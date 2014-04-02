Okay, the music has died down. People are on stage to remove the DJ's equipment.

Microsoft Build keynote
CEO Satya Nadella and other Microsoft execs will give the keynote address on the first day of Microsoft Build. We expect new versions of Windows and Windows Phone and perhaps even some new hardware.
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 3:30:31 PMOkay, the music has died down. People are on stage to remove the DJ's equipment.
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 3:30:35 PMHey, that's me!
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 3:30:36 PM@abhay4798 says "Microsoft will make Android Phones and Mac Computers" -- Well we've already seen the former. The latter seems like a bit of a stretch, but the way this DJ is making me feel anything is possible.
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 3:30:37 PMThanks for your predictions.
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 3:31:04 PMIt's Terry Myerson, EVP of the Operating Systems group.
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 3:31:16 PMHave any predictions for today's keynote? We'd love to hear them. Send us your craziest on Twitter and we'll share our favorites here. I'm @Tim_Stevens. Roger is @RogerWCheng, Sarah is @sarahmitroff, James is @Jamesco, and Charles is @coopeydoop.
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 3:31:38 PMMyerson runs both the Windows and Windows Phone platforms. He's part of the effort to create a one-Windows world.
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 3:31:49 PM"It was 22 years ago that right here in Moscone Center we had our first Microsoft Developers Conference. This is an amazing tradition that we are all part of here today."
-
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 3:32:17 PM"I considered coming out here chanting, 'Developers, developers, developers.' But it's been done"
But it's been done"
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 3:32:28 PM"I just decided to just be simple and straight and say what motivates me and what motivates everyone else who works here today... is making your creativity come to life. Every day we're thinking how are we going to enable our developers to build the richest applications."
James Martin 4/2/2014 3:32:33 PM
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 3:32:43 PMHe's talking about reaching developers internationally, whether in the garage or the corporation.
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 3:33:10 PM"We know that some of the impressive line of business applications have been built by the people in this room." Games, web services, etc. "Online, we're expecting viewers from over 170 countries to join us."
James Martin 4/2/2014 3:33:18 PM
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 3:33:34 PM"Using our public translation APIs, everything we say on stage today is going to be translated in real-time for that audience online." Sweet!
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 3:33:43 PM"Let's kick off Build 2014." Big applause! Now it's time for videos.
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 3:33:56 PMWe're guessing this won't be the last video...
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 3:34:08 PMWe're seeing demos of Windows Phone, and how it's the "fastest-growing" mobile platform.
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 3:34:17 PMThe video touts its No 2 smartphone OS status -- in Latin America and other emerging markets.
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 3:34:23 PMGamers, computers in operating rooms, Skype, etc. etc.
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 3:34:33 PMIt's true, Windows Phone has seen success with its more affordable phones in emerging markets.
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 3:34:42 PMOkay, it's Joe Belfiore now!
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 3:34:47 PMWow, Joe Belfiore comes out to huge applause. Bigger than Myerson.
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 3:34:54 PM"Just as the video said, your fans are waiting."
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 3:35:08 PM"Really it's all of you that build the value and create a ton of what's superb about the Windows ecosystem."
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 3:35:17 PMHe runs a group that includes PC, tablets, and phones.
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 3:35:28 PM"It's a great honor for me to spend about the next 50 minutes with you talking about some major updates for Windows." Get comfortable!
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 3:35:36 PMHe's promising "Windows Phone 8.1 and Windows 8.1 Update."
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 3:36:06 PMHe says Phone 8.1 is "less about technology and more about you."
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 3:36:32 PMHe's promising a phone that's "more about you" and a selection of new hardware too.