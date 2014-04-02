Microsoft Build keynote
CEO Satya Nadella and other Microsoft execs will give the keynote address on the first day of Microsoft Build. We expect new versions of Windows and Windows Phone and perhaps even some new hardware.
James Martin 4/2/2014 5:32:09 PM
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:32:23 PMMyerson says he wants this capability outside of Xbox. Bringing Xbox platform to DirectX 12 and bringing it to all devices. They will all have same graphics platform
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 5:32:49 PMDirectX 12 is going to be carried across all Windows platforms as well, meaning you could in theory port high-end games across all just like you can now create apps that carry over. That sounds like a nightmare for graphics tuning and tweaking, but an intriguing challenge.
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:32:52 PMDirectX 12 is phenomenal technology, he says. That's low-end Nokia phones to the Xbox.
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:33:07 PMIt's one graphic engine that scales across multiple devices. And it doesn't tax the CPU.
James Martin 4/2/2014 5:33:10 PM
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:33:28 PMDoes this mean Forza on a Nokia Lumia phone?
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 5:33:30 PMDX12 is supposedly 2x to 3x more efficient than 11. That's quite a bold statement...
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:34:05 PMMyerson playing Forza on the PC, utilizing that same graphics platform.
James Martin 4/2/2014 5:34:08 PM
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:34:24 PMNow on to the Internet of Things.
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:34:42 PMWhat's making all of this possible are incredibly small and powerful chips, he says.
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:34:53 PMTalks about the work Intel has done.
James Martin 4/2/2014 5:35:05 PM
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:35:21 PMHe points out Intel's Quark chip is a full x86 system on a chip, a tiny chip that can power any device. (It's the size of an eraser).
James Martin 4/2/2014 5:35:26 PM
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:35:56 PMMicrosoft built a piano powered by the Intel chip. Myerson steps on the keys with his feet. It's the first piano that runs on Windows, he claims.
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 5:35:59 PMOh boy, getting some Big flashbacks up on stage thanks to a giant piano keyboard on the floor. Too early for a Tom Hanks cameo?
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:36:13 PMThe keys are foot panels, so yes.
James Martin 4/2/2014 5:36:31 PM
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 5:36:42 PMWe've just telnetted into a piano, folks. Sit tight.
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:36:58 PMClearly, Microsoft is aware of the Big reference. The piano plays Chopsticks, ala Tom Hanks.
James Martin 4/2/2014 5:36:59 PM
Sarah Mitroff 4/2/2014 5:37:10 PMI played that FAO Schwarz piano in New York years ago.
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:37:22 PMJoe Belfiore is back on stage to try out the piano.
James Martin 4/2/2014 5:37:34 PM
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 5:37:47 PMPlaying the role of child Tom Hanks is Joe Belfiore, quite convincingly I might add.
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:37:50 PMBelfiore is going to play the piano...and is doing a pretty good job! Kinda.
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 5:37:51 PMBig applause!
Sarah Mitroff 4/2/2014 5:38:11 PMGood effort Belfiore.
James Martin 4/2/2014 5:38:18 PM
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:38:22 PMIt's not just about the thing, it's about the fact they're connected to the Internet, Myerson says.
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:39:01 PMBelfiore hops back on for another tune, and then walks off.
James Martin 4/2/2014 5:39:10 PM
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:39:15 PMWe are at a time where the devices we're programming to are going to change, Myerson says
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:39:33 PMLeveraging the tools we have, we should do some amazing things, he says. So let's make it happen.
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:39:49 PMNow on to Windows desktop.
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:40:15 PMI'm not here to announce the next version of Windows, Myerson says.
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:40:26 PMWe're going all in on the next generation of the desktop experience, he says.
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 5:40:32 PMMicrosoft is going "all-in" on the desktop experience, which is an interesting sentiment.
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:40:39 PMUniversal apps will be able to run in a window, he says.
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:40:51 PMYour users will be able to find, discover, and run apps with new Start menu.
Sarah Mitroff 4/2/2014 5:41:05 PMStart Menu mashes up the traditional design with live tiles.
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:41:19 PMWe have live tiles coming together with familiar Start menu experience. It'll be available to all Windows users as an update.
James Martin 4/2/2014 5:41:20 PM