Microsoft Build 2015 live blog
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella is delivering a live keynote presentation from the Moscone Center in San Francisco, Calif. on Wednesday, where he will have to sell developers on the future of Windows.
3rd & 7 37yd
3rd & 7 37yd
B
S
O
close
close
-
-
Nick Statt 4/29/2015 5:50:07 PMPlease be another Halo reference.
-
Nick Statt 4/29/2015 5:50:23 PMThere it is folks: Microsoft Edge.
-
Nate Ralph 4/29/2015 5:50:51 PMThe current builds of Project Spartan on Windows 10 are in a bit of a rough state, with much of the promised functionality missing. Ditto for build on phones. here's hoping the latest build of Microsoft Edge are a little closer to ready for prime time.
-
Nick Statt 4/29/2015 5:51:51 PMEdge is being built as a universal Windows app, meaning it can work across all devices. It's also got Cortana built in, which opens up the possibility that Cortana could come to iOS or Android if an Edge app becomes available on those platforms.
-
Nick Statt 4/29/2015 5:53:09 PMMicrosoft has a bold "New Tab" interface that looks a bit like the Yahoo homepage, filled with news and sports updates and other little widget-like objects.
-
Nate Ralph 4/29/2015 5:54:02 PMI get a ton of use out of the Reddit Enhancement Suite, so seeing it in Microsoft Edge is... awesome.
-
Nick Statt 4/29/2015 5:54:54 PMMicrosoft took the Chrome extension and implemented natively into Edge, so it's there all the time.
-
Nate Ralph 4/29/2015 5:55:25 PM
-
Nick Statt 4/29/2015 5:56:18 PMBelfiroe is now onto Continuum, a feature that will help apps identify which type of device you're using and modify the universal Windows app appropriately.
-
Nate Ralph 4/29/2015 5:57:10 PM
-
Nick Statt 4/29/2015 5:57:12 PMBelfiore also giving a more in-depth look at the Windows 10 user interface on tablet, which we haven't seen a lot of.
-
Nick Statt 4/29/2015 5:58:29 PMBelfiore opened up numerous apps on his tablet and is showing how Continuum switches them to PC-style apps when you dock the device.
-
Nate Ralph 4/29/2015 5:59:24 PM
-
Nick Statt 4/29/2015 6:00:26 PMBelfiore now onto Continuum for phones, but says there is no new hardware to show it off on so he's using a simulation. That means no Lumia flagship it sounds like it.
-
Nick Statt 4/29/2015 6:01:57 PMBelfiore plugs a Windows Phone into a PC monitor and the PowerPoint app treats it like a PC "because it is in fact the same code that you would see for PowerPoint on a PC."
-
Nate Ralph 4/29/2015 6:03:28 PMContinuum on Phones feels like the last step in this universal operating system vision Microsoft is pushing for with Windows 10. You could potentially carry one device -- a phone, or a phablet -- and just pair it with a keyboard and mouse when you need to do a bit of spreadsheet wrangling.
-
Nick Statt 4/29/2015 6:03:48 PM"With Continuum for phones, we believe any phone can be your PC," Belfiore says. An ambitious proposition, to be sure.
-
Nick Statt 4/29/2015 6:04:25 PM"In mobile-first countries, individuals could be as productive with the phone that they're buying as if it were a PC." --Belfiore
-
Nick Statt 4/29/2015 6:04:52 PMThis capability will require new devices that can drive dual-screen, Belfiore adds, which are not released yet.
-
Nick Statt 4/29/2015 6:05:30 PMOnstage now is Alex Kipman, the father of the Kinect motion camera and the head of Windows Holographic and HoloLens.
-
Nate Ralph 4/29/2015 6:07:14 PMLooks like we're getting another taste of HoloLens. At night I still dream of chasing those holographic sheep, so consider my interest piqued.
