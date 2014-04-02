In 2016, analysts say people will buy 100M dual-SIM devices.

Microsoft Build keynote
CEO Satya Nadella and other Microsoft execs will give the keynote address on the first day of Microsoft Build. We expect new versions of Windows and Windows Phone and perhaps even some new hardware.
3rd & 7 37yd
3rd & 7 37yd
B
S
O
close
close
-
-
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:59:35 PMIn 2016, analysts say people will buy 100M dual-SIM devices.
-
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 5:59:45 PMThere's a ton of great dual-SIM functionality baked into the OS, letting you customize which SIM to use for which contact, service, etc. Not a common situation here in the US, but huge
for international markets.
-
James Martin 4/2/2014 5:59:48 PM
-
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 5:59:49 PMThe Lumia 630 is designed for hyper social people who love their games, he says.
-
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 6:00:10 PMAs Cortana is rolled out, it will be available in every range of devices.
-
James Martin 4/2/2014 6:00:13 PM
-
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 6:00:35 PMToday, there are other voice command features, but they're largely in higher end devices, Elop says.
-
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 6:00:50 PMWe're entering 2.5 hours here at the Build keynote. How are you feeling?
-
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 6:01:15 PMElop is introducing Sensor Form, which tracks motion and location.
-
James Martin 4/2/2014 6:01:18 PM
-
James Martin 4/2/2014 6:01:43 PM
-
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 6:01:44 PMThese are Lumia devices, so there are things you expect. You get Nokia MixRadio. You can save music offline, etc. I've tried it...it's pretty neat.
-
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 6:02:52 PMLumia 630 and 635 have 1.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 quad-core process.
-
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 6:03:25 PMWe're seeing more operator support for the 600 series phones. Hundreds on board. Start in Asia. It will be in the US in July.
-
Sarah Mitroff 4/2/2014 6:03:29 PMThe Lumia 630 and 635 are the first two phones to ship with Windows Phone 8.1.
-
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 6:03:35 PMWe expect to sell a lot of devices.
-
James Martin 4/2/2014 6:03:58 PM
-
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 6:04:06 PM$159, $169 and $179 are the different price points for the phone, depending on the variants.
-
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 6:04:38 PMElop says thank you for adding 500 new apps to the Windows Phone store every day.
-
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 6:04:58 PMWe're bringing developers two new SDKs: an imaging SDK (1.2) and a sensor SDK.
-
Sarah Mitroff 4/2/2014 6:05:00 PMWindows Phone has gotten more apps lately. Vine, Instagram, and Waze all launched last fall.
-
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 6:05:34 PMSensorCore SDK will allow developers to build motion-based apps that are location aware while using little battery power.
-
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 6:05:48 PMThis is the beginning of a new portfolio based on Windows Phone 8.1.
-
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 6:06:01 PMToday is an exciting day for all of us, he says.
-
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 6:06:25 PMWe're truly looking forward to the day when we can come together, he says. (The deal is supposed to close in the coming weeks).
-
James Martin 4/2/2014 6:06:43 PM
-
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 6:06:54 PMElop introduces CEO Satya Nadella.
-
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 6:07:27 PMIt's fantastic to be at Build, Nadella says.
-
James Martin 4/2/2014 6:07:28 PM
-
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 6:08:04 PMWhen you get kicked upstairs, you don't have your own keynote anymore, he quips.
-
James Martin 4/2/2014 6:08:07 PM
-
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 6:08:20 PMWe started out as a company focused on developers, he says.
-
James Martin 4/2/2014 6:08:40 PM
-
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 6:08:58 PMWe're again in that era. The entirety of Windows family, from phones, tablets, Internet of things; we have this presence in the mobile and cloud-first world.
-
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 6:09:30 PMWhat's the best way to have a dialogue with 5,000 of my closest developer friends? They got questions from developers.
-
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 6:09:41 PMSome of these questions are pretty hard, he says.
-
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 6:09:49 PMSo a scripted Q&A with Nadella
-
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 6:10:08 PMFirst question: Why should I consider using Windows? I'm on Android now.
-
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 6:10:29 PMNadella: That's the question of the conference. You want to build for Windows because we're going to innovate with a challenger mindset.
-
James Martin 4/2/2014 6:10:43 PM
-
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 6:10:55 PMWe're going to come at this by innovating in every dimension: hardware, software, go after this in such a way you see progress at a rapid pace, he says.
-
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 6:11:07 PMWhat you saw today is what you can come to expect from us, he says.
-
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 6:11:22 PMWe have the sensibility to bring end users, developers, and IT folks together, he says
-
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 6:11:43 PMThe second real attribute is to create a developer opportunity, which is broad, he says.
-
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 6:12:38 PMIt's the notion of creating the broadest Windows opportunity for you is there, he says.