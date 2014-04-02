Microsoft Build keynote
CEO Satya Nadella and other Microsoft execs will give the keynote address on the first day of Microsoft Build. We expect new versions of Windows and Windows Phone and perhaps even some new hardware.
James Martin 4/2/2014 5:08:01 PM
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 5:08:09 PMPierson just made a reference to Northwind Trading Company. Older devs in the audience get the reference. (Including me, sadly.)
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 5:08:39 PMWe're looking at a simple business app that's running on a local version of SQL Compact. "I can take this application and drop it on an x86 tablet like the Surface Pro and it will work just fine -- but it won't be a good experience."
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 5:09:18 PMThis is a simple app that's been running for years and the desire is to update it, not re-create it.
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 5:09:42 PMThis is an old-school app, not written using the latest data containers and functionality provided by Microsoft.
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 5:11:17 PMWe're now porting this app over to the new systems for use in a tablet, including replacing a synchronous database call with an asynchronous one, without tweaking the code. This will, basically, keep the app from locking up the tablet whenever you try to do something with the database.
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 5:12:05 PMWith just a few tweaks the app now looks great on a tablet, with a properly modern interface. It literally took a few minutes -- surely accelerated a bit for the demo, but impressive nontheless. Big applause.
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:12:23 PMNow on to Windows enabling cross-platform apps.
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 5:12:36 PMOkay, David Treadwell is back up now.
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 5:13:10 PM"Developers building games and apps today rely upon cross-platform frameworks..." he's talking about Unity, Havok, and other cross-platform libraries.
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 5:13:34 PM"In less than nine months, developers using Unity published more than 3,000 apps across the Windows and Windows Phone stores."
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 5:14:00 PM"One of the most important cross-platform technologies is HTML on the web. Windows Phone 8.1 brings the powerful, hardware-accelerated IE 11 down to the phone."
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 5:14:50 PMWebGL, inline video playback, and more developer tooling -- including javascript debugging on the phone or on a tethered device.
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 5:15:04 PMMPEG-DASH support, too.
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 5:15:36 PM"We are committed to providing a high-performance interoperable HTML5 engine." We're going to get a demo of that now.
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 5:16:00 PMWe're looking at a 3D version of the classic fish GL demo.
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 5:16:08 PM60 fps, yo.
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 5:16:45 PMIt's very simplistic at this point... only a few fish bobbing around, but that's our demo.
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 5:16:55 PMOkay, time for inline video playback.
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 5:17:28 PMHe's using YouTube as a demo, important given the controversy about the lack of a discrete YouTube app. Videos play right in the browser very quickly with inline controls. Polite applause.
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 5:18:09 PMTreadwell is talking about the Windows Library for JavaScript, WinJS. "It gives you the infrastructure for building high-quality modern interfaces." Lists, app bars, etc.
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 5:18:46 PMThat is now being made cross-platform, to Android and iOS. You can now make Modern-style apps that work on those platforms.
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 5:19:03 PMIt's an open source, Apache 2.0 project available today.
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 5:19:17 PMSo, now you can get a taste of Windows Phone on Android, if you're into that sort of thing.
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 5:20:11 PMThe Windows 8.1 Update is available on the MSDN today, if you're here or a subscriber.
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:20:21 PMWindows 8.1 Update available today for developers on MSDN.