows store remains a bit barren.
-
Nick Statt 4/29/2015 5:28:07 PMMyerson Photoshop's Windows exec Joe Belfiore's hair onto Scott Guthrie's head, a master feat and an invaluable Photoshop skill.
-
Nick Statt 4/29/2015 5:28:50 PMThis is huge. Myerson says Microsoft has found a way for developers to take Android Java/C++ code and move it over to Windows Phone.
-
Nate Ralph 4/29/2015 5:29:19 PM
-
Nick Statt 4/29/2015 5:29:49 PMFor context, Android is the world's most popular mobile operating system, running on 77 percent of the world's devices. Windows Phone runs on 2.8 percent, according to IDC.
-
Nate Ralph 4/29/2015 5:30:07 PM
-
Nick Statt 4/29/2015 5:31:27 PMThis "Android subsystem," as Microsoft is calling it, may be a much-needed breakthrough for the Windows Phone platform if re-using code is as easy as it sounds.
-
Nick Statt 4/29/2015 5:32:46 PMThe fourth and final update: Objective C code support, which is the primary language for Apple's iOS platform.
-
Nick Statt 4/29/2015 5:33:31 PMDevelopers can use Visual Studio Code, announced earlier this morning for Mac, to re-use iOS code compiled in Xcode for Windows Phone.
-
Nick Statt 4/29/2015 5:34:19 PM"... to incorporate all of the weirdness of Object C," Myerson says to raucous developer applause.
-
Nate Ralph 4/29/2015 5:35:31 PM
-
Nick Statt 4/29/2015 5:35:34 PMMyerson just ported over an educational iOS app in real-time to a Windows Phone code editor and gets an Xbox Live achievement notification on a Windows PC for solving the math problem. That's a lot of tubes working together.
-
Nick Statt 4/29/2015 5:36:37 PM"Four is not enough so there's actually one more thing we're going to do," Myerson says. It's the hardware giveaway reveal.
-
Nate Ralph 4/29/2015 5:36:58 PMBeing able to essentially import iOS apps into Windows is potentially huge for Microsoft -- Candy Crush Saga was apparently imported to Windows Phone using these tools rather quickly.
-
Nick Statt 4/29/2015 5:37:04 PMMicrosoft is giving everyone here a HP Spectre x360 two-in-one device.
-
Nate Ralph 4/29/2015 5:37:57 PM
-
Nick Statt 4/29/2015 5:38:42 PMMicrosoft isn't done yet folks. Joe Belfiore, Microsoft's corporate VP of the operating systems group, is onstage now to go through new Windows 10 features.
-
Nate Ralph 4/29/2015 5:38:52 PM
-
Nick Statt 4/29/2015 5:39:20 PMBelfiore shows the new Start menu: "what you see here is pretty close" to what it's going to look like when it's done.
-
Nate Ralph 4/29/2015 5:40:07 PMWoooo Windows 7's Aero Glass is back (sort of). Translucency makes me unreasonably excited.
-
Nate Ralph 4/29/2015 5:40:37 PM
-
Nate Ralph 4/29/2015 5:43:30 PMComing soon to Windows 10: A new function dubbed Windows Spotlight gives your lockscreen a dynamic, regularly updated background, with personalized information and fancy wallpaper images. You can interact with elements too -- it looks a lot like Bing, actually.
-
Nate Ralph 4/29/2015 5:44:10 PMSpotlight is optional, which is great.
-
Nick Statt 4/29/2015 5:44:43 PMSpotlight will identify apps and features you haven't used yet, like the Surface stylus, and offer up a lockscreen advertisement of sorts for an app, like Fresh Paint, to get you to try it out.
-
Nate Ralph 4/29/2015 5:45:33 PM
-
Nick Statt 4/29/2015 5:45:48 PMRoughly 15 minutes left in the keynote and we don't have anything yet on Project Spartan, the replacement for Internet Explorer, or a release date for Win10.
-
Nate Ralph 4/29/2015 5:47:00 PMFor the uninitiated, definitely check out my first thoughts on Project Spartan.
-
Nate Ralph 4/29/2015 5:47:37 PM
-
Nick Statt 4/29/2015 5:47:44 PMBelfiore just used Cortana to launch the third-party communication app Viber.
-
Nick Statt 4/29/2015 5:48:09 PMCortana can execute commands in apps as well, Belfiore says. "Tell Terry Myerson I'm running really late using Viber." The command works with Cortana without a hiccup, save for the "yes" confirmation at the end.
-
Nate Ralph 4/29/2015 5:48:27 PM
-
Nick Statt 4/29/2015 5:48:53 PMAh, Project Spartan. Here it is.