-
Nick Statt 4/29/2015 6:07:21 PM"We have been humbled by the outpouring of enthusiasm," Kipman says of HoloLens.
-
Nick Statt 4/29/2015 6:07:53 PMMicrosoft is announcing the Windows Holographic platform. A HoloLens user joins Kipman onstage now.
-
Nate Ralph 4/29/2015 6:07:55 PM
-
Nick Statt 4/29/2015 6:09:17 PM"This is life with holograms," Kipman says, showing a living room setup covered in virtual screens and 3D objects, included a dog named Fang.
-
Nick Statt 4/29/2015 6:09:45 PMHoloLens turns your living room into a desktop.
-
Nate Ralph 4/29/2015 6:09:50 PM
-
Nick Statt 4/29/2015 6:11:12 PMWith the words "follow me," the HoloLens user gets a movie-playing screen to join him as he walks. You can place it on any wall and scale its size.
-
Nate Ralph 4/29/2015 6:12:04 PM
-
Nick Statt 4/29/2015 6:12:23 PM"This mixed reality grants us permission to reinvent productivity." Kipman is one heck of an evangelist.
-
Nick Statt 4/29/2015 6:14:50 PMWe're getting a video showing the applications of the HoloLens in architecture.
-
Nick Statt 4/29/2015 6:17:02 PMWe're getting another live HoloLens demo with a member of Case Western's Cleveland Clinic.
-
Nick Statt 4/29/2015 6:17:55 PMThere's a virtual man onstage being turned into layers of skin, muscle and bone in a live HoloLens demo. The future of anatomy class?
-
Nick Statt 4/29/2015 6:18:25 PMOkay, beating heart in 3D is kind of freaking me out.
-
Nate Ralph 4/29/2015 6:19:07 PM
-
Nick Statt 4/29/2015 6:20:24 PMKipman says the word price and everyone's ears in the room prick up. A HoloLens price or release date would be substantial.
-
Nick Statt 4/29/2015 6:21:09 PM"We are going to put a different emphasis on it," Kipman says of new computing platforms. Not designed necessarily to replace phones, PCs, TV, etc.
-
Nate Ralph 4/29/2015 6:21:33 PM
-
Nate Ralph 4/29/2015 6:22:24 PMNow we're watching a sort of "behind the scenes" video on developing HoloLens. This is great -- Microsoft has been woefully light on details, to date.
-
Nick Statt 4/29/2015 6:23:38 PM"All universal apps can be made to work on Windows Holographic and everything you've seen here today is a universal Windows app," Kipman says.
-
Nick Statt 4/29/2015 6:25:22 PMThere's a Rasberry Pi-powered robot on stage now and a HoloLens user over-layed a 3D robot face over the physical robot. This is science-fiction stuff.
-
Nate Ralph 4/29/2015 6:26:42 PM
-
Nate Ralph 4/29/2015 6:27:58 PM
-
Nick Statt 4/29/2015 6:29:07 PMMicrosoft has hundreds of HoloLens demo units here at Build to show off.
-
Nate Ralph 4/29/2015 6:29:44 PMI can't wait for more people to get their hands on HoloLens, if only in this demo form. Need some reassurance that I'm not completely crazy for being super excited about this.
-
Nick Statt 4/29/2015 6:30:36 PM"Hopefully you get the essence of our ambition with Windows 10 when we say we want to move the user from needing Windows, to using Windows, to loving Windows," Nadella says, back onstage now to close out the keynote.
-
Nate Ralph 4/29/2015 6:30:45 PM
-
Nick Statt 4/29/2015 6:31:14 PMNo Windows 10 release date! Nadella exits and that's it everyone.
-
Nate Ralph 4/29/2015 6:31:51 PMAlso no word on pricing for Windows 10 after the initial "free for a year" deal. We'll definitely keep digging on that front.
-
Nate Ralph 4/29/2015 6:32:46 PMWe're all wrapped here. Thanks for tuning in everyone!