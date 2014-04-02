Microsoft Build keynote | CNET
  • Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 5:20:23 PM
    Visual Studio update is up there today as well.
  • Sarah Mitroff 4/2/2014 5:20:58 PM
    You can also access the Windows Phone 8.1 Developer preview starting today.
  • James Martin 4/2/2014 5:21:01 PM
  • Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:21:15 PM
    Okay, Terry Myerson is back on stage.
  • Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:21:21 PM
    "You guys ready for the good stuff now?"
  • Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 5:21:42 PM
    Folks are rolling out some new demo stations, including new-age Kinect sensors on monitors.
  • Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:21:54 PM
    The top feedback we've gotten from Build is the desire that Microsoft share its roadmap. We need to know where you're going, he says.
  • James Martin 4/2/2014 5:22:02 PM
  • Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:22:04 PM
    Myerson talking about longer term projects.
  • Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:22:39 PM
    Myerson references the television -- the one screen he hasn't talked about. Xbox time.
  • Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:23:02 PM
    Xbox is being used in 80M televisions around the world. The average user is on it 5 hours a day.
  • Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:23:13 PM
    We're going to allow your universal apps to run on the Xbox.
  • Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:23:18 PM
    Huge applause for that.
  • Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 5:23:32 PM
    Universal applications will run on the Xbox One as well! Can't wait to update PowerPoints between Titanfall sessions.
  • Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:23:44 PM
    Demonstrating Khan Academy. Last year, Microsoft took the site and turned it into a Windows Web app.
  • James Martin 4/2/2014 5:23:45 PM
  • Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:24:13 PM
    As we bring universal apps to Xbox, working with Khan Academy on the Xbox.
  • Sarah Mitroff 4/2/2014 5:24:24 PM
    Even on stage at Build, you still have to tell the Xbox One to stop listening.
  • James Martin 4/2/2014 5:24:30 PM
  • Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:24:54 PM
    Unique code for Windows applications, phone, and Xbox...most of the code and a lot of the layout in the share common part of the project.
  • James Martin 4/2/2014 5:25:24 PM
  • Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:25:35 PM
    Visual Studio can re-compile code for each device and deploy them to specific targets (phone, tablet, PC, Xbox) Can see it running in Visual Studio. Neat.
  • James Martin 4/2/2014 5:25:53 PM
  • Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:26:14 PM
    If you're going to put an app on the Xbox, you can't just think of the controller, you have to think about Kinect.
  • Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:26:33 PM
    Myerson demonstrates controlling Khan Academy using the Kinect motion controller.
  • Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:26:37 PM
    Time for Kinect.
  • Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:27:10 PM
    Myerson apparently likes to play Dance Central with his daughter. He says it's ugly to watch.
  • James Martin 4/2/2014 5:27:12 PM
  • Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:27:20 PM
    It's important for us to bring Kinect to PC, he says.
  • Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:27:37 PM
    Kinect V2 for Windows.
  • Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:27:49 PM
    It's built off of the sensor that shipped with the Xbox One.
  • Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:28:16 PM
    The camera works up close or in a smaller room, works in low light, has skeleton tracking, he says.
  • James Martin 4/2/2014 5:28:18 PM
  • Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:28:44 PM
    Myerson highlights Reflexion Health and Freak'n Genius, two companies using Kinect to augment their apps.
  • Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:28:54 PM
    Sorry, it's Freak'N Genius.
  • James Martin 4/2/2014 5:29:21 PM
  • Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:29:22 PM
    The video shows off some of the uses for Kinect.
  • Sarah Mitroff 4/2/2014 5:29:24 PM
    Video time, showing off new uses for the Kinect with Windows.
  • James Martin 4/2/2014 5:30:21 PM
  • Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:30:36 PM
    "It's kinda magical," the last developer says at the end of the video
  • James Martin 4/2/2014 5:30:53 PM
  • Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:31:10 PM
    Myerson says he believes this is the future of interactions with computers. The cameras will become pervasive, he says.
  • Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:31:16 PM
    Now on to graphics.
  • Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:31:34 PM
    On video is live-action feed of someone playing Forza on the Xbox One.
  • Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:31:57 PM
    The Xbox graphics platform has low-level control and efficiency, allowing artists to execute on their vision, he says.
