Microsoft Build keynote
CEO Satya Nadella and other Microsoft execs will give the keynote address on the first day of Microsoft Build. We expect new versions of Windows and Windows Phone and perhaps even some new hardware.
James Martin 4/2/2014 6:12:39 PM
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 6:13:05 PMWe are going to use the same platform we want you to target to create apps for our platform, he says. We're going to bet on that platform ourselves.
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 6:13:45 PM2nd question: Any plans to ensure that apps developed on one platform can be ported elsewhere?
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 6:14:11 PMNadella: We want every developers to use their code and apply it across not only our family, but other platforms.
James Martin 4/2/2014 6:14:25 PM
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 6:14:43 PMIf you look at the platform itself, we're the only platforms with APIs with language binding across both native, managed, and Web, he says. You can build in the language of your choice.
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 6:15:05 PMWorking with Phone Gap, Xamarin, and Unity to take apps cross platform, he says.
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 6:15:46 PM3rd question: I have a Surface Pro, but notice most people use iPads or Android tablets. What is Microsoft doing to compete in tablets?
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 6:16:10 PMNadella: When it comes to tablets. It starts with great devices and great software. You need apps and good price points. Those are the big points.
James Martin 4/2/2014 6:16:22 PM
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 6:16:34 PMThe Windows 8.1 update allows for tablets at full price range. They'll be able to really ensure tablets that anyone can use, he says.
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 6:16:48 PMWe will continue to innovate on Surface. It's the most productive tablet out there, he says.
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 6:17:02 PM
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 6:17:19 PMWhat is the role of the tablet in the family of devices? That's what we obsess about, he says.
James Martin 4/2/2014 6:17:37 PM
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 6:17:41 PMWe want our users to think of Windows family of devices and consistency of user experience. That's how we get competitive.
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 6:18:02 PM4th question: How do you see the approach of UX design inside Microsoft in five years?
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 6:18:25 PMNadella: When it comes to design and user experience, we've come a long way. We have a fantastic team of people.
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 6:18:35 PMYou see it with the live tiles, he says.
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 6:19:00 PMYou can expect us to continue to push the envelope. The natural interface is the frontier, he says. Today shows what we're thinking about gestures, speech, etc.
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 6:19:11 PMIt's a broad agenda when it comes to natural user interface, he says.
James Martin 4/2/2014 6:19:41 PM
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 6:19:59 PMWe're the ones with broadest range of input modes, really innovating across the Windows family, he says.
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 6:20:34 PM5th Question: How will Microsoft help with the migration to the cloud?
James Martin 4/2/2014 6:20:50 PM
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 6:20:52 PMNadella: Teases a keynote for tomorrow.
James Martin 4/2/2014 6:21:46 PM
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 6:22:03 PMNadella talks about understanding the platform to build cloud native apps.
James Martin 4/2/2014 6:22:31 PM
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 6:22:37 PMQuestion: Is there something Microsoft can do to simplify APIs?
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 6:23:02 PMNadella: Absolutely. Some of the keynotes this morning addressed that. Touts the similar code for Windows Phone and Windows.
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 6:23:15 PMNadella touts the consistency Microsoft is pushing.
James Martin 4/2/2014 6:23:24 PM
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 6:23:50 PMQuestion: As we move more resources to the cloud, what's the plan to deal with latency?
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 6:23:59 PMLatency is an industrywide issue, he says.
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 6:24:08 PMThere is the Internet, the edge, that can slow things down, he says.
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 6:24:42 PMYou need to build a platform that is robust, and has the best latency capabilities. We've invested to make sure our cloud and servers are ready. We have 1B users using Microsoft services all over the globe, he says.
James Martin 4/2/2014 6:24:58 PM
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 6:25:11 PMWe're making sure we're doing things in the edge, and cache storage. Once we get to data center, we're putting in the right networking infrastructure, he says.
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 6:25:27 PMFocused on making sure apps work great around the world, he says.
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 6:26:11 PMQuestion: Your thoughts on Microsoft supporting startups?
James Martin 4/2/2014 6:26:25 PM
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 6:26:52 PMNadella: Startups are important to Microsoft. Touts BizSpark program Microsoft runs. We have over 75,000 startups that have taken advantage. Started Microsoft Ventures. It's small today, but he plans to accelerate it
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 6:27:15 PMHe touts accelerators all over the world right at the seed round. We'll continue to push this, he says.
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 6:27:43 PMQuestion: Vision for Microsoft going forward?
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 6:27:57 PMOur vision is to thrive in this mobile-first and cloud-first world, he says.
James Martin 4/2/2014 6:28:07 PM
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 6:28:31 PMThere will be more new form factors with smaller chips. Everything we do will get more digitized. Human-to-human or machine interaction will be digitized, he says
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 6:28:41 PMOur goal will be to build platform for that, he says.
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 6:28:59 PMHopefully, you got a glimpse of that in this morning's keynote, he says.
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 6:29:16 PMLast question from Cortana: Do you have any plans to be a master chief executive officer?
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 6:29:34 PMNadella: Remind me to be master chief executive in 500 years? Cortana sets the reminder.
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 6:29:45 PMNadella plugs Scott Guthrie's keynote tomorrow morning.
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 6:30:03 PMNadella wraps up by telling Cortana to play "It's Time" by Imagine Dragons.
James Martin 4/2/2014 6:30:39 PM
