Good morning from the 2014 Microsoft Build conference in San Francisco!

Microsoft Build keynote
CEO Satya Nadella and other Microsoft execs will give the keynote address on the first day of Microsoft Build. We expect new versions of Windows and Windows Phone and perhaps even some new hardware.
-
Kent German 4/2/2014 3:47:28 PMMicrosoft announces Windows Phone 8.1 update
First Take: Windows Phone 8.1 adds voice assistant Cortana and a new lockscreen
Microsoft unveils Cortana personal assistant for Windows Phone
First Take: Microsoft Cortana promises more phone smarts than Siri
Microsoft to release Windows 8.1 update on April 8 for free
First Take: Windows 8.1 update
First Take: Microsoft Kinect for Windows V2
First Take: Nokia Lumia 630 and 635
First Take: Nokia Lumia 930
-
Kent German 4/2/2014 3:32:00 PMWe're now live-streaming Microsoft's Build keynote. Please refresh your page if you don't see it.
3rd & 7 37yd
3rd & 7 37yd
B
S
O
close
close
-
-
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 3:16:58 PMGood morning from the 2014 Microsoft Build conference in San Francisco!
-
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 3:17:03 PMHello all!
-
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 3:17:24 PMRoger Cheng, executive editor of CNET News, here with the team to bring you all the live updates from the Build conference.
-
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 3:17:35 PMWe are sitting here listening to a killer DJ dropping some very heavy beats for 8:17 in the morning. But it is a great way to get the adrenaline up this morning.
-
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 3:17:48 PMThis year, Build is held in San Francisco's Moscone Center.
-
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 3:17:57 PMThat music is pumping. Are we pumped up? You bet?
-
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 3:18:02 PMErr...you bet!
-
James Martin 4/2/2014 3:18:20 PM
-
Kent German 4/2/2014 3:18:28 PMWelcome, all. Our live live bloggers Tim Stevens and Roger Cheng have taken theirs seats. Note than we're in for a 3-hour ride through this keynote, but CNET will be hanging with you through it all.
-
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 3:18:37 PMMy name is Tim Stevens. I'm editor at large here. Roger and I will be doing our damndest to bring you the news as it happens over this epic three hour liveblog.
-
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 3:18:43 PMSo Microsoft has been nice enough to hook up the press area with power and ethernet, so there shouldn't be any hiccups with our three-hour live blog.
-
James Martin 4/2/2014 3:18:55 PM
-
Kent German 4/2/2014 3:19:00 PMAlso on the ground are Sarah Mitroff and Charles Cooper with James Martin bringing you photos.
-
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 3:19:15 PMBy the way, reviews editor Sarah Mitroff is here next to me, and photographer James Martin is at the end shooting. Editor Charles Cooper is on his way.
-
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 3:19:25 PMWhoops, sorry Kent.
-
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 3:19:46 PMThe folks are still filing in, so we've got a bit of time until this thing kicks off. The official start time is 8:30 am PT.
-
James Martin 4/2/2014 3:20:26 PM
-
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 3:20:36 PMSo what are we expecting? Well, Microsoft gave us a preview of Windows Phone 8.1 at Mobile World Congress. The company has also been teasing us with an update to Windows 8.1.
-
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 3:21:34 PMAt Mobile World Congress, one of the themes pushed by Microsoft is the notion of getting Windows Phone on more devices and in more markets, which means more affordable phones.
-
James Martin 4/2/2014 3:22:11 PM
-
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 3:22:31 PMWe're in the Moscone Center, as per usual for SF tech events. We're in the large keynote area, which is full of chairs of course. Developers are filtering in slowly and the journalists are trying to find their Ethernet adapters.
-
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 3:23:05 PMI'm hoping to see some smartphones today, and I don't think I'll be disappointed.
-
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 3:23:32 PMThe screens are talking up various aspects of Windows and other Microsoft products, including Xbox One, Skype, and, most exciting, SQL Server.
-
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 3:23:35 PMUp front our DJ is still spinning like mad, surrounded by a huge array of displays, mostly blue.
-
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 3:23:42 PMBy the way, when was the last time you rebuilt your indexes? Now might be a good time. You have seven minutes before we begin.
-
James Martin 4/2/2014 3:23:44 PM
-
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 3:24:01 PMI bumped into Nokia sales and product executive Chris Weber outside of the conference, and he said Stephen Elop, head of Nokia's devices and services business, would have a role at this keynote.
-
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 3:24:34 PMBy the way, Nokia will hold its own press conference today at 5 p.m. PT. We'll be there to live-blog, of course.
-
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 3:24:45 PMDid you know Microsoft Dynamics powers 7 of the top 10 Fortune 500 companies? Now you do.
-
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 3:24:51 PMAh, CNET News editor Charles Cooper is in the house, and hooked up! The whole gang's here!
-
Karan 4/2/2014 3:25:09 PMare we expecting windows 9?
-
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 3:25:15 PMDid you know Microsoft is committed to achieving carbon neutrality? Now you do.
-
James Martin 4/2/2014 3:25:27 PM
-
Sarah Mitroff 4/2/2014 3:25:32 PMThey tried to close the doors on me while I got water, got to keep our team hydrated for this 3-hour keynote!
-
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 3:25:50 PMDid you know sometimes a quick call is easier than crafting the perfect email? Okay...now they're stretching with these things.
-
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 3:26:33 PM@Karan: Perhaps a tease? I wouldn't expect to see too much on Windows 9. The focus will be on the update to Windows 8.1.
-
Jared Q 4/2/2014 3:27:00 PMI think today will be a disappointment. I would like to see a mini version of the surface pro with lte and digitizer.
-
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 3:27:11 PMI hope this DJ is working tonight's Build party. He's rocking it...and doing a good job of killing time. Supposedly, three minutes left.
-
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 3:27:22 PMOkay, predictions! @jakecosenza: thinks we'll see an 82 megapixel Lumia 2040. I think we will indeed 82 megapixel smartphones... likely in the year 2040.
-
lifeafter5 4/2/2014 3:27:23 PMWow heavy beats and news to come out
-
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 3:28:57 PM82 megapixel camera?? I love the idea. We probably won't be seeing that though.
-
James Martin 4/2/2014 3:29:03 PM
-
Sarah Mitroff 4/2/2014 3:29:34 PMI don't know what I'd even do with 82 megapixels.
-
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 3:29:43 PMSo the center stage is flanked three giant screens on each side, displaying the DJ and other information on the Build conference.
-
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 3:30:13 PMThere's certainly a clubby vibe with all of the colorful spotlights beaming around.