For in-app purchases, if you buy an item on one device, you can use it on another.

Microsoft Build keynote
CEO Satya Nadella and other Microsoft execs will give the keynote address on the first day of Microsoft Build. We expect new versions of Windows and Windows Phone and perhaps even some new hardware.
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 4:54:27 PMFor in-app purchases, if you buy an item on one device, you can use it on another.
-
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 4:54:55 PMShared app identities help you with the same experience across multiple devices. Or you can have separate identities too.
-
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 4:55:08 PMWe've made submitting the app into the store 50 times faster, Treadwell says.
-
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 4:55:18 PM"We got a little feedback we could do better there," he says.
-
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 4:56:02 PMKirk Koenigsbauer, CVP of Microsoft Office, takes on stage.
-
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 4:56:12 PMOkay, time to look at touch-first versions of Office!
-
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 4:56:29 PMYes, they're going to be built on top of this universal platform and shared across all the Windows devices.
-
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 4:56:42 PMWe're told this is a "preview" of the "work in progress."
-
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 4:56:55 PMSo, in other words, don't expect this to be shipping next Tuesday, too.
-
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 4:56:56 PMKoenigsbauer warns this is a preview of the work Microsoft is doing with PowerPoint.
-
James Martin 4/2/2014 4:57:19 PM
-
James Martin 4/2/2014 4:57:42 PM
-
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 4:57:47 PMThe goal here is to deliver an "unmistakeable Office experience" for users, which includes the classic ribbon -- made a little bigger for finger-friendliness.
-
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 4:57:53 PM"There's no learning curve as they come to these new applications."
-
James Martin 4/2/2014 4:58:33 PM
-
James Martin 4/2/2014 4:58:59 PM
-
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 4:59:05 PMWe're looking at editing in a PowerPoint. He's quickly bolding and italicizing. Things are very touch-friendly with big buttons -- finger-friendly but a real waste of screen real estate.
-
James Martin 4/2/2014 4:59:17 PM
-
James Martin 4/2/2014 4:59:51 PM
-
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 4:59:59 PMOh, nice. There are unlimited undos and redos, because there's auto save to OneDrive.
-
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 5:00:01 PMWe're inserting pictures, pulled from OneDrive, of course. You can easily use your finger to move things around, and there are onscreen Undo and Redo buttons.
-
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:00:12 PMI know I need a lot of undos when I write.
-
Sarah Mitroff 4/2/2014 5:00:29 PMThat unlimited Undo and Redo announcement got a big whoop from someone in the crowd.
-
James Martin 4/2/2014 5:00:58 PM
-
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 5:01:29 PMWe're now switching over to the phone experience, which is the same app, the same binary executable, running on a Nokia handset.
-
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:01:48 PMShows off the consistent Powerpoint experience between phone and tablet.
-
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 5:02:12 PMDavid Treadwell is back up. "That shows how Microsoft is bringing our most sophisticated applications to the Windows Runtime as Universal apps."
-
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 5:02:40 PMWe're seeing a slew of new features for Windows Phone 8.1, including background triggers for push notifications or geo fences.
-
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:02:59 PMRunning hundreds of new features to the Windows Phone 8.1 platform, Treadwell says. Support for Bluetooth LE, new video editing APIs, geo-fencing, etc.
-
James Martin 4/2/2014 5:03:18 PM
-
James Martin 4/2/2014 5:03:34 PM
-
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:03:42 PMSilverlight Phone 8.0 app will run like before, he says. You can easily update to 8.1, he adds
-
James Martin 4/2/2014 5:04:02 PM
-
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:04:05 PMYou can also migrate from Silverlight to universal Windows app. You can adopt at a pace that makes sense for you and your businesses, he says.
-
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:04:23 PMMicrosoft says it will ensure that your app will continue to run on future versions of Windows Phone.
-
James Martin 4/2/2014 5:04:43 PM
-
James Martin 4/2/2014 5:05:07 PM
-
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:05:17 PMVoice command in Windows Phone 8 can work by invoking an app name. In Windows Phone 8.1 and Cortana, you can give her hints, and she'll do the hard work dealing with grammar.
-
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:05:25 PMIt's a natural command line for the future, he says.
-
James Martin 4/2/2014 5:06:13 PM
-
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:06:43 PMThere still needs work to be done on the speech tuning after a failed attempt to post a tweet.
-
Sarah Mitroff 4/2/2014 5:06:47 PMFor users, that means you don't have to say a specific command to interact with an app through Cortana. You can say something more natural and she'll understand and then coordinate with the app. For instance, you can say "Twitter, new tweet" and speak your tweet.
-
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 5:07:07 PMOkay, we're getting a demo now from Harry Pierson of the OS Group.
-
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:07:38 PMI like Pierson's t-shirt: Blood, Sweat & Code. Nice.
-
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 5:07:40 PM"The typical enterprise has a significant investment in custom applications that they use to run their business." That makes it difficult for most businesses to shift over to tablets.