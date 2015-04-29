Microsoft Build 2015 live blog | CNET
Microsoft Build 2015 live blog

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella is delivering a live keynote presentation from the Moscone Center in San Francisco, Calif. on Wednesday, where he will have to sell developers on the future of Windows.

  • Nick Statt 4/29/2015 5:14:58 PM
    Microsoft is launching a Windows Store for Business, for professional-grade apps and services.
  • Nick Statt 4/29/2015 5:15:10 PM
    "We know we need to get Windows 10 to get broadly adopted, quickly," Myerson says.
  • Nate Ralph 4/29/2015 5:15:57 PM
    "Within 2 to 3 years of Windows 10's release, there'll be 1 billion devices running Windows 10." Microsoft is nothing if not ambitious.
  • Nick Statt 4/29/2015 5:16:31 PM
    That's far more than Android and iOS, of course, because Microsoft is counting PCs as well as tablets, smartphones, Xbox One game consoles and more.
  • Nick Statt 4/29/2015 5:17:53 PM
    Myerson is showing a USA Today universal app on Windows 10. The universal app is Microsoft's name for a program designed to run across every device because developers can write to a single code base, and then port them over to other devices easily.
  • Nick Statt 4/29/2015 5:18:24 PM
    "One binary, one code base, all working across phone, tablet and PC." --Myerson
  • Nick Statt 4/29/2015 5:19:03 PM
    Myerson says it took USA Today developers just one hour to make their universal news app a video-only experience tailored for the Xbox One game console.
  • Nate Ralph 4/29/2015 5:20:10 PM
  • Nick Statt 4/29/2015 5:21:24 PM
    Myerson teases a HoloLens announcement related to universal apps and says Alex Kipman, the father of the Kinect and the mastermind behind Windows Holographic, is due onstage in a little while.
  • Nick Statt 4/29/2015 5:22:02 PM
    Myerson hits a few snags, but the crowd doesn't seem to mind.
  • Nick Statt 4/29/2015 5:22:58 PM
    Myerson has four big Windows 10 announcements right now. Here they come.
  • Nate Ralph 4/29/2015 5:23:45 PM
  • Nick Statt 4/29/2015 5:25:12 PM
    The first announcement is the ability to turn web pages into applications. Windows 10 can identify whether a site's core functionality, like the music player 22Tracks, is running like an application, and move it over to the operating system.
  • Nate Ralph 4/29/2015 5:26:17 PM
    Quickly and easily turning dynamic web pages and assets into a Windows 10 app is huge -- provided it works. We saw a similar HTML-app push for Windows 8, but the Windows store remains a bit barren.
  • Nick Statt 4/29/2015 5:28:07 PM
    Myerson Photoshop's Windows exec Joe Belfiore's hair onto Scott Guthrie's head, a master feat and an invaluable Photoshop skill.
  • Nick Statt 4/29/2015 5:28:50 PM
    This is huge. Myerson says Microsoft has found a way for developers to take Android Java/C++ code and move it over to Windows Phone.
  • Nate Ralph 4/29/2015 5:29:19 PM
  • Nick Statt 4/29/2015 5:29:49 PM
    For context, Android is the world's most popular mobile operating system, running on 77 percent of the world's devices. Windows Phone runs on 2.8 percent, according to IDC.
  • Nate Ralph 4/29/2015 5:30:07 PM
  • Nick Statt 4/29/2015 5:31:27 PM
    This "Android subsystem," as Microsoft is calling it, may be a much-needed breakthrough for the Windows Phone platform if re-using code is as easy as it sounds.
  • Nick Statt 4/29/2015 5:32:46 PM
    The fourth and final update: Objective C code support, which is the primary language for Apple's iOS platform.
  • Nick Statt 4/29/2015 5:33:31 PM
    Developers can use Visual Studio Code, announced earlier this morning for Mac, to re-use iOS code compiled in Xcode for Windows Phone.
  • Nick Statt 4/29/2015 5:34:19 PM
    "... to incorporate all of the weirdness of Object C," Myerson says to raucous developer applause.
  • Nate Ralph 4/29/2015 5:35:31 PM
  • Nick Statt 4/29/2015 5:35:34 PM
    Myerson just ported over an educational iOS app in real-time to a Windows Phone code editor and gets an Xbox Live achievement notification on a Windows PC for solving the math problem. That's a lot of tubes working together.
  • Nick Statt 4/29/2015 5:36:37 PM
    "Four is not enough so there's actually one more thing we're going to do," Myerson says. It's the hardware giveaway reveal.
  • Nate Ralph 4/29/2015 5:36:58 PM
    Being able to essentially import iOS apps into Windows is potentially huge for Microsoft -- Candy Crush Saga was apparently imported to Windows Phone using these tools rather quickly.
  • Nick Statt 4/29/2015 5:37:04 PM
    Microsoft is giving everyone here a HP Spectre x360 two-in-one device.
  • Nate Ralph 4/29/2015 5:37:57 PM
  • Nick Statt 4/29/2015 5:38:42 PM
    Microsoft isn't done yet folks. Joe Belfiore, Microsoft's corporate VP of the operating systems group, is onstage now to go through new Windows 10 features.
  • Nate Ralph 4/29/2015 5:38:52 PM
  • Nick Statt 4/29/2015 5:39:20 PM
    Belfiore shows the new Start menu: "what you see here is pretty close" to what it's going to look like when it's done.
  • Nate Ralph 4/29/2015 5:40:07 PM
    Woooo Windows 7's Aero Glass is back (sort of). Translucency makes me unreasonably excited.
  • Nate Ralph 4/29/2015 5:40:37 PM
  • Nate Ralph 4/29/2015 5:43:30 PM
    Coming soon to Windows 10: A new function dubbed Windows Spotlight gives your lockscreen a dynamic, regularly updated background, with personalized information and fancy wallpaper images. You can interact with elements too -- it looks a lot like Bing, actually.
  • Nate Ralph 4/29/2015 5:44:10 PM
    Spotlight is optional, which is great.
  • Nick Statt 4/29/2015 5:44:43 PM
    Spotlight will identify apps and features you haven't used yet, like the Surface stylus, and offer up a lockscreen advertisement of sorts for an app, like Fresh Paint, to get you to try it out.
  • Nate Ralph 4/29/2015 5:45:33 PM
  • Nick Statt 4/29/2015 5:45:48 PM
    Roughly 15 minutes left in the keynote and we don't have anything yet on Project Spartan, the replacement for Internet Explorer, or a release date for Win10.
  • Nate Ralph 4/29/2015 5:47:00 PM
    For the uninitiated, definitely check out my first thoughts on Project Spartan.
  • Nate Ralph 4/29/2015 5:47:37 PM
  • Nick Statt 4/29/2015 5:47:44 PM
    Belfiore just used Cortana to launch the third-party communication app Viber.
  • Nick Statt 4/29/2015 5:48:09 PM
    Cortana can execute commands in apps as well, Belfiore says. "Tell Terry Myerson I'm running really late using Viber." The command works with Cortana without a hiccup, save for the "yes" confirmation at the end.
  • Nate Ralph 4/29/2015 5:48:27 PM
  • Nick Statt 4/29/2015 5:48:53 PM
    Ah, Project Spartan. Here it is.
