Visual Studio update is up there today as well.

Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 5:20:23 PMVisual Studio update is up there today as well.
Sarah Mitroff 4/2/2014 5:20:58 PMYou can also access the Windows Phone 8.1 Developer preview starting today.
James Martin 4/2/2014 5:21:01 PM
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:21:15 PMOkay, Terry Myerson is back on stage.
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:21:21 PM"You guys ready for the good stuff now?"
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 5:21:42 PMFolks are rolling out some new demo stations, including new-age Kinect sensors on monitors.
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:21:54 PMThe top feedback we've gotten from Build is the desire that Microsoft share its roadmap. We need to know where you're going, he says.
James Martin 4/2/2014 5:22:02 PM
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:22:04 PMMyerson talking about longer term projects.
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:22:39 PMMyerson references the television -- the one screen he hasn't talked about. Xbox time.
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:23:02 PMXbox is being used in 80M televisions around the world. The average user is on it 5 hours a day.
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:23:13 PMWe're going to allow your universal apps to run on the Xbox.
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:23:18 PMHuge applause for that.
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 5:23:32 PMUniversal applications will run on the Xbox One as well! Can't wait to update PowerPoints between Titanfall sessions.
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:23:44 PMDemonstrating Khan Academy. Last year, Microsoft took the site and turned it into a Windows Web app.
James Martin 4/2/2014 5:23:45 PM
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:24:13 PMAs we bring universal apps to Xbox, working with Khan Academy on the Xbox.
Sarah Mitroff 4/2/2014 5:24:24 PMEven on stage at Build, you still have to tell the Xbox One to stop listening.
James Martin 4/2/2014 5:24:30 PM
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:24:54 PMUnique code for Windows applications, phone, and Xbox...most of the code and a lot of the layout in the share common part of the project.
James Martin 4/2/2014 5:25:24 PM
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:25:35 PMVisual Studio can re-compile code for each device and deploy them to specific targets (phone, tablet, PC, Xbox) Can see it running in Visual Studio. Neat.
James Martin 4/2/2014 5:25:53 PM
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:26:14 PMIf you're going to put an app on the Xbox, you can't just think of the controller, you have to think about Kinect.
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:26:33 PMMyerson demonstrates controlling Khan Academy using the Kinect motion controller.
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:26:37 PMTime for Kinect.
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:27:10 PMMyerson apparently likes to play Dance Central with his daughter. He says it's ugly to watch.
James Martin 4/2/2014 5:27:12 PM
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:27:20 PMIt's important for us to bring Kinect to PC, he says.
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:27:37 PMKinect V2 for Windows.
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:27:49 PMIt's built off of the sensor that shipped with the Xbox One.
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:28:16 PMThe camera works up close or in a smaller room, works in low light, has skeleton tracking, he says.
James Martin 4/2/2014 5:28:18 PM
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:28:44 PMMyerson highlights Reflexion Health and Freak'n Genius, two companies using Kinect to augment their apps.
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:28:54 PMSorry, it's Freak'N Genius.
James Martin 4/2/2014 5:29:21 PM
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:29:22 PMThe video shows off some of the uses for Kinect.
Sarah Mitroff 4/2/2014 5:29:24 PMVideo time, showing off new uses for the Kinect with Windows.
James Martin 4/2/2014 5:30:21 PM
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:30:36 PM"It's kinda magical," the last developer says at the end of the video
James Martin 4/2/2014 5:30:53 PM
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:31:10 PMMyerson says he believes this is the future of interactions with computers. The cameras will become pervasive, he says.
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:31:16 PMNow on to graphics.
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:31:34 PMOn video is live-action feed of someone playing Forza on the Xbox One.
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:31:57 PMThe Xbox graphics platform has low-level control and efficiency, allowing artists to execute on their vision, he says.