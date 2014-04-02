Microsoft Build keynote | CNET
Microsoft Build keynote

CEO Satya Nadella and other Microsoft execs will give the keynote address on the first day of Microsoft Build. We expect new versions of Windows and Windows Phone and perhaps even some new hardware.

  • James Martin 4/2/2014 5:49:47 PM
  • Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:49:54 PM
    It packs Lumia innovation, offers metallic details, with different colors.
  • Sarah Mitroff 4/2/2014 5:50:01 PM
    I'm seeing green, orange, black.
  • Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:50:06 PM
    It has a crystal clear 5-inch full HD display.
  • Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:50:19 PM
    It integrates wireless charging into the device.
  • James Martin 4/2/2014 5:50:27 PM
  • Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:50:34 PM
    As a flagship Lumia device, the Lumia 930 offers unprecendented images and video, he says.
  • Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:50:43 PM
    20 MP PureView camera.
  • James Martin 4/2/2014 5:50:49 PM
  • Sarah Mitroff 4/2/2014 5:50:50 PM
    Nokia is playing up the screen's readability outdoors, which it talks about in the Lumia Icon commercials.
  • James Martin 4/2/2014 5:51:10 PM
  • Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:51:16 PM
    It's not just about great hardware, it's also the software, including a photo editing app called Creative Studio.
  • Sarah Mitroff 4/2/2014 5:51:32 PM
    Creative Studio gives you robust photo editing, with filters and more features.
  • James Martin 4/2/2014 5:51:37 PM
  • Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:51:56 PM
    Nokia has updated other parts of its imaging software. Living images -- they can be weaved into a story via its Storytelling application.
  • Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:52:18 PM
    I do like that orange color -- it certainly stands out.
  • James Martin 4/2/2014 5:52:34 PM
  • Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 5:52:45 PM
    Like HTC's Zoe? You're going to dig this new feature on the Lumia 930.
  • Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:52:47 PM
    Living images: short video clips, which can be combined with photos and videos through Storyteller.
  • James Martin 4/2/2014 5:52:59 PM
  • Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:53:05 PM
    The Lumia 930 provides cinematic video experiences through four high-performance microphones in the device.
  • Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:53:17 PM
    You can hear the world around you like never before, he says.
  • James Martin 4/2/2014 5:54:13 PM
  • Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:54:42 PM
    Because this is based on Windows Phone 8.1, favorite Microsoft services are in it, like Xbox, OneDrive, etc., he says.
  • Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:55:04 PM
    We have built the Lumia 930 for speed and performance, he says. There's a 2.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon processor.
  • Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:55:13 PM
    It will sell in June globally, he says.
  • James Martin 4/2/2014 5:55:39 PM
  • Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:55:42 PM
    It doesn't look like US will be getting it. He says Nokia will focus on the Icon and Lumia 1520 in the US.
  • James Martin 4/2/2014 5:55:55 PM
  • Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:56:19 PM
    Nokia's Elop unveils the Lumia 630 and 635.
  • Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:56:29 PM
    These look to be more like budget phones.
  • Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:56:50 PM
    It brings an uncompromised Microsoft and Lumia experience at an affordable price.
  • James Martin 4/2/2014 5:57:09 PM
  • Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:57:16 PM
    The Lumia 630 comes in a 3G single-Sim version, and a 3G dual-SIM version, he says.
  • James Martin 4/2/2014 5:57:25 PM
  • Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:57:25 PM
    The Lumia 635 comes with LTE capabilities
  • James Martin 4/2/2014 5:57:36 PM
  • James Martin 4/2/2014 5:57:52 PM
  • James Martin 4/2/2014 5:58:13 PM
  • Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:58:42 PM
    Elop discussing the dual phone and message icons for the dual SIMs.
  • James Martin 4/2/2014 5:58:49 PM
  • Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:58:54 PM
    You can also change the setting so the dual-SIM works as one device.
  • Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:59:11 PM
    In people hub, you can specify which SIM to use when texting or calling people.
  • James Martin 4/2/2014 5:59:16 PM
  • Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:59:24 PM
    This is great in markets like India and China. It's critically important, Elop says.
