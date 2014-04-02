It packs Lumia innovation, offers metallic details, with different colors.

Microsoft Build keynote
CEO Satya Nadella and other Microsoft execs will give the keynote address on the first day of Microsoft Build. We expect new versions of Windows and Windows Phone and perhaps even some new hardware.
James Martin 4/2/2014 5:49:47 PM
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:49:54 PMIt packs Lumia innovation, offers metallic details, with different colors.
Sarah Mitroff 4/2/2014 5:50:01 PMI'm seeing green, orange, black.
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:50:06 PMIt has a crystal clear 5-inch full HD display.
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:50:19 PMIt integrates wireless charging into the device.
James Martin 4/2/2014 5:50:27 PM
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:50:34 PMAs a flagship Lumia device, the Lumia 930 offers unprecendented images and video, he says.
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:50:43 PM20 MP PureView camera.
James Martin 4/2/2014 5:50:49 PM
Sarah Mitroff 4/2/2014 5:50:50 PMNokia is playing up the screen's readability outdoors, which it talks about in the Lumia Icon commercials.
James Martin 4/2/2014 5:51:10 PM
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:51:16 PMIt's not just about great hardware, it's also the software, including a photo editing app called Creative Studio.
Sarah Mitroff 4/2/2014 5:51:32 PMCreative Studio gives you robust photo editing, with filters and more features.
James Martin 4/2/2014 5:51:37 PM
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:51:56 PMNokia has updated other parts of its imaging software. Living images -- they can be weaved into a story via its Storytelling application.
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:52:18 PMI do like that orange color -- it certainly stands out.
James Martin 4/2/2014 5:52:34 PM
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 5:52:45 PMLike HTC's Zoe? You're going to dig this new feature on the Lumia 930.
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:52:47 PMLiving images: short video clips, which can be combined with photos and videos through Storyteller.
James Martin 4/2/2014 5:52:59 PM
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:53:05 PMThe Lumia 930 provides cinematic video experiences through four high-performance microphones in the device.
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:53:17 PMYou can hear the world around you like never before, he says.
James Martin 4/2/2014 5:54:13 PM
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:54:42 PMBecause this is based on Windows Phone 8.1, favorite Microsoft services are in it, like Xbox, OneDrive, etc., he says.
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:55:04 PMWe have built the Lumia 930 for speed and performance, he says. There's a 2.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon processor.
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:55:13 PMIt will sell in June globally, he says.
James Martin 4/2/2014 5:55:39 PM
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:55:42 PMIt doesn't look like US will be getting it. He says Nokia will focus on the Icon and Lumia 1520 in the US.
James Martin 4/2/2014 5:55:55 PM
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:56:19 PMNokia's Elop unveils the Lumia 630 and 635.
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:56:29 PMThese look to be more like budget phones.
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:56:50 PMIt brings an uncompromised Microsoft and Lumia experience at an affordable price.
James Martin 4/2/2014 5:57:09 PM
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:57:16 PMThe Lumia 630 comes in a 3G single-Sim version, and a 3G dual-SIM version, he says.
James Martin 4/2/2014 5:57:25 PM
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:57:25 PMThe Lumia 635 comes with LTE capabilities
James Martin 4/2/2014 5:57:36 PM
James Martin 4/2/2014 5:57:52 PM
James Martin 4/2/2014 5:58:13 PM
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:58:42 PMElop discussing the dual phone and message icons for the dual SIMs.
James Martin 4/2/2014 5:58:49 PM
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:58:54 PMYou can also change the setting so the dual-SIM works as one device.
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:59:11 PMIn people hub, you can specify which SIM to use when texting or calling people.
James Martin 4/2/2014 5:59:16 PM
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:59:24 PMThis is great in markets like India and China. It's critically important, Elop says.