Hey, the Start button is back!

Microsoft Build keynote
CEO Satya Nadella and other Microsoft execs will give the keynote address on the first day of Microsoft Build. We expect new versions of Windows and Windows Phone and perhaps even some new hardware.
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:41:29 PMHey, the Start button is back!
James Martin 4/2/2014 5:41:33 PM
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:41:47 PMWe really want to get this platform out there. We want to remove friction between you and these devices, he says.
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 5:41:47 PMHuge applause for that little tease, which says a lot about what people think about their current experience using Windows 8 and 8.1.
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:42:03 PMWhen we have this new Windows for Internet of Things, Windows will be available for $0, he says
James Martin 4/2/2014 5:42:28 PM
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:42:29 PMTo drive adoption of your applications, on phones and tablets with screen sizes less than 9 inches, we're making Windows available for $0, he says.
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:42:38 PMIt's all about getting your apps out there, he says.
James Martin 4/2/2014 5:42:56 PM
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 5:43:01 PMExpect an explosion in sub-9-inch tablets. Shame for those who like 10-inchers, though.
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:43:15 PMSome of this technology is rooted in the Xbox experience. You have to appreciate gaming experience on Xbox and Kinect to appreciate what we're talking about, he says.
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:43:35 PMWe're giving a free Xbox One to everyone in the audience. The folks here roar with applause.
Sarah Mitroff 4/2/2014 5:43:37 PMLoudest applause yet for the free Xbox One announcement
James Martin 4/2/2014 5:43:45 PM
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:44:06 PMPeople here get $500 gift card to Microsoft store to choose a new device.
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:44:15 PMLots of freebies being thrown out.
James Martin 4/2/2014 5:44:23 PM
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:44:36 PMWe really do believe in this natural user interface, and we believe in gesture and voice, he says.
James Martin 4/2/2014 5:44:44 PM
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:44:54 PMWe really do believe in the Internet of things. As screens and devices get smaller, the cloud gets bigger, he says.
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:45:09 PMWe believe in all of you, he says. The best is yet to come, he adds.
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:45:39 PMOkay, next speaker is up. It's Stephen Elop, head of Nokia's devices and services group.
Sarah Mitroff 4/2/2014 5:45:52 PMTime for some Nokia hardware announcements
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:46:10 PMElop will run all of devices and services for Microsoft when his business is absorbed into the company.
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:46:24 PMThe possibilities as we unite are endless, he says.
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 5:46:32 PMNote: still no sign of Satya Nadella. Saving him for last?
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:46:35 PMTogether, we can bring an amazing family of devices and services, he says.
James Martin 4/2/2014 5:46:36 PM
Sarah Mitroff 4/2/2014 5:46:55 PM"Hopefully in the next few weeks, we'll be joining the Microsoft team." -Elop
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:46:58 PMNokia Lumia devices are the absolute best way to light up that Windows Phone 8.1 experience.
James Martin 4/2/2014 5:46:59 PM
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 5:47:12 PM"The Lumia device that you probably have in your pocket right now." Elop, always the optimist.
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:47:16 PMWe will bring Windows Phone 8.1 to all Lumia devices in an OTA update in the summer.
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:47:30 PMDemo time.
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:47:57 PMThe Lumia 520 is the best selling smartphone in the world, he claims. Really?
James Martin 4/2/2014 5:48:00 PM
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 5:48:19 PMElop is displaying his chops as a showman. By far the most dynamic speaker to take the stage yet this morning.
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:48:34 PMHe notes that Windows Phone 8.1 will be able to benefit the lower end Lumia 520 or higher end Lumia 1520.
Sarah Mitroff 4/2/2014 5:48:47 PMThe Lumia 1520 is in bright green, one of the few new colors that are coming soon says Elop.
James Martin 4/2/2014 5:48:51 PM
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:48:52 PMWe're excited to introduce next gen of devices.
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:49:04 PMIt's the Nokia Lumia 930.
James Martin 4/2/2014 5:49:29 PM
Sarah Mitroff 4/2/2014 5:49:32 PMIt's got a metal edge, but with a colored back cover.
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:49:38 PMThe Lumia 930 is a flagship device built on and for Windows Phone 8.1. It combines the best of Microsoft and Nokia, he says.