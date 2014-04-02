Microsoft Build keynote | CNET
The Latest New Products Must-See

Microsoft Build keynote

CEO Satya Nadella and other Microsoft execs will give the keynote address on the first day of Microsoft Build. We expect new versions of Windows and Windows Phone and perhaps even some new hardware.

  • Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:41:29 PM
    Hey, the Start button is back!
  • James Martin 4/2/2014 5:41:33 PM
  • Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:41:47 PM
    We really want to get this platform out there. We want to remove friction between you and these devices, he says.
  • Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 5:41:47 PM
    Huge applause for that little tease, which says a lot about what people think about their current experience using Windows 8 and 8.1.
  • Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:42:03 PM
    When we have this new Windows for Internet of Things, Windows will be available for $0, he says
  • James Martin 4/2/2014 5:42:28 PM
  • Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:42:29 PM
    To drive adoption of your applications, on phones and tablets with screen sizes less than 9 inches, we're making Windows available for $0, he says.
  • Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:42:38 PM
    It's all about getting your apps out there, he says.
  • James Martin 4/2/2014 5:42:56 PM
  • Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 5:43:01 PM
    Expect an explosion in sub-9-inch tablets. Shame for those who like 10-inchers, though.
  • Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:43:15 PM
    Some of this technology is rooted in the Xbox experience. You have to appreciate gaming experience on Xbox and Kinect to appreciate what we're talking about, he says.
  • Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:43:35 PM
    We're giving a free Xbox One to everyone in the audience. The folks here roar with applause.
  • Sarah Mitroff 4/2/2014 5:43:37 PM
    Loudest applause yet for the free Xbox One announcement
  • James Martin 4/2/2014 5:43:45 PM
  • Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:44:06 PM
    People here get $500 gift card to Microsoft store to choose a new device.
  • Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:44:15 PM
    Lots of freebies being thrown out.
  • James Martin 4/2/2014 5:44:23 PM
  • Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:44:36 PM
    We really do believe in this natural user interface, and we believe in gesture and voice, he says.
  • James Martin 4/2/2014 5:44:44 PM
  • Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:44:54 PM
    We really do believe in the Internet of things. As screens and devices get smaller, the cloud gets bigger, he says.
  • Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:45:09 PM
    We believe in all of you, he says. The best is yet to come, he adds.
  • Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:45:39 PM
    Okay, next speaker is up. It's Stephen Elop, head of Nokia's devices and services group.
  • Sarah Mitroff 4/2/2014 5:45:52 PM
    Time for some Nokia hardware announcements
  • Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:46:10 PM
    Elop will run all of devices and services for Microsoft when his business is absorbed into the company.
  • Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:46:24 PM
    The possibilities as we unite are endless, he says.
  • Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 5:46:32 PM
    Note: still no sign of Satya Nadella. Saving him for last?
  • Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:46:35 PM
    Together, we can bring an amazing family of devices and services, he says.
  • James Martin 4/2/2014 5:46:36 PM
  • Sarah Mitroff 4/2/2014 5:46:55 PM
    "Hopefully in the next few weeks, we'll be joining the Microsoft team." -Elop
  • Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:46:58 PM
    Nokia Lumia devices are the absolute best way to light up that Windows Phone 8.1 experience.
  • James Martin 4/2/2014 5:46:59 PM
  • Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 5:47:12 PM
    "The Lumia device that you probably have in your pocket right now." Elop, always the optimist.
  • Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:47:16 PM
    We will bring Windows Phone 8.1 to all Lumia devices in an OTA update in the summer.
  • Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:47:30 PM
    Demo time.
  • Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:47:57 PM
    The Lumia 520 is the best selling smartphone in the world, he claims. Really?
  • James Martin 4/2/2014 5:48:00 PM
  • Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 5:48:19 PM
    Elop is displaying his chops as a showman. By far the most dynamic speaker to take the stage yet this morning.
  • Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:48:34 PM
    He notes that Windows Phone 8.1 will be able to benefit the lower end Lumia 520 or higher end Lumia 1520.
  • Sarah Mitroff 4/2/2014 5:48:47 PM
    The Lumia 1520 is in bright green, one of the few new colors that are coming soon says Elop.
  • James Martin 4/2/2014 5:48:51 PM
  • Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:48:52 PM
    We're excited to introduce next gen of devices.
  • Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:49:04 PM
    It's the Nokia Lumia 930.
  • James Martin 4/2/2014 5:49:29 PM
  • Sarah Mitroff 4/2/2014 5:49:32 PM
    It's got a metal edge, but with a colored back cover.
  • Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:49:38 PM
    The Lumia 930 is a flagship device built on and for Windows Phone 8.1. It combines the best of Microsoft and Nokia, he says.
Powered by ScribbleLive Content Marketing Software Platform
This week on CNET News
See all

Source of weird space signals turns out to be weird, too

 Sci-Tech

Robots, laptops and a giant flash drive: All that matters from CES so far

 Gadgets

​Intel: We'll be your net-connected, self-driving car's brains

 Auto Tech

BlackBerry is back! Will anyone care?

 Mobile

Mobile app spending topped $500M over Christmas weekend

 Mobile