CEO Satya Nadella and other Microsoft execs will give the keynote address on the first day of Microsoft Build. We expect new versions of Windows and Windows Phone and perhaps even some new hardware.

  • James Martin 4/2/2014 5:32:09 PM
  • Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:32:23 PM
    Myerson says he wants this capability outside of Xbox. Bringing Xbox platform to DirectX 12 and bringing it to all devices. They will all have same graphics platform
  • Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 5:32:49 PM
    DirectX 12 is going to be carried across all Windows platforms as well, meaning you could in theory port high-end games across all just like you can now create apps that carry over. That sounds like a nightmare for graphics tuning and tweaking, but an intriguing challenge.
  • Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:32:52 PM
    DirectX 12 is phenomenal technology, he says. That's low-end Nokia phones to the Xbox.
  • Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:33:07 PM
    It's one graphic engine that scales across multiple devices. And it doesn't tax the CPU.
  • James Martin 4/2/2014 5:33:10 PM
  • Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:33:28 PM
    Does this mean Forza on a Nokia Lumia phone?
  • Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 5:33:30 PM
    DX12 is supposedly 2x to 3x more efficient than 11. That's quite a bold statement...
  • Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:34:05 PM
    Myerson playing Forza on the PC, utilizing that same graphics platform.
  • James Martin 4/2/2014 5:34:08 PM
  • Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:34:24 PM
    Now on to the Internet of Things.
  • Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:34:42 PM
    What's making all of this possible are incredibly small and powerful chips, he says.
  • Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:34:53 PM
    Talks about the work Intel has done.
  • James Martin 4/2/2014 5:35:05 PM
  • Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:35:21 PM
    He points out Intel's Quark chip is a full x86 system on a chip, a tiny chip that can power any device. (It's the size of an eraser).
  • James Martin 4/2/2014 5:35:26 PM
  • Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:35:56 PM
    Microsoft built a piano powered by the Intel chip. Myerson steps on the keys with his feet. It's the first piano that runs on Windows, he claims.
  • Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 5:35:59 PM
    Oh boy, getting some Big flashbacks up on stage thanks to a giant piano keyboard on the floor. Too early for a Tom Hanks cameo?
  • Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:36:13 PM
    The keys are foot panels, so yes.
  • James Martin 4/2/2014 5:36:31 PM
  • Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 5:36:42 PM
    We've just telnetted into a piano, folks. Sit tight.
  • Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:36:58 PM
    Clearly, Microsoft is aware of the Big reference. The piano plays Chopsticks, ala Tom Hanks.
  • James Martin 4/2/2014 5:36:59 PM
  • Sarah Mitroff 4/2/2014 5:37:10 PM
    I played that FAO Schwarz piano in New York years ago.
  • Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:37:22 PM
    Joe Belfiore is back on stage to try out the piano.
  • James Martin 4/2/2014 5:37:34 PM
  • Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 5:37:47 PM
    Playing the role of child Tom Hanks is Joe Belfiore, quite convincingly I might add.
  • Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:37:50 PM
    Belfiore is going to play the piano...and is doing a pretty good job! Kinda.
  • Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 5:37:51 PM
    Big applause!
  • Sarah Mitroff 4/2/2014 5:38:11 PM
    Good effort Belfiore.
  • James Martin 4/2/2014 5:38:18 PM
  • Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:38:22 PM
    It's not just about the thing, it's about the fact they're connected to the Internet, Myerson says.
  • Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:39:01 PM
    Belfiore hops back on for another tune, and then walks off.
  • James Martin 4/2/2014 5:39:10 PM
  • Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:39:15 PM
    We are at a time where the devices we're programming to are going to change, Myerson says
  • Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:39:33 PM
    Leveraging the tools we have, we should do some amazing things, he says. So let's make it happen.
  • Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:39:49 PM
    Now on to Windows desktop.
  • Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:40:15 PM
    I'm not here to announce the next version of Windows, Myerson says.
  • Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:40:26 PM
    We're going all in on the next generation of the desktop experience, he says.
  • Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 5:40:32 PM
    Microsoft is going "all-in" on the desktop experience, which is an interesting sentiment.
  • Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:40:39 PM
    Universal apps will be able to run in a window, he says.
  • Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:40:51 PM
    Your users will be able to find, discover, and run apps with new Start menu.
  • Sarah Mitroff 4/2/2014 5:41:05 PM
    Start Menu mashes up the traditional design with live tiles.
  • Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:41:19 PM
    We have live tiles coming together with familiar Start menu experience. It'll be available to all Windows users as an update.
  • James Martin 4/2/2014 5:41:20 PM
